Duchess Kate & William won’t be doing the Irish Guards-shamrock thing this year

In March 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge had been married for nearly five years. One of the very few tasks Kate had been given upon her marriage to Prince William was a fun annual tradition, the “passing out shamrocks to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day” event. That’s all it is. For 115 years, a female royal would turn up at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, she would wear green and a shamrock brooch and she would spend ten minutes passing out shamrocks and then she would be given a Guinness to sip at what amounted to a lunch party. And in March 2016, Kate refused to do it. Royal reporters claimed that Kate had decided not to do the event that year because she didn’t want people to expect her to show up every year. The backlash against Kate was pretty big, and she’s attended all of the St. Patrick’s Day shamrock events since then. But not this year! And it’s not even about coronavirus. At least, I don’t think so?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not mark St Patrick’s Day publicly with a military engagement, as they have done in previous years. Prince William and Kate traditionally attend a parade on the Sunday before 17 March and hand out shamrocks to army personnel, but HELLO! understands that the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan, so there was no plan to actually hold the event this year. William is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and the parade is an opportunity for all Irish Guards, serving, retired, or aspirational, to come together in celebration and honour their regimental and cultural traditions.
Usually, William and Kate take part in proceedings and watch 350 soldiers participate in the parade – led by their mascot, the Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, and the Band of the Irish Guards play traditional Irish airs – with William taking the salute. Following this, Kate then hands out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers. This is a tradition that was started back in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII. After the parade, which concludes with a march-past where the Duke took the salute, William and Kate then go on to enjoy a lunch with the officers and typically toast the day with some Guinness.
So… wait, William and Kate aren’t doing the event because the 1st Battalion is overseas right now, but is the parade still happening? “HELLO! understands that the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan, so there was no plan to actually hold the event this year.” Meaning the parade isn’t planned or the Cambridges’ attendance isn’t being planned? Either way, no Kate in yet another $5000 green, bespoke coat. Sad. And this is why royal ladies should attend this very simple event: because you never know when these soldiers will be serving overseas, or when there will be a pandemic or whatever. That’s why you show up whenever you can to show your appreciation for them.
Honestly though, even if the Irish Guards weren’t overseas right now, I bet the parade would have been cancelled anyway because of the coronavirus. I think all of the American St. Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled, correct? Boston was the first city to cancel theirs, and all of the major cities followed suit, from Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cincinnati, New York, and on and on.
I have to say I think it’s irresponsible for any royal to do a big event right now, they need to self isolate and be an example to citizens to do it.
So I think this is good right now, if it happens again then not great but this year it’s the moral and responsible thing to do.
I would be surprised if they held it anyway with the health concerns, but I don’t think the UK is shutting that much down, are they?
Anyway, Kate is prob disappointed she cant wear her new expensive green coat.
Oh dear, pour one out for the 200th new green coat that will now go unworn.
I have a feeling that the corona virus is the best thing to happen to W&K–they get to stay home and not work and nobody will question it!
Hopefully just a temporary thing though. But yes it came at the right moment if they were only working because of H and M leaving
I don’t have much faith in W&K, so in other words, I absolutely think they have only been working as much as they have lately because of H&M leaving.
On another note, I am glad this is cancelled. I hope everyone in the RF postpones all events right now.
I remember when she refused to do the event! Sources literally said she was skipping so that everyone would get the message she wouldn’t be doing it every year. It was so unprofessional, bizarre, and petulant. That was when I started to really see the laziness and entitlement of W&K.
Everything about Cain & Unable is bizarre.
Lazy Cambridge finds coronavirus as an excuse not to work for another 5 months. They are pathetic. After this virus then comes summer where keens will say they are hands-on parents so they have to take a vacation for three more months.
Sorry so should they work, not social distance meet tons of people and risk all those people’s health? That is insane!
I don’t get why people don’t understand this EVERYONE needs to self isolate. This is serious.
No, I’m saying that they make an excuse after the virus thing over, they will come up with an excuse not to work. By every expert’s prediction, this thing will continue up to May or June end. After that comes summer where lazy Cambridge will take a family vacation because they are so hands-on parents and they won’t work up to their kid’s holiday which means up to sept which means lazy Cambridge won’t work for six months from march half to sept.
We shall see if they do that. It’s totally hypothetical at this point. I think they’ll get back to work asap. Yeah they seemed lazy in the past but things have changed harry is gone their kids are older and Charles shouldn’t let them appear lazy
They need to protect themselves so they will get the Private Jet and slip off to another expensive resort.
Remember how less than two weeks ago William was in an Irish pub yucking it up about Covid-19? And now all the pubs are closing in Ireland and the government is instituting stricter measures to control the spread of a serious public health issue? Ah, memories.
But what about Domhnall the Irish wolfhound? THE most important part of the event? Where are the pictures of the magnificent Domhnall? They’re not doing it because Domhnall upstages them every year. More Domhnall!
I don’t want to slam them over this. PW should not have made that comment, it is absolutely biting him in the butt now. But this is the right move.