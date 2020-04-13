Gavin Rossdale complains about his kids being in lockdown in Oklahoma for 10 days

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are isolating on Blake’s giant Oklahoma ranch. I was wondering if Gwen’s kids were there too, and here’s my answer: sort of? Gavin Rossdale gave a radio interview a few days ago about how he’s doing in the quarantine and he talked about how difficult it is for divorced parents trying to share custody. Of course, I also found this just a tad shady. I’m not saying Gavin doesn’t have every right to be mad that his custodial agreement is getting screwed over by a pandemic, but dude… there are bigger problems, right?
Gavin Rossdale is opening up about the difficulties of trying to co-parent during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The musician, 54, appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on Friday, during which he spoke to host Eddie Trunk about how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani have been dealing with their custody arrangement.
“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Rossdale said of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. Rossdale noted that the boys are currently with Stefani, 50 and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, on his “10,000-acre ranch” in Oklahoma, where the couple has been self-isolating. The father of three explained that it’s a “real big dilemma” for those “with split custody” because it’s difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus with so much back and forth.
“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he added. Rossdale said he’s also trying to adjust to a new schedule with his boys as he usually gets them “every, like, five days or so.”
Now, it’s been 10 days since he’s seen his sons, he told Trunk, and while Rossdale thought he would enjoy the downtime, he “prefers it when they’re around.”
Thanks to technology, however, Rossdale said he’s having an easier time with the separation. “We do a lot of FaceTime,” he explained. “I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot.”
I think Gavin has been irritated by Blake’s presence in the kids’ lives for a while, and perhaps Gavin (rightly?) questions why Gwen had to take the boys out of state for the quarantine. Then again, surely the kids are safer on a huge ranch in Oklahoma than in the middle of LA? Even though he swears that no one is coming in or out, he’s been photographed out and about with his girlfriend and of course you can’t control EVERYTHING. Especially in a pandemic. Anyway, it would be an even bigger screwup to try to travel back to LA with the kids, so I get why Blake and Gwen are staying put.
