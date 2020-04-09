“Justin Trudeau hopes people wear masks to avoid ‘speaking moistly’” links

Oh man. Trudeau says, on wearing masks, that his understanding is it can be helpful as it prevents you from "breathing or speaking moistly" on others.
"Ugh what a terrible image."
MOISTLY. Our prime Minister just said "moistly," folks.
— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 7, 2020
While “moist” isn’t my favorite word, I don’t have the moist-hatred that seems so prevalent these days. Is it a big deal that Justin Trudeau said “moistly”? [Dlisted]
So we can conclude that Biel and Timberlake are about to kill each other in quarantine, right?
lol, the only address that I missed and it had to be that one. He corrected himself, though.
I like to imagine that word rolled out of his mouth in some slo-mo montage like how you see in movies and that he was probably dying inside as he said it.
Trudeau can speak all sorts of moist words to me all day every day. He’s a such a fox.
Happy Passover to all who celebrate
John Cusack is a disappointment now????
Always. Always.
I would say give Trudeau a break. Stressful times. And he’s fully bilingual and doing a press conference in both languages. Could any us do that?? Some times you search for the right words when you translate in your head and come up with a crappy one. I make announcements in my second language and it isn’t easy!
Prime Minister has been our Mr Rogers , he comes out every day, give updates remind us to be kind and considerate and pass legislation to form CERB. Many of us are grateful that his government is in charge in these unstable of times.
May God bless him and his family.