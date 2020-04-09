Prince Charles & Camilla celebrate their 15th anniversary with a new portrait

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary today. They are still in relative seclusion in Birkhall, Scotland, even though Charles has recovered (or is recovering) from the coronavirus and Camilla never had it. To celebrate their anniversary, they released this completely charming photo from Birkhall, taken by a member of their Birkhall staff. They seem to be seated on a special bench for two on their back porch (??), and they’re holding their two rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell.
Beth and Bluebell were both adopted from Battersea London, an animal-rescue shelter of which Camilla is royal patron. Both are Jack Russells, which is Charles’ favorite dog. He’s had Jack Russells for years. I think it’s interesting that every royal basically chooses a different kind of dog breed to love. The Queen loves her corgis (and dorgis, dachshund-corgi mixes), Charles loves Jack Russells and William and Kate love English cocker spaniels.
Anyway for their anniversary, I thought I would post some additional photos from their civil service and then their religious service in 2005. Remember, Charles and Camilla first went to the Windsor Guildhall for a very small civil ceremony, and Camilla wore a rather lovely and clean white dress suit. Then for the ceremony at Windsor Castle, Camilla wore that gorgeous pale blue/grey/silver ensemble with gold embroidery. Both outfits were made by by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine, designers who worked under the name Robinson Valentine.
Photos courtesy of Clarence House, WENN and Avalon Red.
I would like to see him as a King ans soon
Sadly, I don’t think he’s going to be
I love this picture of them because it really looks like THEM. Very natural. And I’m also realizing that Charles is starting to remind me of my dad a lot so…yikes.
I still love both of her head pieces all these years later. An adorable portrait!
I thought the new picture was really cute. Camilla is dressed like my mother lol, and Charles is dressed exactly how I would expect him to dress when he’s “casual.”
Okay I said Camilla is dressed like my mother but she’s basically dressed like me. I just don’t really wear button downs.
weird that there is no outcry about the Kensington Palace video “stealing the limelight” from their anniversary.
Looking at the last picture I thought, who is that good looking tall guy standing by Harry.
Then I realized it was William.
Lol I knew it was William but caught myself thinking what a hottie he was in his younger years. Harry was cute but has definitely gotten more handsome with age.
Agreed. Harry aged well, William not so much.
It’s a lovely, natural looking photo. The dogs are adorable.
I know I will be racked over the coals but when I see them together I always think of Diana. She was taken out of the picture and they got together and are living their best life. Just sad the stories behind these two being together.
And I know I will forever think of Diana because I was about 7 or 8 when they married. I stayed up to watch and was in a trance. The pomp and circumstance was fairytale come to life. But I did have one strange thought: the Prince is not handsome. 🤣