Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden ‘with great enthusiasm’

I wish so many things had gone differently in the Democratic primary. I wish that as soon as Bernie Sanders had his heart attack, he had withdrawn from the race and endorsed Elizabeth Warren. I wish that Elizabeth Warren had peaked in the debates earlier. I wish Kamala Harris had run slightly differently, with a different kind of energy, enough to at least get through Super Tuesday. It felt, to me, like Warren and Harris were genuinely the best candidates in the primary, and it would have been beneficial for our democracy and the Democratic party for those two women to be the standard-bearers. It didn’t work out that way. Kamala Harris dropped out before voting even began in Iowa. Sen. Warren dropped out a few days after Super Tuesday. The race is now Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders, two 70-something old men. And so… Kamala Harris had made her choice. She endorsed Joe Biden.
Senator Kamala Harris of California endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. for president on Sunday, becoming the latest of his formal rivals for the Democratic nomination to get behind his presidential bid.
“I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Ms. Harris said in a video posted to Twitter. “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time.”
Ms. Harris is certain to draw speculation as a potential running mate for Mr. Biden. In a written statement about her endorsement, Ms. Harris noted the absence of a top female candidate in a primary. “Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one,” she said, adding that “we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president. This is something we must reckon with and it is something I will have more to say about in the future. But we must rise to unite the party and country behind a candidate who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and who can ultimately defeat Donald Trump.”
This is the calculation many Democrats have made over the past two weeks. It’s not that all of people voting for Biden suddenly believe he’s the best candidate, or that he’ll make a good president. They’re voting for him and endorsing him because they trust him to be a “good Democrat” who believes in the Democratic platform across the board, like an empty shell with all of the Dem Party talking points. People hope that’s enough to take down Trump. And yes, Kamala Harris would make a great VP for Biden. So would Liz Warren. My fear is that he’ll choose some milquetoast white dude though.
Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you.https://t.co/ePtRKVjzXB
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2020
Kamala as VP, Amy as chief of staff, Pete as National Security Chief, Sally Yates as AG.
Liz as Senate Majority leader.
‘Amy as chief of staff’
Why would you wish that on White House employees?
Oh, shame on me, I forgot about Sally Yates! She would be a fantastic Attorney General. Kamala Harris would be as well.
I really feel like Biden is going to select a woman to be the VP, but not sure who.
Liz as majority leader if it would keep her in the Senate, but otherwise she’ll be needed as Secretary of the Treasury, with Castro on Labor.
He will pick her as vp. I just have a strong feeling!!
He shouldn’t because she adds nothing to the ticket he doesn’t already have. There’s a reason her own candidacy never took traction. I don’t think voters want her one heartbeat away from the presidency. She’d be a better pick for Attorney General.
She has charm to burn. She needs to be out front on the campaign, so she’d be a great VP. Adam Schiff for AG.
America would never vote for a woman. A male POC but not a woman. Find it interesting.
America as people elected a woman, Hillary Clinton. The electoral college elected Trump.
Thank you.
Well according to T.I our bits make us emotional and unpredictable…
Please no one yell at me for saying this, but I don’t think Kamala as VP would be a good choice. There are a lot of people that don’t like her. She dropped out of the race early because she very quickly lost support. I would love a strong female VP but the choice has to be just right. My wish is for Stacey Abrams as VP, but she is still a little green, maybe a good cabinet position?
Stacy Abrams has gotten a lot of deserved praise but has not held the kinds of governing positions (yet) that would make her an appealing running mate, nor is she needed in terms of electoral politics. She is not equivalent to Kamala Harris in experience, but Harris is not needed to deliver California.
What about the current governor of Michigan? Or Jennifer Granholm? I don’t know if we’ll see any of the obvious suspects.
Oooo Stacey Abrams that would be a good one. I mean to be fair Obama was considered a bit green and he ran for president. However, Biden is basic and completely status quo, I highly doubt he would put anyone progressive like Stacey as VP. He will mostly likely choose a moderate.
He’s going to pick a woman as veep.