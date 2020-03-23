“Olga Kurylenko says she’s completely recovered after two weeks” links

Olga Kurylenko has completely recovered from the coronavirus. [Just Jared]

Lana del Rey should date Brad Pitt? Yeah, I could see that. [LaineyGossip]

Everybody has a “Ellen DeGeneres is a mean person” story. [Dlisted]

The Fug Girls have started Fug Madness, make your brackets. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Democrats hit the brakes on Moscow Mitch’s scheme. [Jezebel]

Sam Smith is having a quarantine meltdown. [The Blemish]

Robert DeNiro tells people to stay home. [Towleroad]

90 Day Fiance star lost a lot of weight in prison. [Starcasm]

#HappyMothersDay! (For yesterday)

P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired… pic.twitter.com/TjPsJUgF9I — Olga Kurylenko (@OlyaKurylenko) March 23, 2020