Richard Kay: The Sussexes suck because they’re in Canada during the pandemic…?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first members of the Windsor family to address the coronavirus pandemic on social media. Kensington Palace followed suit within hours, with a pulled-together video which looked like it was shot on an iPhone. Then a day later, the Queen finally issued a statement which, honestly, read as distant and somewhat cold. The Queen was also days too late in deciding to go to Windsor Castle, and her stubborn refusal to leave London likely put her own health at risk, and the health of many palace employees and all of the people coming and going from Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen’s glacial pace in the face of a fast-moving pandemic is not admirable, nor does it indicate a Stiff Upper Lip. It was just dangerous and stupid.
Now that Liz of House Petty has finally decamped to Windsor, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a flat-out angry, asinine and ridiculous piece of commentary about everything that’s gone down in the House of Windsor/Petty this week. As many hardcore royal followers know, during the Diana days, Kay was one of her favorites and she often gave him “Exclusives.” Nowadays, he has sources “deep” within both Clarence House and Kensington Palace. I tend to believe he, at times, operates as a mouthpiece for both Prince Charles and Prince William when they wanted a targeted hit job. William ran to Kay about the Rose Hanbury story, remember? That was almost one year ago exactly. So is it suspicious that Kay has written a piece about how the Queen is amazing and Harry and Meghan suck? I’m not going to post the lavish, sycophantic praise for the Queen for merely grumpily agreeing to move to Windsor days too late. Here’s the part about the Sussexes:
[The Queen] has cancelled all official entertaining, receptions and lunches. Investitures, too, have been postponed while essential audiences have been carried out by telephone. Around 20 members of the Royal Household staff, from grooms and footmen to maids, are understood to be self-isolating, but they are not thought to have the virus. Last night, it was claimed one servant had tested positive.
How different from the clichéd and frankly meaningless contribution from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Sussex Royal website. There may be a time and place for facile and homespun messages, but their preachy post showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the mystique of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan, remember, are not self-isolating at their luxury Canadian bolthole but, rather, choosing to be there in their own splendid isolation — a move they sought themselves in order to be as far away as they can from their old life as royals.
Little wonder that online mockery greeted the Instagram post. Their despatch, posted from the vastly expensive mansion that they cannot afford and which is provided by someone whose identity has been kept secret, could not contrast more with the thoughtful and dignified response of the Queen and other royals at home at this time of national crisis.
‘We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,’ they declared, adding that they will help us all ‘navigate the uncertainty’ by ‘posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts’. Are they seriously suggesting we have not been told the truth? And that we should trust them to know what is accurate and what is not? Rather than a period of silence that many at the palace feel is long overdue, the couple promised to post inspiring stories about coronavirus. Empathy and kindness, they said, will be their ‘guiding principle’.
Many will doubtless reflect that being 5,000 miles from our fight against the virus makes any contribution from the duke and duchess little more than empty words.
Now [the Queen] is safely reunited with her beloved Philip, it is time for others in the family to step up. Both Charles and William will have roles to play in the days ahead. One of their first tasks should be to remind Harry that he and his wife chose to step down from royal duty and to point out the vapid grandiosity of their media posts from a foreign hideaway.
Imagine being mad at Harry and Meghan because they’re not suffering through “wartime conditions” (his words) in London… because they were pushed out and exiled? Again, for the a–holes in the back, Harry and Meghan would have loved to stay in Britain and work. They just wanted to do it without being lied about and racially abused on a daily basis. They even offered to work part-time for the Firm, which THE QUEEN rejected. The way these old men are completely rewriting the Sussexit narrative is really something. So… which royal had a hand in this, or was this Kay merely doing some anti-Sussex sh-t for the hell of it? I say Kay probably got a nod from The Willileaks Regency, right?
Willileaks is mad because his work horses have escaped the stable and now he has to work.
They really need to keep the narrative straight! I thought Katie Keen was saving the monarchy last week with her regal demeanor and years of preparation. House Petty makes bad calls..the half in half out would have been handy now.. but House Petty needed to be petty. They should buy an isolation cake to get over it!
Dude get a grip.
Seriously. WTF is wrong with the British tabloid reporters? The hate and resentment are so off the charts, like it’s personal for Richard Kay. What a scumbag.
Yawn. B*tchass Richard Kay and his irrelevant self.
Imagine there being a global pandemic and THIS is the $hit you write about. All of these RR are tone deaf disgusting sycophants
Kay is an idiot. They can’t leave Canada now. This is Willieleaks . If there is a Regency William will show he is not ready for primetime. Willie needs the Sussexes to do the heavy lifting.
How different from the clichéd and frankly meaningless contribution from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Sussex Royal website
———————————————————————————————————————-
WTF????!!! Seriously Richard Kay, if you want examples of meaningless contributions, you are barking up the wrong tree. Look no further than your future King, Prince William. Great at directing others to do things, not so great at leading by example and actually “doing” himself. I include Kate in that too.
