Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas spotted walking her dog, at least they didn’t go shopping

This is just a reminder that Afflarmas is still going strong (Kaiser coined that portmanteau, we talked about it on podcast #43!) and that they’re still loved up. The last time we covered them they were going out to get coffee and stopped into a bookstore. They did this on March 17, well after we knew about the need to socially distance but before Los Angeles was shut down with bars, gyms, movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys ordered closed until April 19th. They should have known better, but it wasn’t mandated at the time.
One angle I didn’t consider in that post is that Ben and Ana definitely should have been self isolating because they had just returned from a trip overseas. Remember their trip to Cuba and Costa Rica, complete with a loved-up beach photo op? Commenter Me pointed that out, writing “Wait didn’t these two just come back from out of the country? Shouldn’t they be in self-isolation for 2 weeks ???” I made that the comment of the week on this week’s podcast, by the way. That makes their last outing for the paps worse actually, but they’re in the first stages of this and are stupid about a lot of things. This time they’re just in his neighborhood walking her little dog, which is completely understandable and necessary. One question though – did he just happen to have that Starbucks cup at home and is reusing it? That’s f’ing doubtful.
Look at the way Ana is looking at Ben in the photo below. Dickmatized. Also, what’s up with those pants? I feel like she can pull that off somewhat because she’s so cute though. She was adorable in thrift store sweaters in Knives Out. Rent that if you haven’t seen it already.
Photos credit: Backgrid
Pap walks in the time of cholera.
Kid: Dad, you were not with us during the pandemic. Where were you?
Ben: Getting my new girlfriend papped by the paparazzi and not social quarantining, son. Do you want to go to the farmers market?
He’s been photographed visiting at Jennifer’s each day, and the kids stayed at his for a few days (according to photo agencies)
It seems the kids live with their mother mainly and he visits them. For sure he loves them but he loves more himself and his lifestyle. He could have a girlfriend and not advertising it. His daughters are old enough. I think it is uncomfortable for young girls to see their father all over the internet playing the lover.
Pap strolls during the pandemic. About as cool as Ben’s BFF posting a pic of himself signing a $50 million contract to throw footballs in Florida.
She always looks stylish while he looks like an overgrown frat boy.
Eh, I’m not a fan but what is he supposed to wear? I actually was thinking he looks pretty good for him. Healthier maybe.
Sometimes I think about those rumors about Jennifer Garner being not nearly as nice as her public persona would indicate….and then I see Ben and his never-ending campaign to be absolutely cringe and disconnected. Doing endless pap strolls showing off your new main piece (for now) during a global pandemic? Is it too much to ask for this grown 47 year old to act like an ADULT and not some C-list starlet looking to get some face time on the Daily Mail???
Jen, Ben, and the kids are probably the most papped celebrities. Years ago you couldn’t open a celebrity website without a photo of them going to Starbucks. That’s why it was so hypocritical when she testified for an anti-pap bill.
Ben’s very heavy pap campaign this time makes me wonder if it was coming from him all along. Lol because for years he tried to convey, “oh I’m just a regular old kid from Boston, go Sawx” persona.
Did they finish their 2 week self-isolation after coming back from Cuba ???
Also, isn’t California on some mandatory lockdown right now anyways? These two seem highly irresponsible.
Ben seems to have a hard time not shagging his co-stars. Ana better hope he doesn’t have any filming to do anytime soon.
Months ago when Knives Out was set to be released I was on some site (I can’t remember which one) and they were talking about her and Chris Evans. One poster said it was totally false – Evans had/s no interest in a performative relationship and knew that’s exactly what she was looking for. I feel like that is being confirmed every time these two are papped. Although who knows….a broken clock is right twice a day.
I do appreciate that they’re giving me something other than quarantines and the potential breakdown of society to think about though!
I saw a lot of online gossiping about Ana and Chris Evans during the Knives Out promotion. It did seem possible in some joint interviews that he was smitten. But I read a few interviews with her, and I remember thinking, this girl can bring the relationship drama. I suppose it’s possible she turned Evans down, but watching this, it’s beginning to look to me more and more like it would have been the reverse, if anything. If they even went there, which they may not have. You wouldn’t see Evans pulling this isht. He would have turned this down fast. I do think this pairing is good. This is a match. I won’t be surprised if they are together for a long while. I also won’t be surprised if they implode. lol.
Ben does look good though! Have to say. He’s looking good.
I think this is one of those times when you realize someone’s on-screen persona is way more lovable than their true self. See also: Constance Wu.