Duchess Kate & William won’t be doing the Irish Guards-shamrock thing this year

In March 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge had been married for nearly five years. One of the very few tasks Kate had been given upon her marriage to Prince William was a fun annual tradition, the “passing out shamrocks to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day” event. That’s all it is. For 115 years, a female royal would turn up at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, she would wear green and a shamrock brooch and she would spend ten minutes passing out shamrocks and then she would be given a Guinness to sip at what amounted to a lunch party. And in March 2016, Kate refused to do it. Royal reporters claimed that Kate had decided not to do the event that year because she didn’t want people to expect her to show up every year. The backlash against Kate was pretty big, and she’s attended all of the St. Patrick’s Day shamrock events since then. But not this year! And it’s not even about coronavirus. At least, I don’t think so?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not mark St Patrick’s Day publicly with a military engagement, as they have done in previous years. Prince William and Kate traditionally attend a parade on the Sunday before 17 March and hand out shamrocks to army personnel, but HELLO! understands that the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan, so there was no plan to actually hold the event this year. William is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and the parade is an opportunity for all Irish Guards, serving, retired, or aspirational, to come together in celebration and honour their regimental and cultural traditions. Usually, William and Kate take part in proceedings and watch 350 soldiers participate in the parade – led by their mascot, the Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, and the Band of the Irish Guards play traditional Irish airs – with William taking the salute. Following this, Kate then hands out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers. This is a tradition that was started back in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII. After the parade, which concludes with a march-past where the Duke took the salute, William and Kate then go on to enjoy a lunch with the officers and typically toast the day with some Guinness.

[From Hello]

So… wait, William and Kate aren’t doing the event because the 1st Battalion is overseas right now, but is the parade still happening? “HELLO! understands that the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan, so there was no plan to actually hold the event this year.” Meaning the parade isn’t planned or the Cambridges’ attendance isn’t being planned? Either way, no Kate in yet another $5000 green, bespoke coat. Sad. And this is why royal ladies should attend this very simple event: because you never know when these soldiers will be serving overseas, or when there will be a pandemic or whatever. That’s why you show up whenever you can to show your appreciation for them.

Honestly though, even if the Irish Guards weren’t overseas right now, I bet the parade would have been cancelled anyway because of the coronavirus. I think all of the American St. Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled, correct? Boston was the first city to cancel theirs, and all of the major cities followed suit, from Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cincinnati, New York, and on and on.