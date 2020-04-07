Kim Kardashian on her criminal justice reform work: ‘I will work with any administration’

The New York Times has done a profile of Kim Kardashian’s work on criminal justice reform and her move to cozy up to the Trump administration in effort to get Donald Trump to issue more pardons and commutations. Kim’s been involved with these issues for two years now, and for better or for worse, it’s become her “signature” advocacy issue. Kim understands that there are tons of people who will just dismiss her out of hand, because she’s a reality star and people assume she’s vapid as hell. But Kim absorbs those dismissals and just keeps on figuring out ways to parlay her fame and celebrity to get what she wants: pardons, commutations and increased visibility of criminal justice reform. What I appreciate is that Kim never went into this half-cocked. She didn’t wake up one day and decide to cozy up to Trump without war-gaming everything. Meanwhile, the NY Times seems mystified that someone famous for Instagram ads about her intimates line is also meeting with Trump on a regular basis. Some highlights from this NYT piece.
She’ll work with anyone: “I do love that I see so many different potential candidates discussing it. I will work with any administration.”
She’s interning with #Cut50: Several times a week, Kardashian West would drive — or be driven by her security team — to #Cut50’s Los Angeles offices, in a nondescript, two-story building not far from her home. (That was in normal times, anyway, before she stocked an extra house she owns with food, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.) In the office, she would set up shop with her contracts or “crim law” binders and a tiny white chocolate mocha, hot, with whipped cream. She said her army green “school backpack” from Yeezy, her husband’s brand, ripped because her books were so heavy.
She loves her law studies: “I was never one to like school — honestly, I hated it. So the fact that I love it is so shocking to me. But everything kind of pertains to me now,” like contracts, for example, which would have felt meaningless to her in college, she said. “Now, I get contracts all the time. So I read them, and I understand how to read them, and how to write them. And then criminal law, that’s just what I’m into. That’s super interesting to me.”
How her internship works: As an apprentice at #Cut50 (the group’s national director, Michael Mendoza, giggled as he called her “our intern”), she must do at least 18 hours of work for them each week, five of which has to be supervised. So Jessica Jackson, one of the group’s co-founders, flies to Los Angeles to study with her, where she is joined by a senior counsel at #Cut50, Erin Haney. Both women split their time between the Bay Area and Washington D.C. They settle into a room where white walls are lined with legal books, while Kardashian West takes notes in what Jackson describes as “absurdly good handwriting.” Kardashian West pays for their travel expenses, though these days, they make do with FaceTime and phone calls.
Her work isn’t always high-profile: “I know my role, that I can be there at the end to push it through. I can also be a silent partner. I think it’s knowing when to speak out and when not to, and when to privately call. People think you need to shout it out on social media and shame people into making decisions, but that’s not how it is.”
She doesn’t care if people criticize her relationship to the Trump administration: “People would always warn me, well you can’t go into the White House, you can’t have any association. To me, that wasn’t what it was about. I thought, my reputation over someone’s life? It didn’t matter to me about what anyone assumed.”
She’s also not afraid of working to help violent offenders: “Doing the documentary, I wanted to pick very specific people — in a sex trafficking situation, in a murder — and really show people that once you maybe get to know their background and their history, you might soften up, too. And there’s a lot of people who are really deserving of these second chances.”
Kim also talks about how publicists told her, years ago, to find some touchy-feely advocacy issue involving kids or animals but those charities, while worthy, didn’t interest her or excite her criminal justice reform. There’s also information about how she operates on a daily basis, like she deletes almost all of her texts every night and she reads every letter prisoners send her, and she hates when her inbox is crowded. She’s hyper-organized, like her mother. Anyway, while I hate that Kim works so closely with the Trumps and Kushners, I also admit that it’s a weird political conundrum when a Kardashian is lending HER credibility to the president of the United States. And that’s the choice she’s made, that’s the political calculation she’s willing to go through. So… hate-respect.
