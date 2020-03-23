Donald Trump mocked Mitt Romney’s self-imposed quarantine: ‘Gee, that’s too bad’

Once Donald Trump finally acknowledged that there was a pandemic and a global health crisis, he started doing unhinged daily press conferences. He loves the attention, first and foremost. But I also believe that he thinks he’s, like, soothing everyone and “managing” the crisis? I can imagine a lot of presidents would choose to do daily briefings in the midst of a national or international emergency. What I can’t imagine is that any president other than Smallhands choosing to lie constantly, be racist all over the place and use the daily briefings as media-bashing campaign events. Rachel Maddow said last week that networks should seriously consider not airing Trump’s briefings and I agree. Although I know the briefings will still air.
Trump is giving some information – he’s authorized the National Guard, for one – but his briefings are giving people more anxiety and angst than soothing or calming anyone. Beyond the racism – which is the official policy of this White House, to continue saying “China virus” – there is Trump’s endless petty cruelty, like this, when he heard that Mitt Romney was in quarantine:
"Romney's in isolation? Gee, that's too bad" — Trump, sarcastically, on Mitt Romney going into quarantine over coronavirus concerns. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/d4KPIDto6Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2020
All of that has combined to make people hungry for any kind of authentic empathy and leadership. Joe Biden is a sure thing for the Democratic nomination now, but he went quiet shortly after his primary sweep last Tuesday. Sources tell Politico that Biden’s campaign silence was on purpose – he was assessing what could be done as the nominee, and he legitimately didn’t want to play politics in the middle of a crisis. But after seeing Trump’s unhinged daily briefings, Biden now plans to do “shadow briefings” on a daily basis, likely starting today. Biden isn’t planning on doing events with crowds – he’ll do his briefings from his Delaware home. I look forward to seeing them.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I hate this orange monster so much! There is no vice or stupidity that he’s not capable of 😵 I am so glad that you cover him, because I cannot bear to watch the news when they cover him. It’s so much better when I can read my fellow celebitchy peeps comments to filter out the hatefulness!
I can’t watch him either. But I do read comments on social media, and sadly, there are still plenty of people who thinks he’s doing a great job. It’s truly both disheartening and disgusting.
It’s appalling how many people I know feel that way! And I would never know if it weren’t for Facebook because it wasn’t discussed. I will say that some seem to be turning, but the hard core fans think he is so mistreated by the press 😫
The lying is absolutely criminal. We are in the worst crisis since WWII. It is our right to demand transparency and accuracy from the president. The networks should stop airing his briefings because they are straight up dangerous.
I see that too. They’re usually ranting and make little sense. No amount of truth or facts will ever change their mind either.
This man is a megalomaniac whose only concern is himself. To actually think he cares about leading a country during a crisis, let alone a pandemic is crazy and unrealistic. Being at home and having the luxury of seeing his press conferences has been eye opening. It drove home the point that even Bozo the clown on the Democratic ticket would be better than this clown.
Its like he is on a daily quest to be as big an a-hole as possible and just to keep one-upping himself.
I so hope this fvcker gets it, baaaaaadly. Theoretically speaking, of course.
I theoretically pray for the same and theoretically so hope the same for Moscow Mitch. Thoughts and prayers they don’t though, of course.
I theoretically think these are the comments of the day.
There are no words to describe this person.
I have skipped most of his briefings but watched yesterday’s. The Romney moment was classic evil Trump and you could feel the reporters’s reaction to it. The rest of it was more: nothing like this has ever happened before, despite the plague, smallpox, & Spanish flu; blame Obama; long lists of medical supplies and bragging; and a long, very weird segment about how rich he is; how nobody thanks him for not taking the salary; and how much money he has lost since being president. He was also an hour late and then spent 90 minutes bragging about himself.
The media should stop airing these live.
I fvcking hate him. What isn’t he sick? Why can’t we upend his ruthless sarcasm and shove it down his throat?
I meant why isn’t he sick? Lol, must have been irritated.
I’ve said it before and I feel like a broken record. I just can’t with this administration anymore.
Evil.
E.V.I.L. To the core.
I’m glad Biden is staying home, too risky out there, and he can communicate just as well from home.
Given that the amount of orange spackle on his face looks heavier than normal, I’m guessing Dumpy is not a well man.
Adding salt to the wound, Ann Romney has MS and Mitt and her are gonna be separated for 2 or more weeks.
You can’t tell me someone did not tell that to Stupid before he went to the podium.
He doesn’t care. He is made entirely of character flaws and can’t feel empathy.
No he really doesn’t care. Senator John Cornyn doesn’t either. This made my blood just absolutely boil:
https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn/status/1241889311294918657?s=20
Watching him during these “press conferences” is a joke. How he directs each speaker to the podium like some sort of twisted Golden Globes Ambassador is disgusting. The five minutes of clearly mandatory sucking up to him before giving out information is grotesque. I picture them getting a memo that they won’t get to speak to the crisis unless they basically genuflect to him.
Thank goodness for Tony Fauci. He’s been on the front lines since the 80s.
Dr Fauci was the only reason to pay attention and he was not up there Sunday because he had the audacity to be honest.
I don’t think the truth is the issue, I think Trump resents how much attention he gets.
@Mac. You nailed it. It is this and the fact that Dr. Fauci is not up there dripping Stupid in admiration during these klan rallies.
He can’t have his nazi rallies right now so he’s using these press conferences to dog whistle and get those cheap easy points from his terrible followers. Whoever has been doing his makeup and spray tan for these stupid junkets must really hate him because he has been looking especially awful lately.
I think he has it. We’ll never know if he does because he’d never admit but he’s going to do everything he can to remain on camera so the next few weeks are going to be interesting. He’ll find a way to lie and manipulate things because he always does but I for one would love to watch COVID work its magic on this rapist monster in real time.
He is not having daily briefings. He is having free, network provided, daily MAGA rallies for his gullible, low iq cultists. He can’t do them physically, so he’s doing them virtually. In the name of equal time, the networks need to provide the Democratic candidate with the same access.
And I hope the overweight, exercise averse, coronary clogged LardAss gets what he deserves.
Somebody tell him the senators can’t vote from home so now he’s down two votes already and maybe he’ll feel a little more sympathetic… naaaaaaah. BTW his face looks like my softball gloves after you rub that oil on them to break in the new leather.
McConnell is talking about making it possible to vote offsite.
Only because *he* needs it. Rand Paul probably wiped out half of Moscow Mitch’s votes at lunch last week.
I agree with Rachel Maddow as well. Drumpf constantly interrupts the news cycle. It’s all about him. It is good to see state governor’s speaking out and taking positive steps within their respective states.
The best was describing that trick as the very popular first whatever. I busted out. I can’t.
The way Pence blows a constant stream of smoke up 45′s butt every time he goes to the mic is disgusting and disturbing. Pence was getting some good PR with his daily briefings and of course 45 can’t bear to share the limelight so he took over.
The most frustrating part is how he won’t answer questions. He keeps banging the same drum of closing the border and ordering some equipment production. Those are not the answers to the pressing life and death questions he is being asked! I have zero faith the crisis is in competent hands.