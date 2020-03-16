Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande tell young people to stay home & take coronavirus seriously

Who will the Millennials and Generation Z listen to? It feels like those are the generations least likely to have confidence in institutions and unhinged old dudes. So obviously, the younger people are not listening to Donald Trump or various state governors or any politicians about the coronavirus. The youths are still going to bars, out to eat, to juice bars and to their hot yoga classes, even as most reasonable people are like “maybe stop going out.” So, again, who can get through to these youths? Maybe Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande? Taylor posted this to her IG Stories:
No shade from me whatsoever. I saw the crowded bars on Bourbon Street this weekend. I saw all of the people out, enjoying New York’s mild weather this weekend. My gym was halfway crowded on Saturday. Too many folks are still going out to eat and hanging out in groups. Ariana Grande had the same concerns:
please pic.twitter.com/N9WkKyVNn1
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
Ari is also out here educating youths about how the government is supposed to function during a pandemic crisis AND encouraging education about the House bill to support people during the crisis.
i am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan. everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time. 🤍
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
God bless the pop stars, they have a better chance at reaching the younger peeps. People might actually stay home now that Taylor and Ari talked about it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Good. Need some men to speak up too. There’s a lot of macho posturing, even among men who may be getting hit a bit harder than women.
No shade here. We need them to step in.
Yesterday in Zurich bars, restaurants, cafés, terraces, all filled with people, no one respecting social distancing or anything. No one gives a crap and it makes me so angry. The government has an emergency meeting today and so I am hoping they shut this shit down, like Geneva decided earlier today (Switzerland is decentralised government so each canton has to decide on its own)
Edit: Did everyone see that GenX was trending this weekend? I was dying. Here’s an example. I loved it.
https://twitter.com/laurenthehough/status/1239092959792029698?s=20
A town a bit north of me had bars full of people on Saturday night. The local government had to impose a curfew to curtail it, and I have a feeling full on closures are coming. It’s infuriating to me too that people are not taking this seriously.
No shade from me either!
Here in Quebec the Premier has ordered bars, gyms, movie theaters to close…schools and colleges have also suspended classes for the next 2 weeks. My brother is a teacher and he was like ‘good, it’s about time!’
We don’t have a ton of cases yet but it’s climbing pretty fast – went from 24 on Saturday to 39 now. I know that’s not a ton compared to other cities, but closing these places is one way to try and keep the number low (fingers crossed.)
Some of these tweets are hilarious!
Greetings from Croatia, Italy’s neighbour.
Stay home.
If you stay home, you don’t have a reason to panic.
Take it seriously and stay safe.
I was so disappointed when I saw the singer H.E.R on IG in NYC bragging saying “I ain’t afraid of no ‘rona” ugh!
France is about to go on full lockdown. People are not taking it seriously. I’m so pissed!!!
Good for them! Nothing but praise from me on this one.
While my main job has grounded all of our flights and sent us to work from home (I do on site software implementation across the US), my side job (retail) has yet to shut down, and the mall is STILL open, so you see lots of people visiting. They’re getting away with it because we’re just outside city limits, so the shut down of any facility that sees more than 200 people gathered at a time set by the mayor doesn’t affect them. It’s ridiculously irresponsible and crassly capitalist. Teens aren’t self-aware or responsible enough to understand how they serve as vectors to the elderly, they just don’t have that concept of mortality that older adults do, so I’m more annoyed at their parents for allowing them out and about.
I’m in Ontario wanting them to start with shutting down restaurants and bars NOW. Young people in the transition week to full online classes, looking for something to do and feeling good….carriers galore. Canada’s cases have tripled quickly from 100 and it feels like this gs happen just a day or two too late even with our methodical approach.
I work at Wells Fargo in North Carolina in a huge call center. Guess what!? Our governor called a state of emergency. All schools are closed. He recommended anywhere that has more than 100 people to close. Wells Fargo doesn’t flipping care. Most of our staff has children and can’t work bc of that. You’d think they we have hundreds of other staff across the country that could work NC’s accounts, let’s close to help contain the virus, no. Business as usual. I’m so annoyed. I hate working there and here, since I’m anonymous this is the only place I can vent without fear of losing my job. Be blessed if your employer actually sees you as a human not a money making robot.
I’m in London at the moment and I think the position is that people are confused. There is a lot of uncertainty around what is and what isn’t in place, I work in a law firm and we are still open and I had to get a tube (incubus of plague at best of times) to get into work.
I think for many city workers there is a culture of fear instilled by businesses that people will ‘skive’ because they’re not unwell and the focus is not that the isolation tactic is to protect the elderly and vulnerable irrespective of your good health.
So there needs to be clarity from the government because this is what maintains the status quo. I certainly don’t feel like I’m being selfish travelling into work and using public transport, if I didn’t I would be at risk of losing my job and thankfully I’m not unwell at the moment. If isolation is what should be happening then things should be shut, if not then equally people shouldn’t be shamed for trying to keep calm and carry on.
I am a pharmacist so I’ll never work from home and that’s fine. But the amount of people out and about with no real reason.. it boggles the mind. Even my husband (engineer) said, “We are fine, we are young and healthy.” Its not about us!! I wanted to grab him and shake him! Smart people who can be so dumb. Ugh. They are going to have to shut it down in Virginia for people to stay home. They aren’t responsible enough to do it on their own.