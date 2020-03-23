Duchess Kate celebrated Mother’s Day by releasing a new family photo

Yesterday was Mother’s Day in the UK, and so the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a collection of photos to celebrate. The first image is a never-before-seen photo of Kate, William, George and Charlotte from a Matt Porteous photoshoot from 2018. Will and Kate used an image from this same photoshoot for their 2018 Christmas card, I know because I recognize Kate’s muted sweater. It’s a cute photo and I’m glad they released it. It makes me wonder how many professional shots they’re sitting on, saving for a rainy day when they want to change the subject. The other photos are: an old photo of Princess Diana when Harry and William were just boys; Carole Middleton looking very chic; and a Mother’s Day card made by Prince George.
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Qu0gkUYGdQ
1. The Duke & Duchess with their children
2. Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince William and Prince Harry
3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine
4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day
© @mattporteous/Jayne Fincher/The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge
Who knew that Carole Middleton used to have thick bangs?!?! Honestly, her bangs are – gasp – cute?? I saw some sites say that Carole and Kate are “look-alikes” but… Carole looks like Alexa Chung in that photo.
As for William and Kate’s Mother’s Day plans… Hello Magazine said that they spent the day “privately” and likely did not travel, but that they probably spent the weekend at Anmer Hall. This is the one time where I would actually want them to just stay at Anmer Hall for a month or so and stop trying to convince everyone that they’re “taking over” because Charles and the Queen are so old.
Carole looks great in that picture. I don’t see a lot of Kate in her face, maybe a touch of Pippa.
Where is prince Louis?
If you told me the Cambridges had only two kids I would believe it at this point.
carole looks really good in that picture. I don’t see a lot of Kate in her besides the coloring.
I hope they spent the day privately. They should be spending all their time privately right now and cut out the engagements like the one from last week.
I did think it was a little…not strange…but noticeable? That they released a picture that is a year and a half old and that doesn’t include Louis? But, its a cute picture and Kate and Charlotte are the focus, so maybe that was the point?
It’s a lovely photo and I don’t think Louis is losing any sleep because he’s not in it.
I do find it a bit odd they released a photo from 2018 that doesn’t include Louis, but it’s a cute photo.
Glad to hear they’re staying at home now!
OMG what are they hiding? Where is Louis?! Why are they so spiteful?! They OWE us a photo and photocall of that baby when we demand it because taxpayer money! How dare they do this!
Oh wait. Never mind. These are the Cambridges, not the Sussexes. That’s Louis, not Archie. Totally not different but absolutely different according the RRs.
What are they hiding?
Where is Louis
Carole’s hot! Remember those stories of William resting his head on Carole’s lap? Anyway I jest…but she’s hot!
Looking at that photo of Carole, she is def the looker of the women in that family. You can see where Unable and PippaTips get their love of the eyeliner from.
But they still continue to be pretty much ignored by the media because of a) COVID-19 and b) the Sussex’s. The only rag that made a big deal about this was the Fail, as usual.
I know this is different, but Royal family has a tradition of visiting people during the hard times, Queen Mother was known for her visits during the II world war, and she was beloved for that.
Nah, they shouldn’t be seen going out. People are still not taking quarantines seriously, I don’t think it would be a great look to have the RF out and about spreading germs to others. This isn’t war, this is a deadly virus that should make people stay inside and stop socializing.
This is different, full stop. they shouldn’t have made that visit.
When the queen mother made visits in WWII she wasn’t carrying the risk of spreading more bombings and she wasn’t going to carry any bombings home. That’s the difference.
It’s different. End of.
Will and Kate have never taken their royal duties and visits particularly seriously, so why are they starting now in the one time it would actually be better for them to stay away?
Only Keen would pic a pic where her sweater is riding up the back just like her unweighted skirts. Also she seemed to pic a pic of QE and QM where they too battled wind and hems- subconscious? Happy Mother’s Day to mothers of all types!!
Quick, pass me the smelling salts, I’ve just seen the small of Kate’s back as she was giving her daughter a piggyback ride.