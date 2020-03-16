Joe Biden pledges to choose a female VP & appoint a black woman to SCOTUS

I might be a self-isolating hermit looking for good stuff to watch, but even I was not interested in watching last night’s audience-free Democratic debate. I think the debate should have been canceled overall, not just because Bernie Sanders needs to get out of the race, but also because it’s the height of “do as I say, not as I do” to have these old men traveling around the country, interacting with thousands of people a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, I’m sure the Bros will tell me that I missed tons of “good parts” of the debate, but here’s the only thing I care about: Biden pledged that he would choose a woman as a VP. He also said he would be the first president to put a black woman on the Supreme Court, and that his cabinet would be diverse/inclusive.
When asked about Biden’s pledge and if he too would commit to choosing a female running mate, Sanders just said “in all likelihood, I will… For me it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman — and we have progressive women out there.”
I saw some people saying that Sanders “hedged,” and while it’s not the kind of pledge I would want, that’s not my biggest concern. My biggest concern is what kind of Susan Sarandon/Tulsi Gabbard/Jill Stein-looking woman he would consider loyal enough for the unhinged bros. The bros would still throw a fit about it, let’s be honest.
As for Biden’s pledge… it made me happy and I think he will choose a woman as his running mate (meaning, I trust him, he made the pledge and he’ll follow through). And it’s that simple for me. I feel like he has two choices: Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Both would be amazing.
Warren had a pandemic response plan. That’d be good for combating the ill preparedness of Trump.
It’s not going to be Warren, because the MA governor is (R) and would get to appoint her temp replacement, and f-ck that. It doesn’t make a lot of political sense to pick Harris (CA is going blue anyway) either. I would LOVE for it to be Abrams, but I don’t know if the electorate is ready…so we’ll see. I think there are some lesser-known names being floated as well.
Please just stop. Please. I see this argument all over the place and it is just not right. Yes, if a MA Senator leaves office during term, Republican Charlie Baker gets to appoint a TEMPORARY seat holder. State law requires there be a special election and the temporary seat holder cannot run for the seat. Warren was re-elected a year and a half ago with 60% of the vote. I can’t even remember who the Republican was. Markey is up for re-election now and his strongest opponent, it seems his only opponent, is fellow Democrat Joe Kennedy. There’s no Republican in sight and doubtful there would be a viable one a year from now, especially with what would be a strong field of Democrats jostling for an available Senate seat.
Lightpurple ok you right! I did say temporary though. But either way I doubt he’ll pick a VP from the same geographical area he’s from, just makes no sense.
To add to the Bernie thing, saying it has to be a “progressive woman” just means he’s not interested in expanding his base, at all. Which isn’t really a strategy that’s working for him, honestly.
Kamala Harris & Anita Hill. I would love the latter as it would get rid of Thomas. He would run for the door at break neck speed. I actually have always wanted Biden to appoint Obama to the SCOTUS. He is a constitutional lawyer.
I see Warren in a cabinet position, treasury, commerce or education would all work well under her.
Every time I hear “Supreme Court” I immediately think about the amazing, indomitable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (warmly referred to as The Notorious RBG). I find myself praying earnestly for God to keep her in health and strength. She’s already 87, but I hope she stays strong and sees out this hellish presidency. You know Trump is just itching for another empty seat to fill with another right winger. God protect RBG! And when the time comes -hopefully further down the line- may the WH have a different occupant who will make the best choice and select a justice that upholds the right values for the benefit of all!
Kamala!!
Kamala, for sure.
Kamala as VP, Amy as Chief of Staff, Pete as National Security Officially, Sally Yates as AG & Elizabeth as treasury secretary.
Lastly Mother Nature as Supreme Court justice 😆
“For me it’s not just nominating a woman.” He doesn’t have to pledge it, but that’s a jackass thing to say. It’s not “just” about nominating a woman for anyone, including voters who are ready for a female President, or else Tulsi Gabbard would have picked up votes after Warren dropped out. Pledging to choose a woman does not mean opening a phone book and pointing, of course the woman’s politics and qualifications are part of the decision.
I got about half and hour into the debate and had to turn it off, because the more either of these men speak, the less I like them (but I will still vote for one of them for President). I recorded the rest, so I will get through the whole thing at some point.
I wanted Warren as the nominee, but I prefer Kamala Harris over her as Biden’s potential running mate, just because I think we need someone under 70.
It will not be Warren. She is from MA
Joe is my candidate and has been for a while. He is a centrist and a realist; some in my family who are more on the conservative side, will vote for him. I will vote for Bernie if he is the nominee even though some of his policies are a NO from me.
Anyone of them is better than the orange and incompetent man we currently have sullying the white house.
The VP I think should be a from a swing state. I know a lot have mentioned Stacey; she is from GA and that’s a defacto red state; additionally the work she is doing with voter rights is critically important in this climate
Kamala Harris is from CA; that’s a blue state, can she help him win OH, MI, PA or FL?
I am very curious to know whom he is considering as a running mate
I didn’t watch either, but I hope after this both of these guys stay secluded for a bit.
No no. Not kamala. MICHELLE OBAMA. seriously. Think about it. A BIDEN-OBAMA ticket. Then imagine Biden getting too old and having to resign and we have MADAM PRESIDENT MICHELLE with BARACK as first dude. Can you imagine?? Barack hanging out in the gardens, meeting with kids, shooting hoops, not worrying about the national security risks. “Michelle’s got it.”
Biden mentioned he would consider her as veep as recently as January. I think kamala would be a great atty general, not veep. Otherwise that would only encourage the same base that would already vote for Biden – you need to expand it. But we need Michelle – that would drive voter enthusiasm through the roof.
Michelle doesn’t want to (or at least last was rumored) and to be honest, she shouldn’t have to save us. She gave way more than enough.
Unfortunately, Micelle Obama has said that she will never be interested in running for public office. After everything her family endured, I don’t blame her.
Klobuchar would be an excellent running mate for Biden. I thought she was very impressive throughout her campaign.
Biden, Klobuchar for the win. Warren is too dynamic to take a second position. I can see Kamala negotiate a position in the next administration, Secretary of State.