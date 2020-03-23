Sophie Turner throws shade at the moronic Evangeline Lillys of the world

It is my hope that most people have been self-isolating for anywhere between nine to fourteen days already. Judging from the nuttiness on social media, it shows. Normal people and celebrities are doing the most at home to amuse themselves, including showing their asses on social media. Vanessa Hudgens was one of the first ass-showers when she talked about the inevitability of death during an Instagram Live session, and something about how just because tons of people will die, doesn’t mean that Coachella should be cancelled. But the real ass-shower was Evangeline Lilly, who gave some sort of asinine Instagram commentary about how the coronavirus is “just the flu” and that quarantines infringe on her freedom or whatever.

So, Sophie Turner isn’t having any of it. She was playing around on Instagram Live and had some pointed shade for those people who are self-isolating:

“Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over [...] your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

I’m including the video below. Sophie is really funny here, but yeah. What else is there to say? The shade was well-deserved and I don’t even find it that “shady.” Sophie is just telling the truth. Stay home. Be smart. Don’t prioritize your own “freedom” above the good of the society. Don’t misinform people or minimize the crisis.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

PS… The photos of Sophie and Joe in this post are from March 2 and March 4. They seem to have started self-isolating about a week later, because photos of them dried up around March 11th.