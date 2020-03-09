Duchess Meghan wears Topshop & Roland Mouret for a National Theatre event

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in England last week for “the final events” before the formal Sussexit happens at the end of the month. Some have described it as a farewell tour, and that’s honestly how the British papers are treating it too. Maybe Meghan is treating it that way as well – one final flex, one final “you could have had a bad bitch” tour. There’s also a lot of business to attend to on the tour – while several events were obviously announced in advance, it was widely assumed that Meghan would drop in on some of her remaining patronages. She did just that.
On Thursday, Meghan checked in on her patronage with the National Theatre. She posted an Instagram full of exclusive photos from the visit too – all the photos are by Chris Allerton, one of her go-to photographers for special events. Meghan wore a $55 Topshop blouse in white, plus the Moka skirt from Roland Mouret, also in white. I find it funny that Kate has been trying to make puffy sleeves and puffy shoulders happen for years and she’s looked like a Diana-cosplay ‘80s mess, and yet Meghan makes the trend look fresh and new. Here’s what the SussexRoyal IG posted about Meghan’s visit:
Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.
Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.
The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.
The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern.
I’m interested in VR, but it seems odd for a theater project, right? Maybe you have to be there to get it, maybe it’s super-interactive and an exciting way to bring plays to life or something.
In addition to that unannounced visit (with no press), Meghan apparently also made a stop at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham. She didn’t reveal the situation with that visit until Saturday night, when she posted another explanatory Instagram, including exclusive photos. I’m going to cover that separately!
I love the textures
I love the textures and the puffy sleeves.. it is so cute. I wish I could wear puffy sleeves…. but my arms are too big. You need skinny arms for it to look elegant.
I haven’t fully decided on the outfit. I like the neckline of the blouse, but I’m really not a fan of the puffy sleeves. They’re one of those things that should probably be left in the past more often than not lol. The fabric of the skirt looks sort of like quilted TP- I think I’d like it more if it was just a print rather than looking like it’s quilted/embossed.
I think I like the overall idea of it, more than I like it in practice. She still looks really pretty – it’s hard for her to not look good haha. But it’s definitely work appropriate, just not my favorite look she’s worn.
I like almost everything about the outfit except for the sleeves…I very much dislike sheer sleeves no matter who is wearing them, if they’re long or short, sheer or not, whatever. LIke you said, they probably should be left in the past.
Other than that I maybe would have picked a different handbag, but otherwise I think she looks so lovely.
She looks super cute in it. It’s one of those outfits that I can say I don’t love – but it still looks good. It’s just not my style, but she looks hella cute. I like seeing her hair down, too. If that blouse had normal sleeves though? I’d be all over it.
I love this outfit! I have never in my life bought something a royal or celebrity was wearing, but if that shirt was more of a cotton blend I would 100% empty my bank account for that outfit!
She looks amazing, and I would buy her shoes in a hot second if I had more occasion to wear them.
Those shoes are everything! Megan has always has great shoe game.
I’m ded at how pretty she has looked. And coupled up with the work she’s doing (and based on past examples, is and has been doing behind the scenes)… indeed. They could have had the Elizabeth Warren of Royals.
Her whole style with the final events has been really perfect, modern and sophisticated. I was ‘surprised ‘ she wore Victoria Beckham since the daily fail claimed they fell out over Meghan wanting freebies.
I think the puffy sleeves are working here because the sleeves are see through and the V cut neckline. Those details make it feel less stuffy.
Shame, this would have been the perfect outfit and event for her to rock her naturally curly hair. I would love to see that before she goes. It would send such a positive message AND be gorgeous. She is beautiful with straight hair, of course, but natural is beautiful too.
May I ask why you say that? Is it even still curly at this point… After straightening for decades some hair is no longer curly. Eg Mariah, Nicole Kidman, Mel B I doubt there will ever regain original curls.
I have curly hair and have straightened it for years. I’m in my mid 50’s and it’s as curly as ever. Nicole Kidman’s hair is just ruined. She’s fibbing about it being straight. It takes a long time and a short cut to undo years of straightening and she probably can’t do that in her profession. I would bet my house on that. It
I would love her to go natural, also. I say this as a white person of Mediterranean background with very curly hair. I straightened mine for years and am finally rocking a short, curly bob. I only wish I could let go of coloring. One day, hopefully.
Duchess is on her shoe game! Not a fan of the big puffed sleeves, or maybe it’s with that skirt. I would prefer an Uber-frilly blouse like this with some leather pants or jeans even.
This trip has highlighted the real Meghan. Her shoe game has been strong too. Not many simple court heels. I love it.
But I don’t want to be a Pirate.
But seriously she looks incredible. You were too good for them Meghan.
She looks gorgeous. I love the skirt. She does monochromatic so well – always a nice mix of textures that keeps it from being boring.
I love how the tabloids are slamming her for stealing Camilla’s thunder. It’s like man you all are really stretching now, lol.
No wonder William and Kate drove them out. Meghan is everything Kate isn’t. She looks modern and effortless while engaging with the people at her patronage and generating excitement for them.
I really love this look. It’s effortless on her. If she were still trying to impress Queenie people would be up in arms about the sheerness of the blouse, etc etc. But free of the stupid rules, Meghan actually does know how to dress.
Beautiful. Hopefully she and the NT will be able to have even more collabs without the nonsense of overshadowing others.