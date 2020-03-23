Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, likely caught it in Rikers

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus. My guess – and this is really just a guess – is that he contracted the virus while he was in and out of the hospital over the past month. Either that or he contracted the virus from someone else in prison, be it a guard or another inmate. Weinstein’s test came back positive on Saturday and it was announced on Sunday.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus in prison — and most likely contracted the disease at Rikers Island, an official briefed on the matter told The Post on Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, is being held in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he tested positive on Saturday, the official said.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t confirm or deny Weinstein’s condition, citing federal health-care privacy law, but said that two inmates at Wende had the coronavirus.

Weinstein — who was sentenced earlier this month to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women — is believed to have been infected at Rikers, where he was briefly locked up before being transferred to Wende on Wednesday, the official said. New York City has experienced the nation’s largest jailhouse outbreak of coronavirus, with at least 38 inmates — including at Rikers — testing positive, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Weinstein granted permission for his lawyers and a prison consultant to obtain his medical information, but none of them have been told he has the coronavirus, spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.