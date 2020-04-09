Duchess Kate & William did a Zoom video with the children of NHS workers

By my records, it seemed like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only began their quarantine around March 21st, which is still weeks later than most European countries and most of North America. Part of the reason for the delay was because Prince William wanted to be the last royal standing during the crisis. He obviously thought it would be a good image, with his grandmother and father already in isolation, to step out and do public events. Like the “event” at the emergency call center, where he and Kate stood too close to frontline medical workers all so the Cambridges could have a keen photo-op.
Soon after, they went into isolation in Norfolk, and in the weeks that followed, Will & Kate struggled to find a way to hog the spotlight and promote themselves as some kind of King and Queen Regent. They were honestly sort of tone-deaf about what people actually wanted and needed from them. This was the moment to show a deftness with social media and a little bit of humanity. Would it have been so hard for Kate to make a video about reading to kids, or do some kind of special message/video/post about nurses (one of her patronages, remember)? Instead, we just got a lot of PR pushes in the tabloids about how Will & Kate are very keen. Like always. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla were doing cool stuff like “calling and checking in with seniors” and “opening a hospital remotely” and “contributing a poem recitation for Wordsworth’s birthday” and “making speeches about loneliness.”
All of which to say, William and Kate finally figured it out. It took them weeks and after all that, they just decided to copy some of the stuff other royals are doing. William and Kate did a series of Zoom chats with students at Casterton Primary Academy, which is still open, but only for the children of NHS workers and emergency personnel. The kids got bunny ears and a “Happy Easter” from Will & Kate. No shade, it’s a cute video and Kate in particular looks and sounds great (and like she’s gotten some sun, right?). But… *whispers* shouldn’t they have been doing this kind of thing for weeks now??
Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣
Screencaps from video.
Saw this on twitter last night, made me smile, she looks great and I particularly loved the sentence she said to kids: My name is Catherine and this is William.
I agree. It’s cute.
So this isnt drawing focus away from Charles and Camilla’s wedding anniversary story?
No issue with this announcement?
Cool, cool, cool
“Trying to hog the limelight” stories in 3… 2… Never.
Somewhere the Swedish royals are laughing.
Zoom calls? Ha!
LOL!
I have to admit: usually Swedish royals are good at their own jobs, how could they be worst than the Cambridge is a mistery.
She does look good. I would never pick that hideous shade of mustard for myself, but it looks good and I like the earrings
Finally something good from these two.
They made those children smile so no shade from me.
this is a cute video and Kate looks nice here, and def sounded more relaxed than usual. Their new social media hire is already paying off.
Kind of funny because I would have expected them to be the first royals to do something like this – but even Sophie beat them to it.
The thirst is real with Sophie.
But good jobs overall! 🙂
Yes, they should have been doing this ages ago instead of standing close to people with an important job to do and trying to look oh so serious, but thankfully they got their behinds in gear. The video is sweet and will have earned them a lot more PR points than that visit. Perhaps we’re seeing the guiding hand of their new social media manager already…
Any news on William’s return to helicopter (co-)piloting? Or his training with Shout?
I swear they have been reading CB comments….
Lol. I think so too. I mean, this is very sweet and she looks terrific but I can’t help but think their staff must be getting ideas from the Internet. The wonderful posters here have been suggesting ideas like this for like 3 weeks.
Oh well, it is a good thing so not sure I care how it happened.
Creepy puppet grinning there.
Penis with teeth and manic smile is back.
I don’t know ,the UK are in a desperate situation at De min nearly 1000 people died yesterday, terribly bleak and sad. I watched this clip and it was a definite boost to the teachers and the children of that school but l found these two quiet fake actually , unlike Prince Charles whom l thought to be very genuine in his thoughts , did u notice how pis sed off William was when Kate or Catherine kept talking over him !!!! Lastly would these two not be better delivering Foods or Easter goodies to the Elderly or Schools like these in their areas ? I just find this a big waste of time when at least one of them should be out there doing something to help their people or subjects as William called them previously !! Last but not least big shout out to Euguenie to her mum Sarah who are delivering foods to hospitals xx
I have always felt that Bill and Cathy are just socially inept.
I have been told that Anne and Charles III do come off as very regal in person but also VERY interested in a “Tell me about what you are doing” way. You cannot fake the Chucky & Annie type of sincerity.
As for Camilla: (me waving very strongly and smiling very broadly)……….”Hey Girl, come sit next to me, I saved you a seat. I have a cork screw in my purse”!
Chuck was very intelligent in that whole crowd . But meghan is smart , harry is empathetic and anne is anne. Keen cambridges are none of the above and that’s why chuck put one year review for Sussex beacuse he knows monarch will not be same with cambridges alone . They are work shy and I dont understand the point of this video where more people are died in uk. If this video before three weeks where uk in starting stage it’s ok. Where the tabloids outrage where cambridges stealing the spotlight from chuck and boris . Sussex was accused by an article but these two can get a pass beacuse their mighty white status.
Ohhhh Bay, would Def drink a few glasses of red with Camilla,,,,,, Image De gossip and stories she would tell !!!
Although with England handling of Covid19, it is still shocking to see the number of deaths yesterday and that was just in institutions, not including the people that died at home.
New Zealand and Germany are doing a great job being proactive.
Now stories are coming out about the use of Ventilators, and it seems as though they are not the life savers that people thought they are suppose to be with Covid19.
nothing these two do will ever redeem them, in my opinion.
Cool if they gave the kids& teachers a boost& love that colour on Kate.
I can see why the Queen was wheeled out on Sunday now rather than earlier. It’s really hit the fan in UK with 900 covid deaths announced yesterday & there are predictions per capita that UK is predicted to have the worst COVID-19 death toll in the world. The government’s handling has been shambolic when you compare to eg Germany despite ample time to prepare & the media are focusing more on Boris’ health than these stats. So think we will see more photo ops etc by the royals to help with the great distraction.
sorry to be mean but someone could have at least made a draft with some genuine questions other than them saying thank you so many times. for people with three children i’d think they’d be able to talk to the kids a little bit more than what is your name, nice to meet you, is that your mummy.. good boy.. maybe it’s the edit but i tend to think it’s just them. i did think it was funny how kate introduced them though so there i said something nice.