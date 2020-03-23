Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas spotted walking her dog, at least they didn’t go shopping

Ben Affleck is seen out for a morning stroll with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas
This is just a reminder that Afflarmas is still going strong (Kaiser coined that portmanteau, we talked about it on podcast #43!) and that they’re still loved up. The last time we covered them they were going out to get coffee and stopped into a bookstore. They did this on March 17, well after we knew about the need to socially distance but before Los Angeles was shut down with bars, gyms, movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys ordered closed until April 19th. They should have known better, but it wasn’t mandated at the time.

One angle I didn’t consider in that post is that Ben and Ana definitely should have been self isolating because they had just returned from a trip overseas. Remember their trip to Cuba and Costa Rica, complete with a loved-up beach photo op? Commenter Me pointed that out, writing “Wait didn’t these two just come back from out of the country? Shouldn’t they be in self-isolation for 2 weeks ???” I made that the comment of the week on this week’s podcast, by the way. That makes their last outing for the paps worse actually, but they’re in the first stages of this and are stupid about a lot of things. This time they’re just in his neighborhood walking her little dog, which is completely understandable and necessary. One question though – did he just happen to have that Starbucks cup at home and is reusing it? That’s f’ing doubtful.

Look at the way Ana is looking at Ben in the photo below. Dickmatized. Also, what’s up with those pants? I feel like she can pull that off somewhat because she’s so cute though. She was adorable in thrift store sweaters in Knives Out. Rent that if you haven’t seen it already.

Ben Affleck looks smitten during a PDA filled walk with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas and her adorable dog

Ben Affleck is seen out for a morning stroll with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck looks smitten during a PDA filled walk with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas and her adorable dog

Photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas spotted walking her dog, at least they didn’t go shopping”

  1. adastraperaspera says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Pap walks in the time of cholera.

    Reply
  2. Snap Happy says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Kid: Dad, you were not with us during the pandemic. Where were you?

    Ben: Getting my new girlfriend papped by the paparazzi and not social quarantining, son. Do you want to go to the farmers market?

    Reply
    • a says:
      March 23, 2020 at 10:11 am

      He’s been photographed visiting at Jennifer’s each day, and the kids stayed at his for a few days (according to photo agencies)

      Reply
      • Theo says:
        March 23, 2020 at 10:25 am

        It seems the kids live with their mother mainly and he visits them. For sure he loves them but he loves more himself and his lifestyle. He could have a girlfriend and not advertising it. His daughters are old enough. I think it is uncomfortable for young girls to see their father all over the internet playing the lover.

  3. Marjorie says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Pap strolls during the pandemic. About as cool as Ben’s BFF posting a pic of himself signing a $50 million contract to throw footballs in Florida.

    Reply
  4. Sean says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:08 am

    She always looks stylish while he looks like an overgrown frat boy.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 23, 2020 at 10:13 am

      Eh, I’m not a fan but what is he supposed to wear? I actually was thinking he looks pretty good for him. Healthier maybe.

      Reply
  5. Julie says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Sometimes I think about those rumors about Jennifer Garner being not nearly as nice as her public persona would indicate….and then I see Ben and his never-ending campaign to be absolutely cringe and disconnected. Doing endless pap strolls showing off your new main piece (for now) during a global pandemic? Is it too much to ask for this grown 47 year old to act like an ADULT and not some C-list starlet looking to get some face time on the Daily Mail???

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      March 23, 2020 at 10:32 am

      Jen, Ben, and the kids are probably the most papped celebrities. Years ago you couldn’t open a celebrity website without a photo of them going to Starbucks. That’s why it was so hypocritical when she testified for an anti-pap bill.

      Ben’s very heavy pap campaign this time makes me wonder if it was coming from him all along. Lol because for years he tried to convey, “oh I’m just a regular old kid from Boston, go Sawx” persona.

      Reply
  6. ME says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Did they finish their 2 week self-isolation after coming back from Cuba ???

    Also, isn’t California on some mandatory lockdown right now anyways? These two seem highly irresponsible.

    Reply
  7. mimi says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Ben seems to have a hard time not shagging his co-stars. Ana better hope he doesn’t have any filming to do anytime soon.

    Reply
  8. Snarky_McSnarkerson says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Months ago when Knives Out was set to be released I was on some site (I can’t remember which one) and they were talking about her and Chris Evans. One poster said it was totally false – Evans had/s no interest in a performative relationship and knew that’s exactly what she was looking for. I feel like that is being confirmed every time these two are papped. Although who knows….a broken clock is right twice a day.

    I do appreciate that they’re giving me something other than quarantines and the potential breakdown of society to think about though!

    Reply
  9. Darla says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:33 am

    I saw a lot of online gossiping about Ana and Chris Evans during the Knives Out promotion. It did seem possible in some joint interviews that he was smitten. But I read a few interviews with her, and I remember thinking, this girl can bring the relationship drama. I suppose it’s possible she turned Evans down, but watching this, it’s beginning to look to me more and more like it would have been the reverse, if anything. If they even went there, which they may not have. You wouldn’t see Evans pulling this isht. He would have turned this down fast. I do think this pairing is good. This is a match. I won’t be surprised if they are together for a long while. I also won’t be surprised if they implode. lol.

    Ben does look good though! Have to say. He’s looking good.

    Reply
  10. lobstah says:
    March 23, 2020 at 10:35 am

    I think this is one of those times when you realize someone’s on-screen persona is way more lovable than their true self. See also: Constance Wu.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment