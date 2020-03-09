Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden ‘with great enthusiasm’

I wish so many things had gone differently in the Democratic primary. I wish that as soon as Bernie Sanders had his heart attack, he had withdrawn from the race and endorsed Elizabeth Warren. I wish that Elizabeth Warren had peaked in the debates earlier. I wish Kamala Harris had run slightly differently, with a different kind of energy, enough to at least get through Super Tuesday. It felt, to me, like Warren and Harris were genuinely the best candidates in the primary, and it would have been beneficial for our democracy and the Democratic party for those two women to be the standard-bearers. It didn’t work out that way. Kamala Harris dropped out before voting even began in Iowa. Sen. Warren dropped out a few days after Super Tuesday. The race is now Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders, two 70-something old men. And so… Kamala Harris had made her choice. She endorsed Joe Biden.

Senator Kamala Harris of California endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. for president on Sunday, becoming the latest of his formal rivals for the Democratic nomination to get behind his presidential bid. “I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Ms. Harris said in a video posted to Twitter. “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time.” Ms. Harris is certain to draw speculation as a potential running mate for Mr. Biden. In a written statement about her endorsement, Ms. Harris noted the absence of a top female candidate in a primary. “Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one,” she said, adding that “we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president. This is something we must reckon with and it is something I will have more to say about in the future. But we must rise to unite the party and country behind a candidate who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and who can ultimately defeat Donald Trump.”

[From The NY Times]

This is the calculation many Democrats have made over the past two weeks. It’s not that all of people voting for Biden suddenly believe he’s the best candidate, or that he’ll make a good president. They’re voting for him and endorsing him because they trust him to be a “good Democrat” who believes in the Democratic platform across the board, like an empty shell with all of the Dem Party talking points. People hope that’s enough to take down Trump. And yes, Kamala Harris would make a great VP for Biden. So would Liz Warren. My fear is that he’ll choose some milquetoast white dude though.

Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you.https://t.co/ePtRKVjzXB — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2020