Sen. Rand Paul is the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus

Many people who have contracted the coronavirus are just regular people, trying to live their lives and be responsible citizens. But doesn’t it also feel like the coronavirus is going out of its way to infect people who deny its existence? It feels like every person who downplays corona or is on the record calling corona a “Democrat hoax” is now quarantined and/or infected. So it is with Senator Rand Paul, who just weeks ago downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis. Paul was the sole vote against a “bipartisan $8 billion deal to provide emergency coronavirus funding earlier this month.” He’s the first senator to test positive, and he was a busy little beaver before he bothered to get tested, hanging out with all of his Republican buddies, working out at the Senate gym and swimming in the Senate pool. I can’t. How f–king irresponsible. And he’s a f–king doctor!!!
Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday announced he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first senator and third member of Congress known to have contracted the virus. And Senate GOP leaders will now be short five Republicans during a key procedural vote on a massive economic rescue package to deal with the coronavirus crisis, in part due to Paul’s infection.
Paul — who has been working from the Capitol in recent days — said he was tested out of caution “due to his extensive travel and events” and is not showing symptoms of the highly infectious virus. Later, his staff said that Paul had attended an event where two people tested positive, though the senator did not recall specific interactions with either of them.
Paul’s infection quickly reverberated throughout the Senate, where lawmakers were surprised by his diagnosis as they pushed ahead with a massive package to rescue the economy from the outbreak. The Kentucky senator had been interacting with his colleagues just days prior, voting on the floor, sitting in meetings and speaking to reporters in hallways.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) are now self-quarantining after close interactions with Paul. Lee’s office said Sunday that the Capitol’s attending physician directed him to stay isolated for 14 days, a recommendation Romney also received. That means Lee and Romney, along with Paul, cannot vote on any legislation on the floor this week as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attempts to keep his conference together on the economic rescue bill. Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Col.) is also self-quarantining in Washington after potential exposure earlier this month, as is Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).
Politically, it’s more than likely that the Senate will change the rules to allow for remote voting, especially since Moscow Mitch McConnell wants to push through a relief package which will be a huge giveaway to corporations and GOP donors. Meanwhile, the story on Rand Paul just gets worse and worse – there’s a lot of evidence building up that Paul knew he had been exposed more than a week ago and he just carried on like nothing happened. Not to mention, Rand Paul doesn’t believe working people need paid sick leave. He’s currently on paid sick leave.
I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once.
This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus. https://t.co/651TJf8mWf
— Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020
You don’t know whether you’re infected even if you’re asymptomatic.
Sen. Rand Paul – who is a doctor – shut down his office, but continued to interact with the public and go to the gym even though he knew he’d been exposed and had been tested.
Outrageous. https://t.co/JH1yIC3C3o
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 23, 2020
Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus. His father penned an essay last week calling it a hoax:
— Susan Milligan (@MilliganSusan) March 22, 2020
In Quebec (where I live), a woman was arrested for going out in public after testing positive and refusing to quarantine. People like this should be charged with criminal negligence.
In some countries like mine they would be arrested because you refused quarantine orders. It’s the law.
We have also cancelled work passes of foreigners who left their homes (this is specifically for Stay Home Notices) or lied to the police.
While I fear for all of those he may have infected with his arrogance, I am hoping this is a lesson for all of those folks who aren’t taking this seriously.
That relief package is almost comically evil in the power it gives Mnuchin without any transparency.
A woman lost her job in China and was deported back to Australia for defying isolation orders and going out to jog. People should know better. Even if you think this cannot affect you, what of others you may put at risk by your actions? *sigh*
Sorry to threadjack! I thought it was safe to jog outside as long as you keep a significant distance from others? I do a 4 mile loop in my rural neighborhood and only once in a while pass a fellow jogger or dog walker. I thought short bursts of exercise outside was ok?! Can someone clarify??? Thank you!
It seems like here in the U.S. it’s still ok to go outside, unless there are specific state or local restrictions I don’t know about. Other countries made it illegal to do so.
Diana I think Bubs was talking about China.
We (Singapore) have also deported foreigners because of lying and going against quarantine orders. Quarantine and stay home orders are very strict and you can be jailed. A couple (happened to be foreigners) was charged in court after their treatment and may be fined and / or jailed later. One foreigner had his PR revoked. Many foreigners lost their work passes and then they had to leave Singapore immediately. Companies can also be fined and have their work pass privileges revoked for a few years because they forced quarantined / stay home employees to go to work.
If you are not under these orders, you can go out.
I’m not going to sugarcoat things, we are known as a Disney police state. But for things like stirring racial disharmony, terrorist attacks and infectious diseases, we have zero tolerance.
You are right. We were told keep physical distance of 6 ft, and stay away from large crowds, most 10 people. You can walk, jog, walk the dog, run keep your distance. Wash hands with soap and warm water when you get home, use hand sanitizer outside. Stay safe and healthy. Good luck to all of us.
Diana, please contact the relevant authorities in your country for anything concrete you want to know. The Australian Guardian is following up on stories of, “busloads “, of people buying up everything in rural shops. Everyone seems to have been told a story of someone’s cousin seeing a bus, not one confirmation of one bus yet. Your local authorities are your best best for proper information without sensationalism.
