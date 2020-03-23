The Duke & Duchess of Sussex focus on mental health during the pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first Windsor royals to make any kind of public statement on Covid-19 aka the coronavirus. They made a statement on their SussexRoyal Instagram, promising to share more information about what all of us can do in this moment of pandemic, and they also just showed appreciation for the health care workers and other workers who are helping us get through this moment, as well as just showing empathy for everyone struggling and dealing with isolation and quarantine. We know that one Instagram post was a big deal because the rest of the royal family quickly followed suit: Prince William’s office threw together a video (which looked like it was filmed on a iPhone in a hallway) and posted it within hours. The next day, the Queen finally made a public statement. And then came the mockery from big-name royal reporters like Richard Kay. All because of just one IG post. Well, the Sussexes are still sharing information – their latest post is about mental health in the time of pandemic:

With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.

- If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time

- If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through.

- If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.

[From SussexRoyal IG]

The mental health aspect of what we’re going through will be sidelined in the larger conversation, because there’s genuinely so much other sh-t to worry about, like actually dying or the economy crashing or the medical system crashing or all of the above. I feel like Harry and Meghan know this and they’re saying “but this is one thing that we CAN do, and we can bring some positivity.” And honestly, it’s nice. It’s nice to be reminded that despite all of the stress and the lack of toilet paper, we still need to check in on each other no matter what.

Also: I’ve been pointing it out as it happened so often over the past week especially, but the new argument is 100% “Harry needs to abandon Meghan and Archie and come back to England because it’s a National Emergency.” That’s the argument now. I find it pathetic, disgusting and particularly craven for the British media to “use” the coronavirus to try to threaten and badger Harry into “coming home” at this moment. They should be ashamed.