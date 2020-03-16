‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #43: Meghan’s ‘You Could’ve Had a Bad Bitch’ tour



Intro: Minutes 0 to 8:00

I have been sick for over a week and feel like I can’t clear my throat. Chandra was sick too but got over it quicker. We have no way of knowing whether we got coronavirus because there are almost no tests in America. I think I caught whatever I have from my son who came home with a bad head cold. As of this recording his school was still open, but our governor, Ralph Northam, announced a state of emergency in Virginia and his school has been closed until March 27. Here’s a link to the Washington Post article I mentioned about the researcher in Seattle who was told to stop testing samples. We’re suspicious of all the rich connected people who can get tests while the rest of us don’t have access to them. Chandra is missing her tennis fix as new tournaments have been canceled. She’s watching HGTV and cooking shows and I love the new show Dispatches from Elsewhere on AMC. Chandra recommends I watch Watchmen on HBO. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 8:00 to 19:20

Harry and Meghan just completed the “You Could’ve Have a Bad Bitch” Tour with their final appearances as royals in the UK. Meghan wore several iconic outfits you probably remember, including the red-caped Safiyaa gown, her blue bodycon Victoria Beckham dress, her white skirt and top by Topshop and Roland Mouret and her green Emilia Wickstead dress and hat. I gush about how open and vulnerable Meghan continues to look, even as she’s being snubbed and treated poorly by her husband’s family. Chandra mentions that Princess Diana had this quality too. We talk about Meghan’s affirmational life and how she’s able to avoid negativity.

Chandra thinks Meghan’s fashion has improved so much because she’s finally able to dress like she wants and doesn’t have to dress frumpy to please the royals. She actually looked like she was enjoying herself during the Commonwealth Day service despite all the petty drama with the royals. We laugh about the trolls hating Meghan when she always looks so sweet and composed.

Here’s the clip that I mentioned of Sophie and Kate talking to each other and ignoring Meghan completely.

Chandra explains the drama over the Sussexes entering Westminster Abbey separate from The Queen, unlike last year’s service. She doesn’t believe the conspiracy that William got told off by The Queen.

We got a tip from a reader in London who claims to have insider knowledge from royal sources that William and Harry fell out due to William’s affair. Her connections sounded legit to us. Chandra doesn’t believe that’s the sole reason for the brothers falling out. She thinks it’s more due to William’s treatment of Meghan.

Politics: Minutes 19:20 to 22:00

Biden won the next set of primaries and Sanders has yet to step down. Chandra wants me to insert a clip of Biden saying “malarkey” and is ruining my setup. She’s not 100% behind Biden but of course we’re going to vote for him and will be so grateful when he’s president, knock all the wood. She told me about Biden’s coronavirus speech, which I missed because I was napping. It was somewhat boring and wonky, which we miss so much from Obama.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: Minutes 22:00 to 27:00

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas did a paparazzi beach stroll in Costa Rica to celebrate their new relationship. Chandra thinks we should call them Afflarmas, which I forgot to mention in the last post I wrote about them. Ben is 47 and Ana is 31 but looks like she’s in her early 20s. Chandra reminds me of Ana’s Vanity Fair interview where she revealed her sheltered life growing up in Cuba. She also got defensive about her career and I read an excerpt where she denies sleeping her way to the top, essentially. She used to date a very high-level CAA executive named Franklin Latt. I googled him and he looks hot and not too old for her. She’s not the screwed up one here. We wonder if she’s ever Googled Affleck and what advice she’s getting from friends.

User Feedback: Minutes 27:00 to 28:15

Miriam is in Kirkland, Washington and lives right near the nursing home where so many people have passed away from coronavirus. She sent us a nice email us thanking us for helping provide normalcy while she was at home working during a stressful time. Chandra loves working from home and we’ve been doing this for so many years. We feel bad for people who have to go to the office and stay so late.

Comments of The Week: Minutes 28:15 to 31:00

My comment of the week is from Spicecake38 on the post about Naomi Campbell wearing a hazmat suit and goggles to fly. Chandra’s comment of the week is from Mich on the post about how Brad Pitt tried to one-up Angelina Jolie after she told the story of two of their daughters needing surgery.

