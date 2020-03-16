The Sussexes might bring Archie to Balmoral this summer for a visit with the Queen

The headlines for this story in the British press are along the lines of “Archie to summer with the Queen in Balmoral” and “The Queen will finally see baby Archie this summer.” Like baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is going to dash off to the airport by himself and catch a plane so he can spend time with his great-grandmother, the same woman who gleefully punished his parents for daring to walk away when they were smeared and abused. That about sums it up, right? Right. The story originated in the Sunday Times: the Queen apparently extended an invitation to the Sussex family to come to Balmoral this summer. And maybe the Sussexes will go to Scotland, who knows.
His absence from the country of his birth and his wider family is understood to have left the Queen feeling “very sad”. But Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one in May, will finally return to these shores this summer. It could be his first trip this year, although he may accompany his parents to Britain in June when they attend trooping the colour.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have accepted the Queen’s invitation to visit her this summer at Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and are planning to take their son with them. They are also expected to spend time with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall, Charles’s retreat on the Balmoral estate.
It is unclear in what month the Sussexes will visit Balmoral. Archie could join his parents at the trooping of the colour in June as well, the Times reports.
[From The Sun and The Sunday Times]
I don’t doubt that the Queen loosely invited the Sussexes to spend some time at Balmoral this summer. She invites nearly all of her relatives to come to Balmoral – she’s there for two months, sometimes three months, and it’s a “thing” for royal family peeps to schedule a three-to-eight-day window to spend time with Liz. But the Sussexes chose not to go last year, for good reason. Because they saw the lack of support from the Firm and they chose not to play that game, especially given William and Kate’s budget flight stunt AND Andrew’s presence all over Balmoral. What makes us think that this year will be any different? If anything, it would probably be ten times worse this year, post-Sussexit.
I mostly think this story is part of the dawning realization for the British press that they chased out the most interesting royal figures, and so they’re left to dream-theorize about when the Sussexes will come back. Plus, they wanted to continue to bash Meghan and Harry for not bringing their baby back the UK during a huge public health crisis.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Instagram.
Yeah, I’m not entirely convinced things will be stable enough re: the pandemic for Trooping to even take place. June isn’t that far away.
Yeah, I mean I’m french so I’m obviously not in a very light and positive mood but I doubt things will be fine in the UK in June. Especially given the “strategy” Johnson chose to handle the pandemic. I also very much doubt that Beatrice’s wedding will take place.
Feeling for all the celebrants and all the mourners for whom essential public rituals must be canceled
I just love that picture of Harry with Archie! 🤗
Me too. It’s adorable.
I was just thinking how utterly in love with his son Harry looks. And Archie is so darling in that photo!
Very nice of her to invite them when it’s clear the health crisis will continue for several months.
💯 %
I can’t believe some of the hate babies Archie gets from the Cambridge fans. Keen kate fans are crazy and some say that he has down syndrome and what is shocking is that when you google search Archie, the suggestion tabs show baby Archie down syndrome. Those ppl doesn’t know when you wish bad luck on the people it comes back to you.
You are the same poster who said Louis looked “off.” And posters on other sites have said they think Louis has Downs Syndrome, so it isn’t one set of fans doing it.
Obviously neither of those boys have Downs, and I have to say I’m not impressed with people throwing it around as some kind of smear or insult. My younger sister has downs and through her, I’ve volunteered with lots of children and adults with it. I won’t say they’re all perfect happy angels the way some do, because that erases the fact that they’re real people with joys and heartbreaks and good days and bad days like all the rest of us. I will say however that they are truly special individuals with very unique ways of looking at the world. They bring light to the lives of those around them and frankly I’m unsure if anyone in the royal family deserves such light.
erin – I said in the sense I cannot figure whether he will be Edward or Andrew because george is like Charles shy and char is like Anne. The history is repeating itself in Windsor that being said being off is different than claiming the kid as mentally ill.
