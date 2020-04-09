Dr. Anthony Fauci: When this is all over, we should stop shaking hands permanently

I’m personally not crazy about all of the worship for Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become one of the few voices of reason, sanity and calm during the pandemic. Dr.Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and he’s part of Trump’s coronavirus taskforce. Dr. Fauci has been blanketing the media for weeks to provide factual information in an apolitical way. That’s it. He seems like a good doctor and he’s doing his job. He’s not a “heartthrob” or a sexy zaddy. I do appreciate that he’s perfectly willing to spread his apolitical science-gospel to the people through all kinds of media. The other night, he did a link-up interview on Desus & Mero. He’s doing interviews on talk shows and all kinds of radio stations. And now he’s doing podcasts too – Dr. Fauci appears on The Journal podcast (associated with the Wall Street Journal) and he chatted about “the return to normal” and whether we, as a society, should just stop shaking hands. Some quotes:
The light at the end of the tunnel: The NIAID director hoped to see “light at the end of the tunnel” by the end of April. Speaking about the eventual return to normal life, Dr. Fauci said: “When you gradually come back, you don’t jump into it with both feet. You say what are the things you could still do and still approach normal. One of them is absolute compulsive hand washing. The other is you don’t ever shake anybody’s hands.” He also suggested that people might want to wear “cloth face protection” if they could not avoid being within six feet of others as life starts its return to normal.
The return to normalcy should come in phases: Asked to paint a picture of what life may look like once the worst of the novel coronavirus has passed, Dr. Fauci said he could see the country phasing back to normality by doing such things as limiting the number of people who can be at a restaurant or event at any one time.
An antibody test: “…When this goes down, and gets down to almost zero, when we get to that, then I think what’s important… there is an antibody test that will be widely distributed pretty soon, in the next few weeks, that will allow you to know whether or not you’ve actually been infected. I can imagine a situation where you take an antibody test and you are absolutely positive that you were infected and you did well, then you could hug the heck out of your grandmother and not worry about it.”
We should never shake hands again: “I don’t think we’re ever going to get back to free-flying lack of attention to what transmissibility of infections are. I think that people are going to be careful. I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you. Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.”
Because I’m a blogger who works from home, I’m not shaking hands with people on a regular basis anyway. I do shake hands with men in various business situations (car dealerships, lawyers) but in my everyday pre-corona life… I could go weeks without handshakes. But I’m sure most people live differently, especially if you work in an office and/or sales/banking/business, public service, etc. So will you stop shaking hands now? Will you do the “namaste” prayer hands? Will you just do the business-nod of acknowledgment? Also, I’m very curious about the antibody test.
PS… I really need the good doctor to STOP TOUCHING HIS FACE. He is shaking hands with his face!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m deeply hate handshakes anyway, so I will be thrilled if we just eliminate them. there’s really no need for someone to stick their cold, clammy hand in mine.
Especially men. You know how many of them don’t wash their hands after using the toilet.
I’m in sales and shake a lot of hands, and I have always been SO grossed out by it. This cultural change will be one good thing to come out of this, but it’s such a small thing compared to all of the death and economic carnage.
I’m all for not shaking hands, kissing or hugging. I’ll wear gloves and face mask for the foreseeable future, also keep my distance from strangers. I can live with these new normal.
Btw, Fauci is the only one I trust. I believe he gives the facts, only the facts, that has put his job in jeopardy with con man.
I don‘t like shaking hands anyway. A friendly smile and a nod will do just fine. Too many people have clammy hands and kind of just wipe their hands in yours anyway, that‘s gross.
omg, yes, that is so gross. I didn’t even think of that
I agree with your comment about being uncomfortable with the Dr. Fauci worship. It seems some Americans are looking for their white daddy savior to save them from the lying mess administration. Americans should have learned from Muellar.
Yes, agreed
Dr Fauci is a civil servant, he been working for the government for over 20 years I believe, for about 5 presidents. I’m looking for civil servants that refuses to kiss the con man A$$.
I think the Japanese bow with arms down at the sides is more professional than the prayer hands bow. I’d save that for friends and family.
I am completely down with not shaking hands. So many people don’t do it well anyway, and then that turns into a thing, for me at least. I can’t stand a limp handshake! And then, I also don’t need you to break my hand. Hugging can also go away, but I’ve always been anti-hugging because too many people I barely know have tried to hug me. Get off! I’m very happy with respecting personal space
I’m fine with not shaking hands anymore.
Its going to be interesting to see when and HOW we return to normal. Its not going to be instantaneous.
I think the Fauci worship is just because its such a relief to have someone who follows the science (as you would expect someone like him to do.) He’s willing to contradict Trump when he’s standing right next to him, which is something that fewer and fewer people are willing to do. I don’t worship him and I didn’t realize people thought of him as a heartthrob or whatever (that’s super weird, lol.)
I just think we’re at the point in our country where someone who is knowledgeable, prepared and competent is a welcome surprise.
I’m in Maryland and people are fawning over our Republican governor’s response and talking about Hogan for president in 2024 etc. And I think he’s handling this really well, but its sad that people are so excited and happy when a leader responds to a crisis in a competent, nonpartisan manner.
I’m not a handshaker or a hugger or a toucher in any way so that won’t be hard for me. I also thought I wasn’t a face toucher, but I never realized how often I scratched my nose or rubbed my eyes or leaned on my chin. Now I grab the tail of my shirt or a wipe when the urge strikes.
I will be thrilled for shaking hands and hugs hello go by the wayside. I *finally* have an excuse to refuse hugs from my MIL every time we see each other. Makes me so uncomfortable but they get SO offended when I try to decline.
I have hyperhydrosis, which means my hands are oftentimes sweaty. It’s a medical condition and it’s not easily treated. I would love for handshaking too go away – it’s an incredibly awkward situation for me and the people I’m shaking hands with. Or, we could bring back cute little satin or leather gloves, a la Jackie O. I’d be good with that.
Mr. IMUCU has been avoiding handshakes for the last couple of years because he had someone squeeze his hand so hard, it hurt for several weeks after. If someone insisted on a handshake, he’d say he fist or elbow bumps and everyone respected that. He said he figured everyone would think he is a germaphobe, but he didn’t care…now A LOT of us will be germaphobes! I’m happy to see the handshake go away and will be substituting it with something like the head nod with smile, bow, or namaste hands (which I did occassionally anyway already, but more as an evasive move for avoiding a shake, now I’ll just be up front about it being a substitute for the handshake).
Im just trying to figure out how I’m going to have my hair done safely when the all clear is given. How are we going to do that safely? Because quarantine hair is not pretty.