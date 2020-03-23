Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, likely caught it in Rikers

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus. My guess – and this is really just a guess – is that he contracted the virus while he was in and out of the hospital over the past month. Either that or he contracted the virus from someone else in prison, be it a guard or another inmate. Weinstein’s test came back positive on Saturday and it was announced on Sunday.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus in prison — and most likely contracted the disease at Rikers Island, an official briefed on the matter told The Post on Sunday.
Weinstein, 68, is being held in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he tested positive on Saturday, the official said.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t confirm or deny Weinstein’s condition, citing federal health-care privacy law, but said that two inmates at Wende had the coronavirus.
Weinstein — who was sentenced earlier this month to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women — is believed to have been infected at Rikers, where he was briefly locked up before being transferred to Wende on Wednesday, the official said. New York City has experienced the nation’s largest jailhouse outbreak of coronavirus, with at least 38 inmates — including at Rikers — testing positive, the Associated Press reported Sunday.
Weinstein granted permission for his lawyers and a prison consultant to obtain his medical information, but none of them have been told he has the coronavirus, spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.
Apparently, Weinstein developed a cough and a blood pressure spike and that’s when he was tested. I know this is a f–ked up question, but I’m asking it anyway… how is it that there was a coronavirus test available for a convicted rapist when there aren’t tests available for regular people with worse symptoms? I get that the coronavirus outbreak in New York prisons and jails is a huge issue and a huge public safety issue, for sure. But again, how did Weinstein *specifically* get a test?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So a virus caught a virus.
Karma is a bitch…I am just sayin!
The whole testing situation is messed up. How did Rand Paul get tested when he had no symptoms? Also, why is the gym he uses still open? My first thought about Weinstein was that it’s another ploy to get out of a jail cell and into a hospital bed. At some point they need to stop reporting on him and start treating him like every other inmate. I do hope, however, that Covid 19 doesn’t run rampant in prisons because I doubt they are equipped to handle a prison pandemic.
I believe Rand Paul uses the gym for senators at the Capitol. It was probably still open because these guys think coronavirus is just for the Poors and wouldn’t dare come for their privileged selves.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.
Exactly, feel sorry for the virus though.
I have no sympathy at all for Weinstein. However, I have tremendous sympathy for the nurses, doctors, guards, etc. who are trying to control the virus from spreading in the prisons and also take care of those who are already sick. The spread of the pandemic must be a nightmare for the medical staff and for the prisoners themselves. With all that has been written about overcrowding in prisons, the idea of social distancing is ludicrous. But, still no sympathy for Weinstein the horrible.
Money talks? Pence and wife were tested with results within hours.
HW, looking for another way out?
Get well soon, Harvey! I want you to have a long and miserable life in prison.
doublepost.
I hope there’s an opportunity for someone to ask him
“Mr Weinstein, how did it feel to have something dangerous enter your body without consent?”
Well said!
Bless him!!!😊
I’m so glad that testing resources were available for this asshole. Meanwhile, doctors and medical care providers are living in their garages or in hotel rooms so that they don’t spread COVID 19 to their family members as they are already reusing PPE. I’m just a bit salty this morning as I haven’t seen my husband for a week now because the very large, prominent hospital that he works for is already down to less than a weeks worth of supplies and doctors are having to reuse masks. (He’s literally sleeping on an air mattress in a colleague’s pool house, so that he doesn’t spread the virus to us.) I hate to think of what they’re having to do in small, rural hospitals.
So… who else thinks this is a ploy to get out of conventional prison and be released (or such) on medical basis as it has happened for others?