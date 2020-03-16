Dr. Mehmet Oz does not understand why people are hoarding toilet paper

If the coronavirus was the norovirus, I would completely understand why people have been hoarding toilet paper. The norovirus was the sickest I’ve ever been and stuff was coming out of both ends. I couldn’t keep down anything solid for days, and for about 48 hours, I couldn’t even keep down water. But… the coronavirus isn’t a pukey/diarrhea virus. It’s respiratory. It’s doing damage to lungs most of all. So why are people hoarding toilet paper? I mean, I get that TP is the thing people want to make sure they have enough of in an emergency situation, especially with so many of us staying home all day, every day. But the TP hoarding has been next-level for two solid weeks. People are buying all of the paper towels too. Anyway, Dr. Oz has some thoughts. He posted a photo of an empty toilet paper shelf at the grocery store with this message:

I went shopping today and there was no toilet paper. (Much to my chagrin there was plenty of soap.) Why we buy out toilet paper is something I’ll never understand. Humans are [a] hearty bunch. We’ve fixed problems far under the sea and on the face of the moon…yet we panic buy more toilet paper than we can possibly fit in our carts and cars. (1) Don’t panic — keep your distance from people, and if you feel sick, stay home. (2) Buy the essentials for two weeks, no more. Leave supples for everyone else. (3) Trust in the fact that if you somehow run out of toilet paper, a friendly neighbor would find a way to safely deliver you some. And if it really came to it, our ancestors survived without TP. This is my way of telling you to stay calm and keep your head down. We’ve faced plenty of challenges before, and we’ll figure this one out too.

[From Dr. Oz’s Facebook]

“Our ancestors survived without TP,” yeah but they had dirty asses. Honestly though, the last time I went to the grocery store, people had just figured out that they should start hoarding soap too, which… I mean, at least there’s that? I got the last few bars of Dial and I felt lucky. I also bought some TP at CVS even though I STRONGLY believe that CVS-corporate has decided to price-gouge on all of this stuff. It is legit crazy to see the hoarding mentality spread like wildfire though. I’ve got it too. The feeling of relief I got from just having those four extra rolls of Cottonelle… well, I’m not proud of myself.