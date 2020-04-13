‘Saturday Night Live: At Home’ came out and it wasn’t completely awful?

Saturday Night Live did their first quarantine episode and it wasn’t terrible? It takes a minute to get used to the Zoom stuff, but honestly, I’m proud of the SNL writers, actors and production team for managing to put together a half-decent show and several good-ish skits from lockdown. They got Tom Hanks to “host” from home as well, and it’s great to see Tom looking healthy. The whole Zoom intro with the musicians playing from home was awesome too.
Pete Davidson had a surprisingly good bit called “This Is a Drake Song.” This honestly sounds like half of Drake’s songs. It completely checks out.
And here’s a kind of dumb Pete skit called “Andre 2000.”
This was a funny one about how lonely people are and how we need physical contact and how every lady has basically broken their vibrators.
And they broke up the Weekend Update segments into several different videos. Here are the best ones.
Chris Martin performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm.” I mean… it’s okay for quarantine? But it’s not really a good cover.
Photos courtesy of SNL.
The Zoom call was kinda funny. When Aidy took her laptop into the bathroom it was like my worst nightmare come to life!!!
hahaha I loved that too, loved when the camera was angled at her crotch, that happened to me on a call early on, so particularly eek-inducing funny!
I think the Zoom call is a parody of something like that actually happened last week – there is a video out there about it. There was a Zoom call happening with a largish group of people and one lady was so into it she went to the bathroom with her laptop and didn’t switch the camera off. Her whole team watch her do what she needed.
I love Kate doing RBG with the shoelaces for jumprope, the Q-tips for barbells, and the batteries for weights! lol
I was touched by the effort, and I am not American!
Andre 2000 was actually great, I thought.
Zoom call was so so funny because it’s TRUE.
The “Perfect Day” tribute to the late Hal Willner was touching and beautiful.
I cried through that. I remember when the AIDS epidemic took so many talented people from the NY artistic scene, then when 9/11 took so many others, and this felt like that. I’d been following various threads on Hal Willner too and he sounds like a really decent, original, one of a kind talent. So beautifully done.
The tribute to their fellow employee who passed was lovely.
We really enjoyed it. I don’t know if the format will hold up every week (not sure if they plan to keep doing these) but it was funny and I think its going to be the kind of episode that, in 20 years if someone bothers to watch it, will serve as a good time capsule of what this time has been like.
I think it can, I think it can be ballast for us in the storms ahead, I hope they keep doing it, digging into their collective artistic soul to help us all navigate these times. Since it aired in Feb, I keep singing the David Byrne/John Mulaney song’ “we’re on a plane to nowhere…” How prescient and insightful artists can be…
Are Tom and Rita still in Australia?
It’s been interesting to see how celebrities handle the backdrop for their videos.
No, they’re back home.
Ah, thank you.
Maybe it’s their pool house kitchen.
Or a kitchen off the “man cave” or screening room. WAY too small for his “main” kitchen.
Really, that can’t be Tom’s primary kitchen!
It was actually very comforting to everyone in my family. The tribute to Hal Willner was beautifully done as well.
Oh, and the sky sports segment, I just LOVED that one!
It’s comforting to see new shows being made and life going on despite the pandemic. The quarantine has lowered my bar for what’s funny anyway, so I laughed at most of the skits. I even enjoyed Tom’s “audience” questions.