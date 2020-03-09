Duchess Meghan wears Topshop & Roland Mouret for a National Theatre event

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in England last week for “the final events” before the formal Sussexit happens at the end of the month. Some have described it as a farewell tour, and that’s honestly how the British papers are treating it too. Maybe Meghan is treating it that way as well – one final flex, one final “you could have had a bad bitch” tour. There’s also a lot of business to attend to on the tour – while several events were obviously announced in advance, it was widely assumed that Meghan would drop in on some of her remaining patronages. She did just that.

On Thursday, Meghan checked in on her patronage with the National Theatre. She posted an Instagram full of exclusive photos from the visit too – all the photos are by Chris Allerton, one of her go-to photographers for special events. Meghan wore a $55 Topshop blouse in white, plus the Moka skirt from Roland Mouret, also in white. I find it funny that Kate has been trying to make puffy sleeves and puffy shoulders happen for years and she’s looked like a Diana-cosplay ‘80s mess, and yet Meghan makes the trend look fresh and new. Here’s what the SussexRoyal IG posted about Meghan’s visit:

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern.

[From SussexRoyal IG]

I’m interested in VR, but it seems odd for a theater project, right? Maybe you have to be there to get it, maybe it’s super-interactive and an exciting way to bring plays to life or something.

In addition to that unannounced visit (with no press), Meghan apparently also made a stop at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham. She didn’t reveal the situation with that visit until Saturday night, when she posted another explanatory Instagram, including exclusive photos. I’m going to cover that separately!