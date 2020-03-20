“Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” links

View this post on Instagram
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
Hold up, did Bridget agree to a name change for Jack. I could have sworn he has her family name.
ETA never mind, I looked it up, I was wrong.
Flip it. Ben and Vivian are his children with Gisele.
Elon’s biggest problem is that he thinks he’s smarter than experts in their fields.
Healthcare practitioners – there’s a ventilator shortage can you help?
Elon – well we are super cool and make super cool stuff so we could make ventilators but like we’d be slow because it’s not super cool also please prove there is a shortage. Also, I’m pretty sure you’re a big liar and this actually isn’t a big deal.
The billionaires best hope taxation is the verb applied to them and not other ones
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! (Long time Tampa Bay resident and Brady-hater)
I really love you celebitches. Please stay safe.