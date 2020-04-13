‘Saturday Night Live: At Home’ came out and it wasn’t completely awful?

Saturday Night Live did their first quarantine episode and it wasn’t terrible? It takes a minute to get used to the Zoom stuff, but honestly, I’m proud of the SNL writers, actors and production team for managing to put together a half-decent show and several good-ish skits from lockdown. They got Tom Hanks to “host” from home as well, and it’s great to see Tom looking healthy. The whole Zoom intro with the musicians playing from home was awesome too.

Pete Davidson had a surprisingly good bit called “This Is a Drake Song.” This honestly sounds like half of Drake’s songs. It completely checks out.

And here’s a kind of dumb Pete skit called “Andre 2000.”

This was a funny one about how lonely people are and how we need physical contact and how every lady has basically broken their vibrators.

And they broke up the Weekend Update segments into several different videos. Here are the best ones.

Chris Martin performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm.” I mean… it’s okay for quarantine? But it’s not really a good cover.