Richard Kay: The Sussexes suck because they’re in Canada during the pandemic…?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first members of the Windsor family to address the coronavirus pandemic on social media. Kensington Palace followed suit within hours, with a pulled-together video which looked like it was shot on an iPhone. Then a day later, the Queen finally issued a statement which, honestly, read as distant and somewhat cold. The Queen was also days too late in deciding to go to Windsor Castle, and her stubborn refusal to leave London likely put her own health at risk, and the health of many palace employees and all of the people coming and going from Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen’s glacial pace in the face of a fast-moving pandemic is not admirable, nor does it indicate a Stiff Upper Lip. It was just dangerous and stupid.

Now that Liz of House Petty has finally decamped to Windsor, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a flat-out angry, asinine and ridiculous piece of commentary about everything that’s gone down in the House of Windsor/Petty this week. As many hardcore royal followers know, during the Diana days, Kay was one of her favorites and she often gave him “Exclusives.” Nowadays, he has sources “deep” within both Clarence House and Kensington Palace. I tend to believe he, at times, operates as a mouthpiece for both Prince Charles and Prince William when they wanted a targeted hit job. William ran to Kay about the Rose Hanbury story, remember? That was almost one year ago exactly. So is it suspicious that Kay has written a piece about how the Queen is amazing and Harry and Meghan suck? I’m not going to post the lavish, sycophantic praise for the Queen for merely grumpily agreeing to move to Windsor days too late. Here’s the part about the Sussexes:

[The Queen] has cancelled all official entertaining, receptions and lunches. Investitures, too, have been postponed while essential audiences have been carried out by telephone. Around 20 members of the Royal Household staff, from grooms and footmen to maids, are understood to be self-isolating, but they are not thought to have the virus. Last night, it was claimed one servant had tested positive. How different from the clichéd and frankly meaningless contribution from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Sussex Royal website. There may be a time and place for facile and homespun messages, but their preachy post showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the mystique of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan, remember, are not self-isolating at their luxury Canadian bolthole but, rather, choosing to be there in their own splendid isolation — a move they sought themselves in order to be as far away as they can from their old life as royals. Little wonder that online mockery greeted the Instagram post. Their despatch, posted from the vastly expensive mansion that they cannot afford and which is provided by someone whose identity has been kept secret, could not contrast more with the thoughtful and dignified response of the Queen and other royals at home at this time of national crisis. ‘We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,’ they declared, adding that they will help us all ‘navigate the uncertainty’ by ‘posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts’. Are they seriously suggesting we have not been told the truth? And that we should trust them to know what is accurate and what is not? Rather than a period of silence that many at the palace feel is long overdue, the couple promised to post inspiring stories about coronavirus. Empathy and kindness, they said, will be their ‘guiding principle’. Many will doubtless reflect that being 5,000 miles from our fight against the virus makes any contribution from the duke and duchess little more than empty words. Now [the Queen] is safely reunited with her beloved Philip, it is time for others in the family to step up. Both Charles and William will have roles to play in the days ahead. One of their first tasks should be to remind Harry that he and his wife chose to step down from royal duty and to point out the vapid grandiosity of their media posts from a foreign hideaway.

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine being mad at Harry and Meghan because they’re not suffering through “wartime conditions” (his words) in London… because they were pushed out and exiled? Again, for the a–holes in the back, Harry and Meghan would have loved to stay in Britain and work. They just wanted to do it without being lied about and racially abused on a daily basis. They even offered to work part-time for the Firm, which THE QUEEN rejected. The way these old men are completely rewriting the Sussexit narrative is really something. So… which royal had a hand in this, or was this Kay merely doing some anti-Sussex sh-t for the hell of it? I say Kay probably got a nod from The Willileaks Regency, right?