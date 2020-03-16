The Queen is not isolating during the coronavirus pandemic: reckless or stoic?

Royal visit to MI5

The Windsors have always been known as a cold, dull bunch, but it worked in their favor during World War II and they’ve been coasting on that ever since. I’m only half-joking. WWII was when Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, kept calm and carried on even as Buckingham Palace and all of London was being bombed by the Nazis on a daily basis. He gave speeches and boosted morale within the country and beyond, becoming a powerful symbol of resistance. This, people argue, is why the royals get paid. They get paid to simply show up and sit there and shake hands and be “symbolic” of the larger keeping-calm-and-carrying-on thing.

But the current coronavirus pandemic is not WWII or the Battle of Britain or something which involves simply sitting there and shaking hands. After insisting for days that the Queen and Prince Charles would keep their public schedules – schedules which involved local and international tours – last Friday, those tours and events were finally cancelled or postponed. Then came the story about how the Queen had been sent to Windsor Castle to self-isolate during the pandemic. It would have sounded completely reasonable to me – the Queen is nearly 94 years old and she obviously has a greater risk if she is exposed to the virus. But now the courtiers are insisting that the Queen merely spent the weekend at Windsor Castle, and she’s returning to London.

The Queen attended church at Windsor Castle yesterday and will return to Buckingham Palace today to carry on her duties in defiance of the coronavirus epidemic. The 93-year-old monarch spent the weekend as normal at Windsor Castle but is expected to return to London as early as today to continue with her programme of meetings and audiences as head of state.

One senior aide, categorically denying reports that the Queen had quit Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears, told the Mail last night: ‘I fully expect the royal standard will be flying at Buckingham Palace tomorrow as it does usually.’

Palace officials were irritated by a newspaper report which claimed the Queen had ‘quit’ her official royal residence and been ‘whisked’ to Windsor Castle. It quoted a ‘royal source’ saying: ‘She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus. The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors, including politicians and dignitaries from around the world. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way.’

The Queen believes that she’s simply keeping calm and carrying on in a crisis, like her father did during WWII. The problem is that she’s behaving recklessly and providing a terrible example for the British people, and she’s also endangering the lives of her staff – if she has to keep a schedule at BP, that means her entire staff has to be there too. Bad news.

Also, Britain is suffering from the same problem as America: absolutely horrendous political leadership. #WhereIsBoris was trending on Twitter throughout the weekend because Boris Johnson hasn’t taken any of this seriously.

Commonwealth Day Service - Monday 9 March - Westminster Abbey, London

Audiences at Buckingham Palace

16 Responses to “The Queen is not isolating during the coronavirus pandemic: reckless or stoic?”

  1. ChillyWilly says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Not a great way to set an example for her “people”. Lots of people will take this as an excuse to not self isolate themselves.

  2. Hope says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Reckless. This is a wealthy person who thinks rules don’t apply to her.

    Set an example and stay home.

    • Astrid says:
      March 16, 2020 at 10:46 am

      Same as Trump and Mar-A-Lago last weekend. Several guests are now sick with the virus

    • bluemoonhorse says:
      March 16, 2020 at 10:50 am

      Viruses don’t care about your money. This will be a great leveler of society. But some are still to privileged and dumb to figure this out.

  3. Nikki says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Stupid, and you know she’ll get top health care priority despite being 94. No lying on a gurney in the hallway for Miz Liz.

  4. Desdemona says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Portugal – partial lockdown, schools and universities closed, many serrvices through the internet, etc… Considering the measures or lack of measures by the government (Boris Johnson) many British aren’t taking this seriously enough starting with the Queen and ending in the PM.What could possibly go wrong…?
    I’m a teacher and on FB many people (other teachers from other countries are telling their experiences)… I’ve cried reading about them, and the numbers in my country are increasing rapidly… I’m terrified to be honest..

  5. Nev says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:35 am

    She seems like someone who you can’t say anything to anyways.

  6. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:36 am

    This is just reckless on her part. But she’s anointed by God and probably figures she’s safe. *snort*

  7. girl_ninja says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:38 am

    This woman continues to show that she make foolish decisions. This is one of them. Awful.

  8. Ali says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Well I guess we will be getting a new Queen Consort in 2020.

  9. TheOtherOne says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:40 am

    If you have the means and resources to be informed and keep yourself safe and CHOOSE to do otherwise – you are a reckless, idiot. I hope she gets it.

  10. S808 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Well….whatever happens happens I guess lol!

  11. Jess says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:48 am

    The best things leaders can do right now is social distancing. That’s showing people how to get through this pandemic. I guess it’s comforting (maybe?) to know that idiot politicians and leaders aren’t just an American problem.

  12. bluemoonhorse says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:49 am

    I’m guessing dead within the year? That’s the grim reality of her age group and considering how severe that pneumonia was to her body a few years back, this shows she’s a fool.

  13. lizzieb says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:49 am

    The queen and famille really are completely tone deaf. She went to church on Sunday. Small mercy is at least she didn’t bring Andy, But that means the church had to conduct a service, putting others at risk. And if TQ gets sick she will probably get an entire hospital wing with many doctors dedicated only to her at a time when they are already overwhelmed. I guess it’s ok with her that peasants will die as long as their taxes are paid so she gets her money. Can this family be replaced? How about it UK? It’s been done before. Can we send them to one of their properties to be farmers and get a better crew?

  14. Veronica S. says:
    March 16, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Incredibly reckless. The United Kingdom is being unbelievably irresponsible in handling this crisis. They’re going to get hit hard in the next few weeks, I predict. Any of y’all watch Boris Johnson’s little infomercial about it? That shit was surreal. Like uncomfortably real life “Black Mirror” level nonsense.

