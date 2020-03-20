Four Republican senators sold their stocks in Jan/Feb after a coronavirus briefing

Embed from Getty Images

On January 24th, the Senate Health Committee was briefed by White House administration officials, the CDC director and Anthony Fauci (the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) about coronavirus. The whole meeting and briefing was about coronavirus and whether America was prepared to handle a pandemic, whether the hospitals had enough equipment, whether the populace could be kept informed, and what would happen to the economy, of course. Shortly after that meeting, four Republican senators sold off millions of dollars worth of their privately-held stock. They got in weeks before the DOW crashed 7000+ points and the American economy faced it’s biggest challenge since the Great Depression. And not only that, these Republicans were the same motherf–kers who went on TV and lied about how we were prepared and nothing was going to happen and thank God Trump is doing such a good job.

Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 33 separate transactions. As the head of the intelligence committee, Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to America’s security. His committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time, according to a Reuters story. A week after Burr’s sales, the stock market began a sharp decline and has lost about 30% since. On Thursday, Burr came under fire after NPR obtained a secret recording from Feb. 27, in which the lawmaker gave a VIP group at an exclusive social club a much more dire preview of the economic impact of the coronavirus than what he had told the public.

After Pro Publica dropped that bomb about Richard Burr, the Daily Beast released their story about Sen. Kelly Loeffler:

The Senate’s newest member sold off seven figures’ worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after a private, all-senators meeting on the novel coronavirus that subsequently hammered U.S. equities. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on Jan. 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-senators briefing from administration officials. “Appreciate today’s briefing from the President’s top health officials on the novel coronavirus outbreak,” she tweeted about the briefing at the time. That first transaction was a sale of stock in the company Resideo Technologies valued at between $50,001 and $100,000. The company’s stock price has fallen by more than half since then, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average overall has shed approximately 10,000 points, dropping about a third of its value. It was the first of 29 stock transactions that Loeffler and her husband made through mid-February, all but two of which were sales. One of Loeffler’s two purchases was stock worth between $100,000 and $250,000 in Citrix, a technology company that offers teleworking software and which has seen a small bump in its stock price since Loeffler bought in as a result of coronavirus-induced market turmoil.

Jesus Christ, you guys. These MAGA douchebags have been WILD for four years now and they think they’re untouchable, they think they can just lie and do crimes and profit off of dead Americans and no one will say sh-t or even notice. Two other senators made similar moves, selling off significant chunks of their portfolios in February: Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe and Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson. Every single one of them needs to resign from the Senate and then throw their asses in jail.

Kelly Loeffler looks like the demon hellspawn of my nemesis Laura Dern and Ann Coulter. *shiver*