The Cambridge fans are “fanatics.” They really slam anybody who says Kate is not perfect and she and William are so loving and the children are perfect and they all look like the Queen. So silly.
keen kate runs to her friendly rr to write articles on how the Cambridge kids will be missing Archie and how keen auntie kate will miss Archie. But no one buys that stuff that kate is wishing to see Archie.
I wouldn’t take Archie anywhere near the UK if I were his parents! But, alas, they’re probably better people than me!
But, then again, maybe they have no plans for a summer with the queen? Maybe the press is trying to set them up for another round of unfair bashing: Haughty Harry and Meghan disrespect QE again, turn down another invitation to Balmoral…heartbroken queen fears her great grandson may never know his true roots!
Ha!
The RRs are just setting up their summer stories. By making up this bullcrap now, they can spend the entire summer and fall smearing the Sussexes for not going to balmoral, disrespecting the queen, talking about how old she is and how ungrateful the Sussexes are, etc etc. Wash, rinse, repeat.
I highly doubt they will come visit this summer. And I hope they skip the Trooping as well. Screw the BRF. I hope the Sussexes just swoop in and out of the UK without fanfare or notice to visit their charities and then post about it once they’ve left the country. And Archie can stay home with grandma Doria.
@Royalwatcher, that’s exactly what they’re planning. But as you can see with the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan is going to blow up in the royal reporter’s faces. The queen and the Cornwells are being told to self isolate for what could be as long as 4 months or longer because all three (and Philip) are high risk!
It’s already March, 4 months from now it will be July! Most likely the wedding, the balmoral visit, and the troopings will all be cancelled this year! So the RR plans to attack H&M will blow up in their faces, lol!!
Agree, rinse and repeat. Even that snake, R. Eden, pretty much called BS on it in Nikkhah’s tweet.
Given the current situation, I doubt they’re making any travel plans.
I adore the pic of Archie eying the pastries! You know he’s thinking something along the lines of, “Yeah, meeting this kind old man (Archbishop Tutu) is fine, but when do we eat?”
And Kate doesn’t really give a damn for kids that aren’t hers, so I doubt she’s missing Archie except as a photo op or a chance to embiggen her kids by comparison.
I’m so glad that Archie is in Canada. I can’t imagine that his cousins wiould treat him well. He’d be the only child of color in their circle. How would that go over?
I’m sure she invited them, I don’t think that’s newsworthy, lol. And I could see them going for an extended trip – spend some time at Frogmore and then go up to Scotland for a week or two, heck even just a few days at Balmoral before they go and do their own thing somewhere else.
I think though, if they do that, they’ll prob skip Trooping. My feeling was they would come to the UK and Europe for the Invictus games, stay for Beatrice’s wedding and then stay for the Trooping a few weeks later – but I think if they are going to Scotland in August they prob wont stay for the trooping. Who knows.
At this point its just so obvious the royal press has nothing to write about if they aren’t writing about the Sussexes.
The reporter behind this piece also reported that Archie would be coming for Commonwealth day service only to report family’s ‘heartbreak’ when he didn’t come.
I wouldn’t be surprised if palace staff leaked the invite to make up for that cold display to the Sussexes at the Commonwealth Day service& articles like those from Omid making clear the family hasn’t supported the Sussexes, to make it seem like the Queen is being inclusive. However also likely Times just setting up narrative that if they don’t come for the summer (given the UK’s crappy strategy for tackling coronavirus who knows when it will be safe to travel to) then they are selfish, have snubbed the Queen etc
Didn’t they run this story last year? And the Sussexes didn’t go so I don’t know why they’re repeating this story again
I truly hope that the Sussex’s don’t participate in Trooping the Color, they don’t deserve to be treated like the prize winning steer at the state fair, trotted out to make the royal family look good,while they treat them poorly.
Doubtful but we shall see.
If I were Meghan or Harry it’d be a very long time before Archie is in the UK again.