Joe Biden pledges to choose a female VP & appoint a black woman to SCOTUS

I might be a self-isolating hermit looking for good stuff to watch, but even I was not interested in watching last night’s audience-free Democratic debate. I think the debate should have been canceled overall, not just because Bernie Sanders needs to get out of the race, but also because it’s the height of “do as I say, not as I do” to have these old men traveling around the country, interacting with thousands of people a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, I’m sure the Bros will tell me that I missed tons of “good parts” of the debate, but here’s the only thing I care about: Biden pledged that he would choose a woman as a VP. He also said he would be the first president to put a black woman on the Supreme Court, and that his cabinet would be diverse/inclusive.

When asked about Biden’s pledge and if he too would commit to choosing a female running mate, Sanders just said “in all likelihood, I will… For me it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman — and we have progressive women out there.”

I saw some people saying that Sanders “hedged,” and while it’s not the kind of pledge I would want, that’s not my biggest concern. My biggest concern is what kind of Susan Sarandon/Tulsi Gabbard/Jill Stein-looking woman he would consider loyal enough for the unhinged bros. The bros would still throw a fit about it, let’s be honest.

As for Biden’s pledge… it made me happy and I think he will choose a woman as his running mate (meaning, I trust him, he made the pledge and he’ll follow through). And it’s that simple for me. I feel like he has two choices: Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Both would be amazing.

