Gwyneth Paltrow thinks her critics hate her because she’s ‘pretty & has money’

First of all, is there a more “Gwyneth Paltrow” cover line than “Gwyneth Paltrow Accepts Your Apology”? It perfectly encapsulates Gwyneth’s entire smug deal. “Gwyneth, you’re a straw-haired narcissist shilling fake science to gullible rich women.” “Thank you, I accept your apology,” she replies in that nasal Valley Girl accent. Gwyneth covers the latest issue of Town & Country, in an interview which was clearly done before everyone was in quarantine lockdown. T&C actually notes in the cover story that they had to contact Gwyneth post-lockdown to get some additional quotes, and those quotes have a completely different f–king tone than the smuggery and fake science in the rest of the piece. You can read the full cover interview here. Some highlights:
She invented walking: “Walking is my new thing. My best mom friend out here is a real walker. She was living in Hong Kong with her banker husband, and I was in London with my musician husband, and we moved to L.A. after having been expats for a long time. She started taking me on walks.”
She worked her way into nightclubs while still underage. “What we figured out was that the more upscale places would let you in, but if you were trying to get into the Irish bar on Second Avenue, they wouldn’t. We thought we were so sophisticated, talking about Dostoyevsky and cutting school to go to the Met. Margot Tenenbaum, but maybe with less eyeliner.”
She didn’t grow up in a wellness family: “There wasn’t a lot of wellness in the house. My mother was environmentally conscious. She helped pioneer curbside recycling in Santa Monica, and we were the house that had the Hansen’s natural soda.”
Her current wellness routines: A weekly visit to the Class by Taryn Toomey, dance-cardio classes with Tracy Anderson, CorePower Yoga, rolfing, sweating in her at-home infrared sauna, and meditating a little bit every day. She understands that people think she’s naive or lacking in self-awareness because she’s a devotee of so many modalities. “You can keep resisting it, but I’m on the right side of this. I’m watching the market. I’m watching what’s happening. I think what this wellness movement is really about is listening to yourself, tuning into what interests you, and trying things. Find what makes you feel better and go from there.”
She’s a multifaceted snake-oil saleswoman. “What’s silently incendiary is we’re all saying we are more than one thing. Why can’t I get acupuncture and read a scientific paper? I can be intellectual, I can be sexual, I can be maternal, I can be all of these things. I don’t want to unnecessarily move myself from one box to another one. In this society we like our women in one digestible way that we understand, but if you try to be something else, we don’t like it. People couldn’t for a long time believe that I was running a company, until they heard me say, ‘I’m giving up acting. I’ll never be onscreen again.’”
She brags about triggering people: “The people who are triggered by me—‘I don’t like her because she is pretty and she has money’—it’s because they haven’t given themselves permission to be exactly who they are.” Goop is about allowing its fans to “ask whatever question they want, to live their lives exactly the way they want to live them, to be empowered to have difficult conversations and to be direct,” Paltrow says. And that is why the criticism doesn’t bother her. “It doesn’t mean anything to me, because it’s not about me. It’s about what I represent, and that’s about you.”
Her critics, myself included, have never said “I don’t like her because she is pretty and she has money.” Her critics say she’s a smug, name-dropping, pretentious a–hole who shills unhealthy “wellness” cures like stickers for cancer and jade vadge eggs to gullible women. Gwyneth is actually claiming that people don’t like her because she’s “pretty” and “rich.” I just-
As for what she said post-pandemic, it was just some sh-t about “metabolizing fear” and donating to the Frontline Responders Fund and/or ordering some Goop Glow products. If you do buy Goop Glow or G.Label products, she’s donating 25% of the profits to the FRF. Remember when everyone screamed at Kim Kardashian for doing something similar with her SKIMS line? I wonder if Gwyneth will get the same shade.
Photo and cover courtesy of Town & Country.
That was a pain to read. She sounds like every MLM antivaxxer white mom.
Isnt she and Beyonce really tight? Makes you wonder about Bey being into this crap.
“She sounds like every MLM anti-vaxxer white mom”
Yes!!!! So much truth in that statement!!! 🙌
I don’t think they’re that close anymore, she was getting too close to J, a few years ago she would drop J name in every interview she did.
They used to be but I think after she and Chris Martin divorced not so much. So maybe Bey and Jay were his friends.
AND because she is an arrogant, tone-deaf privileged brat. She is pretty and her wealth is enviable but her haughty attitude is gauche and that sullies her and everything she represents.
Not that pretty and not that White.
Vapid & Obtuse. She is bland. I’ve often wondered if the fact her mother is a great beauty drives her need to be considered epitome of all that is enviable. It just makes her look like a sad little ridiculous twit
Wow surprise! Another delusional celebrity.
When will our society stop celebrating and rewarding such ignorance????? Forget that she is smug, entitled, vapid and ignorant – she is straight up dangerous.
Ah Gwynnie…I hate you because you are a smug, entitled, talentless, out of touch snake oil peddler who spreads dangerous misinformation. Too bad not a drop of oil has ever touched your parched locks, you come to life broom.
You nailed it Sarah!
She’s not that pretty.
“It doesn’t mean anything to me, because it’s not about me. It’s about what I represent, and that’s about you.”
She’s right. This is how I feel most of the time about people. It’s why I dont care what people think of me. Angelina Jolie has said something very similar and it resonates with me.
I know this is an anti-GOOP site but I actually agree with that. 🤷🏽♀️ As for the other stuff…White ladies are gonna white lady. 🤷🏽♀️
Except it does mean something to her, it’s all she talks about, how people dislike her because she’s so awesome. If she really felt that way I’d agree with you, but I’ve never seen anything she said that suggests that’s true.
