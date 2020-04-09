Prince Charles & Camilla celebrate their 15th anniversary with a new portrait

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary today. They are still in relative seclusion in Birkhall, Scotland, even though Charles has recovered (or is recovering) from the coronavirus and Camilla never had it. To celebrate their anniversary, they released this completely charming photo from Birkhall, taken by a member of their Birkhall staff. They seem to be seated on a special bench for two on their back porch (??), and they’re holding their two rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

Beth and Bluebell were both adopted from Battersea London, an animal-rescue shelter of which Camilla is royal patron. Both are Jack Russells, which is Charles’ favorite dog. He’s had Jack Russells for years. I think it’s interesting that every royal basically chooses a different kind of dog breed to love. The Queen loves her corgis (and dorgis, dachshund-corgi mixes), Charles loves Jack Russells and William and Kate love English cocker spaniels.

Anyway for their anniversary, I thought I would post some additional photos from their civil service and then their religious service in 2005. Remember, Charles and Camilla first went to the Windsor Guildhall for a very small civil ceremony, and Camilla wore a rather lovely and clean white dress suit. Then for the ceremony at Windsor Castle, Camilla wore that gorgeous pale blue/grey/silver ensemble with gold embroidery. Both outfits were made by by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine, designers who worked under the name Robinson Valentine.