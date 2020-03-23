The Duke & Duchess of Sussex focus on mental health during the pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first Windsor royals to make any kind of public statement on Covid-19 aka the coronavirus. They made a statement on their SussexRoyal Instagram, promising to share more information about what all of us can do in this moment of pandemic, and they also just showed appreciation for the health care workers and other workers who are helping us get through this moment, as well as just showing empathy for everyone struggling and dealing with isolation and quarantine. We know that one Instagram post was a big deal because the rest of the royal family quickly followed suit: Prince William’s office threw together a video (which looked like it was filmed on a iPhone in a hallway) and posted it within hours. The next day, the Queen finally made a public statement. And then came the mockery from big-name royal reporters like Richard Kay. All because of just one IG post. Well, the Sussexes are still sharing information – their latest post is about mental health in the time of pandemic:
With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.
Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.
There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.
•
- If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time
•
- If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through.
•
- If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence.
And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.
The mental health aspect of what we’re going through will be sidelined in the larger conversation, because there’s genuinely so much other sh-t to worry about, like actually dying or the economy crashing or the medical system crashing or all of the above. I feel like Harry and Meghan know this and they’re saying “but this is one thing that we CAN do, and we can bring some positivity.” And honestly, it’s nice. It’s nice to be reminded that despite all of the stress and the lack of toilet paper, we still need to check in on each other no matter what.
Also: I’ve been pointing it out as it happened so often over the past week especially, but the new argument is 100% “Harry needs to abandon Meghan and Archie and come back to England because it’s a National Emergency.” That’s the argument now. I find it pathetic, disgusting and particularly craven for the British media to “use” the coronavirus to try to threaten and badger Harry into “coming home” at this moment. They should be ashamed.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
You can’t train to be a counselor with a two hour online course. I appreciate the push for mental health initiatives, but telling people to train to be a counselor online when real counselors spend years of their life in a classroom and in observation is a bit rich.
They are not talking about becoming a licensed therapist. The link they shared is the one to the SHOUT program that they promoted with the Doolittles and the Royal Foundation. It’s staffed by volunteers and they train you. In the US the United Way is promoting the same type of program and asking for volunteers. No need to jump on the Sussexes, this type of program sounds similar to the Suicide Prevention hotline and those people are not licensed therapists. I think this is an important option with so many people trapped at home and alone. And if you are not working and have no income, how can you afford a therapist?
Thank you for this. Funny thing is if the Cambs were the ones promoting this, these same people will praise them into next year. No one raises an eyebrow when Kate is called an expert on early years with zero classroom training. This reflex Sussex criticisms are just boring at this point.
I don’t get this idea that they “tell” people to do anything with what they post. Fine, they have some influence, but no one is being forced to follow their suggestions. And if being able to digitally train to be a counsellor of some sort is insulting to real counsellors, it won’t be available online.
Cue the RR’s screaming about how she is stepping onto territory already covered by the great MH campaigners – Cain and Unable.
The ‘Harry come home now’ narrative is being pushed by RR’s who are brown nosing Cain and Unable. Let’s face it, they will use any means to tear the Sussex’s down and try to make Harry abandon his family to be Cain’s whipping post. The Cambridges and the UK tabloid press will not rest until they have their favourite person to throw under the bus back in their control.
Become a counselor online?! And they want people to reach out to these poorly trained people???? Especially people in abusive relationships????? How are you saying this is a good idea?!?!
It’s the same as the Suicide Prevention line. They train you with what to say and then link people to resources in more serious situations. But listen, medical resources are being stretched thin, people are sheltering in place and they have no money to pay for anything. They need someone to tell them they can make it through this. What would you suggest they do? Btw if you go on the United Way website they are promoting a similar program here in the US.
If you are in isolation with your abuser I doubt they are going to let you sit and talk on a phone with any counsellor, even a properly trained one. You would prob get abused more just for doing that. Thats kind of dangerous advice.
So you would rather they advice people not to reach out all….interesting.
@mel if you are in isolation with an abuser I doubt you have time to explain, in safety, what is going on. Unless you are in a mansion and can get far enough away from the person this is bad advice. There are faster and safer ways to reach out.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who found that to be poor advice. My pro bono work has always been in DV, dissolutions and protective orders. Even though I have done a considerable bit of legal work with people in DV situations, I am in no means qualified to counsel them and neither is anyone else with two hours of training.
H and M are doing the best they can, under the circumstances. They never claim to be experts at things they aren’t experts at, but simply point people towards avenues they believe would be helpful. Anyone who thinks they know better can post his/her own suggestions on his/her own SM accounts. At least these two are using their platform to even remind the lager public of the fact that there are people who would be negatively affected by social distancing. Most people didn’t even consider that before. So it’s a conversation started and hopefully, people will be able to get the best help they can at this time.
It’s not good advice. You’re correct. I understand that they are encouraging people to do something constructive with their time at home. But many of us are still working, I am in healthcare so I’m not at home. When I am at home I am worrying about providing food for my family when everyone is panic buying.
You understand that they are highlighting an organization that they are already involved with and other organizations that are already established at this?
they’re not telling people to go to “Counselor101.com” and become a licensed therapist in an hour.
These people probably think the volunteers that work with SHOUT are all liscenced…weird.
These are peer counselors. They are there to listen and guide people to the resources they need. I’ve done this for over a decade. Programs like RAINN have successfully used these programs for a long time.
Does anyone really think Harry will leave Meghan & Archie? If Harry did return to the UK, he would bring Meghan & Archie with him.
I am confused; what exactly is it that Richard Kay expects or wants Harry to do if he returns to the UK?
It would be sickening if Harry left his family to go back to the UK. William and Kate would make him grovel and say “I told you so.” Harry needs to be with his family; William and Kate made it clear how they felt during that service.
He just needs to use up some ink and make the Sussexes look bad too. Probably on William, Carole and maybe Charles’ marching orders. But most likely William since he is the new “face” of the monarchy with TQ and Charles in isolation. Nobody is expecting Harry home, in fact that’s the last thing they want. It’ll make William look like an even bigger douche.
He would bring Meghan and Archie with him.
The question is would Meghan want to go with him.
Social distancing is necessary and vital but it does have a cost. And that cost won’t really be seen until this is over. I know I’m having some difficulty dealing with not interacting with other people in a meaningful way. Online is helpful to a degree but not nearly enough on some days.
It’s obvious some people have gorged themselves on the bot filled SR IG comment section and are coming here to show their ignorance. What they’re promoting is their already established initiative where people can volunteer and learn how to respond to people that reach out. They’re not telling people to become the equivalent of licensed therapist. Wait till the Cambs start promoting the same thing and go hail them as heroes when they do.
What are the people that are complaining doing? The usual, complaining.
We can all do better, right now phone calls and social media Is safest way of communicating.
They’d previously acknowledged it by making jokes about it. They didn’t seem inclined to say anything “caring and motivational” until H&M did.
I’m sorry, but quarantine is absolutely going to kill people. I have a good friend who works for the state of Wisconsin and is privy to high-level, behind the scenes talks. They’re already seeing an increase in suicides, domestic disturbances and instances of spousal and child abuse. The divorce rate is projected to skyrocket (and yes, there will likely be a small baby boom.)
Depression can stem from any of these situations, and preexisting mental health issues can be exacerbated by them. Plus what H&M’s post said about people being stuck with their abusers is very real, especially for children home from school who don’t have teachers or other trusted adults to notice signs of abuse and intervene on their behalf.
This isn’t just some feel good fluff piece from H&M. There are serious consequences to locking people away. Yes, it might not have as wide of an impact as covid-19, but the effects are still going to be very real for some people.