All of Hollywood is pretty and has money- it’s not that. It’s the nonsense she spews, and sells. Some of the stuff she has pushed is downright dangerous, but she’ll never admit to any of that.
So what she’s basically saying is – I’m rubber you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you!?
Is Gwyneth pretty or is she thin, white, and well connected?
God yes. White, thin, blonde, and rich equals assumed attractiveness.
Even her assumption of her haters is self congratulatory. As if I’m so small of a woman I can’t appreciate others beauty or successes (spoiler I can and do). I wouldn’t say I hate her by any means but she is very much the guy are the office meeting who talks over the woman then claims credit for her idea. But keep going girl, tell me more about how you started a sexual revolution and yoga and health….
OMG, now she’s the victim? That’s rich. Get a love Gwenny. Maybe deep down inside she realizes how empty she is, but that would require introspection and it’s way easier to blame others for how we feel.
Did we ever say she was pretty?
I’ve never thought that. Ever. I’m prettier than her and that’s not being arrogant, because she’s simply not very pretty.
If that’s the best she can do with all that money, imagine how bad it would be if she weren’t rich….
Thanks for giving me the comment of the week! I know it’s mean but it made me lol.
Well that just makes my day!
@M – AMEN!!! She’s NOT that pretty LOL! Yes, she is attractive, but come on!! There are far more beautiful women on this planet than this arrogant, pretentious asshole! Just b/c she is tall and thin, does not make her beautiful, just sayin’
When will an interview with another arrogant and deaf privileged actress Lena Dunham
I was about to spout out, but ahhh you summarized with perfection Kaiser…so yeah, exactly what you said, and then some .
Who sees this woman as a role model?
I mean I have never heard anyone either IRL or online even mention her.
And by the way Gwyneth there is a difference between ‘haters’ and ‘laughers’ (if that is a word).
People don’t hate you, they think you are ridiculously self centred and deluded.
It’s quite amusing, really.
Lots of the other moms in my area worship her. Not quite privileged enough to afford her shit but definitely aspire to.
I don’t hate GP.
I find her completely beside the point.
Pretty? Eh. She’s tall, and has a clothes-hanger physique to wear some fashions well. Too bad her smugitude rolls off her in waves. It’s off-putting even in still photos.
Whispers *She’s not that pretty*
Well, first of all she’s not that pretty. People dislike her because of her smugness, pretentiousness, and the fact that she was born on third base, but likes to pretend she hit a home run without anything but her own “hard work”. The woman actually claims to have brought yoga to North America and seems to be trying to suggest that she’s a pioneer in the concept of walking for exercise. She’s completely delusional about her own importance and that obnoxiousness is a huge contributing factor to why people don’t like her. It’s very convenient to call everyone jealous because they think that you’re full of crap and a conceited, snake oil shilling twit, but it isn’t the truth.
Karen?? Lol
Beyonce’s prettier. I don’t hate her.
Rihanna’s prettier. I don’t hate her.
Lucy Liu is prettier. Don’t hate her.
Gwyneth coming in with the original hot take. UR JUST JEALOUS 😂🙄
Jesus fix it
Her bubble is really bomb-proof, isn’t it? You can tell this is how she grew up. People telling her she was so pretty and other girls are just jealous. I avoid women like her because they’re neither interesting nor loyal.
I remember an interview with her where she said her parents told her when she was a child that people, especially other girls, would be mean to her because she was so beautiful. She’s been living this delusion her entire life.
This is her parents doing. They raised her to believe shes sooo beautiful & people who are mean are just jealous of her. She is so super basic looking to me, literally nothing special about her looks. What cause she’s thin & blonde??? Your parents lied, youre not that pretty, girl! I’ll take the money though, you can keep the “looks”
I feel sorry for anyone who has to interact with her on a daily basis. If she is this level of narcissistic in an interview, imagine her IRL. Seems like she would be a monster. No wonder she keeps a separate house and living situation from her husband, he probably can’t stand to be around her for more than an hour at a time. She needs to be humbled.
‘A devotee of so many modalities’
-Scream
-Headdesk
-Protracted crashing sounds
“How do you spell Dostoyevsky? He wrote War & Pieces, right?” — Gwyneth Paltrow, at the Met, talking about Dostoyevsky, probably.
“I don’t care what my critics say and that is why I KEEP TALKING ABOUT IT. People criticize me for being rich and pretty, that MUST BE IT because every other rich and pretty person gets accused of being a snake oil peddler too!!” — Gwyneth Paltrow, right now, definitely.
That headline is a glorious troll, and poor Gwyneth did not realize that she is the target.
She thinks people are jealous because she is a narcissist. Narcissists aren’t capable of dealing with reality; in this case the reality is that she’s not a likeable person and she proves it every time she opens her mouth. If she was actually unbothered by the criticism she earns, she wouldn’t even address it. She keeps insisting that everyone is jealous because the truth bothers the fuck out of her.
Well, it IS Town & Country. They’re writing to their audience.
I liked her as an actress. She’s commodifying wellness and praying on female insecurity. That’s why I don’t like Goop
No she us disliked because she us annoying and peddles dangerous stuff as healthy.
I do not hate her because she’s “pretty” and rich. I hate her because she’s smug and pretentious. But while I think it’s shitty she sells bullshit products—that can be dangerous—people are buying them. People are making the purchases of their own accord! I can’t pretend they’re being forced. To say they’ve been hypnotized into buying this BS by all of the Goopness gives Gwyneth too much credit and removes all of their accountability. I do not believe pseudoscience should be spread, but people make their own decisions.
She cracks me up. I like GP posts.
Oh, just bugger off you halfwit. We’ve been through this already. You’re not that pretty and you’re not that enviable. People don’t like you because you’re an arrogant, ignorant con artist, a vapid, annoying twit and an up-yourself bitch.