Like she has a choice. That’s what’s so funny.
I have no words for this thing that would be let through, so I will just say: UGH
There’s a lot to criticize Kim fairly for, but I appreciate that she’s getting involved in something like this. I think she might be going a bit above and beyond on the working with this administration – and I think that’s largely because of Kanye’s obsession with Trump. But if this is something she’s ACTUALLY interested in, and if she actually WANTS to help people – I think it’s fantastic. We’ve all said that this family should get an education and crack some books – and she’s actually doing that, so I guess she gets a few points there.
Honestly – I think anyone who’s trying to get famous or who’s working in the industry would be a lot better off if they took some courses on legal contracts. I mean, they should also a lawyer, but I think so many people would be more comfortable asking for what they’re worth if they understood contract negotiations better. We see so many people get stiffed by bad contracts – it’d be nice if there were more resources out there for the influencers and fledgling actors / comedians / artists to really get a leg up on the business side of things.
We spent years yelling at her because she was vapid, and how she should use her fame to do something else.
Now she is studying and doing something different.
No complaints from me.
She literally only started doing this because Kylie surpassed her in fame and money and she needed to rebrand.
You may not love Kim but this is an honorable endeavor. Whatever her motives (I believe she fundamentally wants to change to the system), her lobbying will change lives as and at the very least, continue the conversation for reform. She influences so many with her platforms, hopefully her activism inspires many to speak up for injustice.
I would also walk into a room and work with that foul, disgusting, racist orange abomination if it meant I could get some work done for good people who deserve it.
I don’t know what alternative people think she has? If she wants to get this work done she has to be diplomatic and work with the person who can grant her what she’s asking for, for these prisoners. She has to put any personal feelings aside to do this work. For her the ends justify the means, and I have to agree with her. He’s a monster who will take it as flattery that she’s talking to him, but that’s not her problem and that’s not the problem of the people she is trying so hard to help. He will eventually be out of office (and hopefully in jail for the rest of his own pathetic life, wouldn’t that be great) and if in the mean time she has helped many people, that’s just how it had to happen.
I have gained a lot of respect for her due to this work.
What personal feelings? She probably loves trump just as much as Kanye does.
::::eye roll::::
Whatever you do, don’t let a little thing like a pandemic get in the way of a little self aggrandizement for your dilettante activism.
Apparently the manufactured fight with Kourtney wasn’t getting enough press.
Thank you.
She is a Trumper.
I thought one is supposed to intern and then slowly work their way up the career ladder..?
Oh right never mind.
Yes, she’s doing good work, kudos.
She stocked an extra house with food, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper? Frail elders and others can’t get these most basic supplies but Kim has a whole extra house full of toilet paper?
Her endgame is to be the president. She has no interest in saving anyone else’s life.
oh god..that is a worrying thought
clearly
I’d like to know how those criticising her are changing lives. This is not, as she says, a good issue to take on if you want it for PR purposes. There are no photo-ops with cute animals or children. When the success story involves a crime, it’s not a soft issue.
What is she supposed to do except work with this administration? Wait until the US does NOT elect a dangerous buffoon? She’s walking a very fine line because you know as soon as she openly criticizes Trump or his criminal mob family, she’s toast. So she tries not to. And tries also not to endorse him or his policy. Whatever she does, he was always going to use her and her celebrity and there’s nothing anyone who needs this f*cker for anything can do about that.
These people. Rich, entitled few who come into thinking they have what it takes to lead a f*ing nation. I don’t want “celebrities” passing and vetoing laws. I don’t want them lobbying an administration of criminals. I don’t want their platforms to extend to our futures. But this is where we are. Well done to us. I bet I could research attorneys who have spearheaded causes near and dear to many, but never get an Oval Office appointment because they hadn’t thought to pose for Playboy. So she is trying to expand her presence. Good. She does it in front of cameras. Makes everything moot imo.