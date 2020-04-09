“Justin Trudeau hopes people wear masks to avoid ‘speaking moistly’” links
  • April 09, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

While “moist” isn’t my favorite word, I don’t have the moist-hatred that seems so prevalent these days. Is it a big deal that Justin Trudeau said “moistly”? [Dlisted]
Lainey has a conspiracy about the Cambridges poaching the Sussexes’ social media director David Watkins. [LaineyGossip]
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel are in lockdown in their big spread in Montana, in case you’re wondering. [JustJared]
Vintage ‘70s fashion looked very high-waisted and comfortable. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Oh God are we going to social distance for the next 18 months? [Pajiba]
I’m really disappointed in John Cusack. [The Blemish]
Rest in peace, Chynna. [Jezebel]
Ariel Winter’s style has always been all over the place. [GFY]
Wishing everyone a happy Passover. [Seriously OMG]

British D-Day Commemoration In Portsmouth

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Justin Trudeau hopes people wear masks to avoid ‘speaking moistly’” links”

  1. Jules says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    So we can conclude that Biel and Timberlake are about to kill each other in quarantine, right?

    Reply
  2. Valerie says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    lol, the only address that I missed and it had to be that one. He corrected himself, though.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I like to imagine that word rolled out of his mouth in some slo-mo montage like how you see in movies and that he was probably dying inside as he said it.

    Reply
  4. Ann says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Trudeau can speak all sorts of moist words to me all day every day. He’s a such a fox.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Happy Passover to all who celebrate

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    John Cusack is a disappointment now????

    Always. Always.

    Reply
  7. Dizzy says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I would say give Trudeau a break. Stressful times. And he’s fully bilingual and doing a press conference in both languages. Could any us do that?? Some times you search for the right words when you translate in your head and come up with a crappy one. I make announcements in my second language and it isn’t easy!

    Reply
  8. Well-Wisher says:
    April 9, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Prime Minister has been our Mr Rogers , he comes out every day, give updates remind us to be kind and considerate and pass legislation to form CERB. Many of us are grateful that his government is in charge in these unstable of times.
    May God bless him and his family.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment