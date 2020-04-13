Donald Trump is petty & jealous, so he’s talking about firing Dr. Anthony Fauci

As I said previously, I’m not really down for hyping Dr. Anthony Fauci as the second coming of anything. He’s a competent doctor who calmly informs and educates the public. He’s apolitical. He is not there to take down Donald Trump. Dr. Fauci is there to provide truthful information during a global pandemic. The reason he’s being hyped is that Fauci is often doing these briefings with Donald Trump, who is a liar and a maniac. Literally ANYONE looks calm and reasonable standing next to Trump. Well, you know how Trump hates it when anyone else gets attention or good press? Predictably all of this Fauci hype is making Trump jelly and he’s probably going to fire Fauci.
President Trump publicly signaled his frustration on Sunday with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, after the doctor said more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the country had been shut down earlier.
Mr. Trump reposted a Twitter message that said “Time to #FireFauci” as he rejected criticism of his slow initial response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 22,000 people in the United States. The president privately has been irritated at times with Dr. Fauci, but the Twitter post was the most explicit he has been in letting that show publicly.
The message Mr. Trump retweeted came from a former Republican congressional candidate. “Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives,” said the tweet by DeAnna Lorraine, who got less than 2 percent of the vote in an open primary against Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month. “Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US at large. Time to #Fire Fauci.”
The tweet came amid a flurry of messages blasted out by the president on Sunday defending his handling of the coronavirus, which has come under sharp criticism, and pointing the finger instead at China, the World Health Organization, President Barack Obama, the nation’s governors, Congress, Democrats generally and the news media.
Of all the people Trump has threatened to fire or actually fired or been sick with jealousy about, I’m not distraught over this Fauci thing. I mean, yes, I could totally see Trump firing Fauci and replacing Fauci with some political dude who just gets up there and acts as Trump’s corona-hype-man. And that would be awful. But you know what else is awful? Literally everything. Literally the Trump administration’s entire response to this crisis.
According to the Daily Beast, Trump spent Easter talking to aides about whether he should fire Fauci too. It will probably happen this week.
Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Get ready for a literal sh!t storm today as more and more people are talking about the NYT’s article of what this piece of excrement knew and when.
It won’t matter to his people, he’ll call it fake news and they’ll believe it.
Trump is a megalomaniac who is only concerned about his image. And in this administration, if he is unhappy with a person or fires them, that means they are actually doing what they should and not bowing down to Donaldus Augustus Trumpus.
I can’t wait to vote him out of office.
Fauci is the only pushing back on Trump. A lot more people are going to die if he is fired.
If whatever new political, less science-based person he might replace Fauci with provides Trump with cover for ending social distancing too early, I would be distraught. It’s worth remembering how few checks are left in place to stop Trump from doing whatever idiotic thing enters his tiny mind/large gut.
Don Jr.’s girlfriend will replace Fauci for sure! That’s how it works now.
I just hear that over the weekend that idiot tweeted blame for the virus on about a dozen other people, places, you name it.The only thing he didn’t blame it on is the Easter bunny.
Its administration was cutting all these departments and thinking he would be able to skate by without anyone noticing. Thinking that they would never be put to use. Now they are caught with their pants down and we get his usual MO, blame others.
Azar and Navarro had blame hurled at them too. Somebody will probably be fired today, along with an Inspector General from anywhere just for good measure.
Expect Ivanka to replace Fauci at the press conferences, telling us how wonderful the Trump administration is and how she’s working to save all of us by forcing her nannies to sew masks.
Well, someone should probably explain to the Orange Idiot what the First Amendment DOES apply to. Private companies can curtail the speech of their employees. Government CAN’T. Guess what, Dumpy Donnie? You wanted to be the president, you got it! That makes you part of the government. You can make him sign 50 NDAs and Fauci could still speak to every reporter in a 50-mile radius right after he signs them. No court would be able to enforce those NDAs.
How do you like your job now?
Drumpf offers us a daily dose of dysfunction. Anderson Cooper received my laugh for the week-end by continually attempting to bait Gov Newsom on DT. Newsom didn’t bite, simply continuing on discussing CA. Speaking of the evil one, he’s spouting off with power he believes he has over state decisions to re-open businesses. States rights under Congress and the 10th Amendment supersedes Federal.
Trump is looking for who to blame for his incompetence, that’s all……..I do hope my fellow US Americans vote him out of office in November but I am very scared…….
Go ahead, Donny. Fire him and let one of your favorite lamestream media outlets pay him $$$ to deliver us the facts uninterrupted by a giant orange buffoon. I wholeheartedly endorse this decision, as you never listen to him anyway and the rest of us need his valid unabridged guidance.
People who don’t learn from their mistakes are doomed to repeat them. True leaders take accountability & acknowledge when they could have done better. Donald Trump is a failure on so many levels.
Let’s learn from 2016 – VOTE, VOTE, VOTE the Liar In Chief out! No writing in a vote that gets thrown away. No sitting this election out. No voting for an independent (which is also a throw away vote) because you don’t love 100% of what Biden is about. We deserve a leader who is guided by logic, trusts experts and science, has a moral compass, upholds democratic values, and cares about the middle class.
Dr. Fauci is the only person informing us of the actual scientific truth, in this horror-show of an administration. Aren’t people worried about Trump firing Fauci and replacing him with some idiot who kisses his ass and just bullshits the public pretending everything is going great? Aren’t people extremely worried about what that will lead to? (re-opening things too early, and the Coronavirus spreading even more wildly out of control.) I’m worried sick about losing Dr. Fauci!!
He’ll probably replace him with Hannity or Bill Maher. Two liars with no medical background.