This article was nonsense, hateful and completely stupid.He criticizes the Sussexes for being in confinement in a luxury mansion in Canada. But aren’t the other members of the royal family they not in confinement in luxury castles and mansions who are financed by others people” the British contributors?”
And at least at this point, William probably couldn’t afford Anmer hall out of his own money, and definitely couldn’t afford KP esp with the renovations – so that was not only a spiteful comment, but a weird one.
Wow, so they really do need to make everything about Harry and Meghan, don’t they?
So much projection in his statement. Does he think that covid-19 is only hitting the UK?! He needs to self isolate in a 4×4 square metre room without an internet connection.
I went to the site (I know I shouldn’t give them the clicks but I couldn’t stop myself!) and posted this comment:
What? Way to rewrite history, Kay. Who is pushing for this smear job?
It has been about a year since the Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley story.
Andrew is still not answering the French and American governments about his involvement in child pedophilia ring.
Hmmm. Convenient timing all around.
It’s weird- it disappeared moments later. Weird, right?
The RR’s have always been snivelling twats who only care about their access – this just reeks to desperation to stay in WilliLeaks and Unable’s good books to keep access and to ensure they leaks keep coming.
It wouldn’t even need to be a leak. Kay is just bonkers over the Sussexes and he was probably triggered by the Queen moving to Windsor.
They said the Sussexes are not popular, nobody loves them… So why they are scared of Harry and Meghan IG posts? The posts on IG are for their followers not for Richard Kay or the daily fail readers. Harry offered to work for the queen but the press was outraged. Now they are asking Harry to come back and leave wife and son behind. In their minds his own son is less important than the queen or his brother and father. Are they serious? The audacity of these people… Please kaiser can you post about the offer of 70.000 to lie about Meghan by the UK press? Remember the allegedly porn star “ex” of Meghan story broken before the wedding. He is speaking the truth right now. Ty
@Ohdear – she did post about it already
1. It’s a pandemic. That means everywhere, not just Britian. Get this so called reporter a dictionary.
2. Yes the Sussexes are self isolating in luxury. So are the rest of them! Isn’t the queen self isolating in a freaking castle?
3. BoJo is just as bad as our unfortunate president so the truth being distributed from his government is just as questionable as any useless press conference Trump holds.
umm most places are closed in Canada, many provinces have declared a state of emergency, it’s not exactly like they are gonna be partying it up in BC and escaping the pandemic..if anything, the measures our gov’t has enacted as much stricter than the UK’s…
Stricter and they started here much sooner. The UK has been idiotic at responding and way more will die. They are on a tiny island with little space and hundreds of deaths so far.
This is so disgusting!! I was quite an admirer of the royal family, especially the Queen, for many years but the last year or so has completely changed my opinion of the entire family, especially the Queen, Charles and William. The continued abuse that the Sussex’s, especially Meghan, have endured without the slightest bit of support from the “family” has shown the world just how cruel, petty and useless the lot of them are.
I don’t find it difficult to believe that Mr. Kay’s article has the support of William and/or Charles or that they both are behind many of the negative articles being written about the Sussex’s. I sincerely hope that once the Sussex’s lawsuits against the various tabloids goes to court that is will be proven that so many of the leaks and negative articles were handed to them by either KP or CH.
One of the media person hired at good morning Britain that many leaks comes from the source who are in high place. He said I cant talk further beacuse of law suit. I wont be surprised if the Sussex lost their case against taboilds beacuse the tabloids mean SOURCES are from ch, BP and kp. They are current and future head of state and Windsor always protect the heir. If the noise tightened on the tabloids they will throw the Windsor source under the bus. That might the reason for them to lose the case. End of the day heir name wont be leaked and dragged in that process.
This comes from willileaks beacuse everyone was laughing at his message because he made a joke about in Ireland which goes around in sm. So he is deflecting his anger towards Sussex as usual. This shows the Sussex made the right decision to step aside. In coming months the house of cambridge is going to be in trouble beacuse will made deal with Sussex leaks but now he cant for that he compensate with his kids and wife pap stroll beacuse of virus that cant be done. So how long William and rr will write crocodile tears stories about Sussex. They cant write any juicy anymore like they used to do.how long rose bushes affair will come out to keep the media entertainment??
My goodness, how can someone be this vile? What is wrong with this man?
The Sussexes’ return to the UK must have really shaken up Richard Kay and the royals. The school kids’ reactions to Meghan, Harry and Meghan striking in red and the standing ovation at the Mountbatten Music Festival, and most of all them under the umbrella with droplets of rain that look like stardust (as one of the commenters here described it)–those images are magic and they are never going away Richard!
These people are so bothered, lol. They will criticize them very virtually anything. People might as well get used to it because Harry and Meghan gave the finger to the BM and RR and they’re statement still got worldwide coverage including from them. They are angry and resentful that they lost their golden goose and will continue to be petty. Also, the Sussexes haven’t dropped the lawsuits either. Even an pandemic is being used against them,. It’s absolutely bonkers and thankfully besides some ridiculous trolls, they’re stupidity is no longer being spewed and repeated. The BM are so salty.