Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande tell young people to stay home & take coronavirus seriously

Who will the Millennials and Generation Z listen to? It feels like those are the generations least likely to have confidence in institutions and unhinged old dudes. So obviously, the younger people are not listening to Donald Trump or various state governors or any politicians about the coronavirus. The youths are still going to bars, out to eat, to juice bars and to their hot yoga classes, even as most reasonable people are like “maybe stop going out.” So, again, who can get through to these youths? Maybe Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande? Taylor posted this to her IG Stories:

No shade from me whatsoever. I saw the crowded bars on Bourbon Street this weekend. I saw all of the people out, enjoying New York’s mild weather this weekend. My gym was halfway crowded on Saturday. Too many folks are still going out to eat and hanging out in groups. Ariana Grande had the same concerns:

Ari is also out here educating youths about how the government is supposed to function during a pandemic crisis AND encouraging education about the House bill to support people during the crisis.

i am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan. everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time. 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

God bless the pop stars, they have a better chance at reaching the younger peeps. People might actually stay home now that Taylor and Ari talked about it.