“Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” links
  • March 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. [Just Jared]
The Fug Girls explain how everyone can support independent websites, like GFY and Celebitchy, in this crazy pandemic moment. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gov. Newsom orders Californians to stay home. [Towleroad]
Emma Stone postponed her wedding. [LaineyGossip]
I want this version of Cats to be released, please. [Dlisted]
Dustin takes on the GOP profiteering during a pandemic. [Pajiba]
In these dark times, New Yorkers are falling in love with Andrew Cuomo. [Jezebel]
Elon Musk is gonna fix coronavirus. [The Blemish]
Conan O’Brien learns that he’s safer at home. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear these Gucci platform slides? I might. [Tom & Lorenzo]

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady plays against the NY Jets at the Giants Stadium

6 Responses to ““Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Hold up, did Bridget agree to a name change for Jack. I could have sworn he has her family name.

  2. detritus says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Elon’s biggest problem is that he thinks he’s smarter than experts in their fields.

    Healthcare practitioners – there’s a ventilator shortage can you help?

    Elon – well we are super cool and make super cool stuff so we could make ventilators but like we’d be slow because it’s not super cool also please prove there is a shortage. Also, I’m pretty sure you’re a big liar and this actually isn’t a big deal.

    The billionaires best hope taxation is the verb applied to them and not other ones

  3. xxodettexx says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! (Long time Tampa Bay resident and Brady-hater)

  4. nicegirl says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    I really love you celebitches. Please stay safe.

