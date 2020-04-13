Prince William: ‘I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re all in a crisis’

Well, well. Ol’ Workshy William has finally found a way to “contribute” during the pandemic. It took him weeks to work it out, and he and Kate were so slow to realize that they could – gasp – work from home, place Zoom calls to charities and put their faces out to take credit for being future king and future queen. Nevermind that they waited until the Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles and Camilla and even the Queen had all shown that they were working from home. After last week’s call-in to kids of essential workers, William did separate Zoom chats with charities and then used the Kensington Royal social media to publicize it.
Prince William shared some heartfelt words of gratitude with local volunteers in honour of his new role as patron of the National Emergencies Trust, which began on Easter Sunday. The Duke of Cambridge made calls to small charities in Yorkshire and Wales in order to thank those who volunteer for them for their hard work. The trust has raised millions of pounds with its coronavirus appeal, which is being distributed to local charities to help with valuable work in the community.
Last week, William spoke via video link to Jacky Crawford, head of service at Moorland Community Charity in the East Riding of Yorkshire, which runs a food bank and delivers hot meals on wheels. Jacky told him that the charity has seen a “really dramatic increase” in referrals since the outbreak of COVID-19 before saying: “There’s nothing like a crisis to bring you all together.” The Prince agreed, responding: “I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re all in a crisis. That community spirit and community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”
The Prince also chatted with Natalie Webster, who runs Dal Dy Dir, a community farm in Wales that was founded to support people with disabilities which has used the funding from the NET to distribute food parcels to vulnerable people nearby. William said: “Thank goodness you’re there, Natalie. It’s got to be reassuring for everyone when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are still looking out for them. That little bit of reassurance goes a long way.”
The headline everyone is running with is “I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re all in a crisis.” It sounds idiotic on its own, but I watched the video and it came out organically, after Jackie Crawford was talking at length about all of the work she’s doing in the field in Yorkshire to support the community. The part that bothered me about that call was that he cuts her off when she’s trying to brag about some additional, small initiatives they’re working on in Yorkshire. Rude! As for the idea or the reality that Britain loves a crisis… can something be tone-deaf AND true? Because it feels like it’s both.
In conversation with: @Dal_Dy_Dir
The Duke called in to check with a community farm based in Wales to understand how @NatEmergTrust funding has enabled them to continue supporting families, distribute food parcels and grow emergency supplies of vegetables #NETCoronavirusAppeal pic.twitter.com/VGlLN69L7N
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Cambridge, newly announced as Patron of @National_Emergencies_Trust_ (NET) spoke with the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire about the challenges they are facing and how they are using NET funding to support their community. The charity runs a food bank and are delivering freshly cooked hot meals to increasing numbers of isolated individuals, and have seen a significant rise in referrals to the service since the outbreak of Covid-19. Moorlands accessed NET funding extremely quickly in order to purchase emergency rations of female sanitary products, nappies, baby milk powder and toilet rolls, that had been in short supply due to stockpiling. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ to find out more about #NETCoronavirusAppeal, launched by The Duke of Cambridge last month.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
He’s trending on UK twitter over this and is getting dragged big time. Check the hashtag PrinceWilliam.
The spirit of his comment is true which can also be said of a lot people and other countries but his choice of words was bad taste, esp also as they posted a photo of their 21 room house (KP) on Easter Sunday. People are worried about money, paying their bills and keeping a roof over their heads and there is Cain and Unable rubbing their privilege in everyone faces. They really are utterly clueless and soo bad at reading the room.
The British media like to portray the RF, esp the DoLittles, as beloved by the people – SM tells a different story. People see the Cambridges in particular for what they are, esp over the way Meghan has been treated.
Am here for the backlash – its only a matter of time before the tabloids turn on Cain and Unable for clickbait.
OMG #princewilliam is a thing of beauty! lolol. THE COMMENTS!!!
My favorite, in the short scroll I did: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt. So I wonder was #PrinceWilliam at his best when he was going through that crisis #princewilliamaffair that caused him to pull #HumanRightsViolation cards on the Flag of United Kingdompress & SM & threaten lawsuits”
The Prince William Twitter dragging is great.
However, I bet in 3 hours Dan Wooten will have a Sussex exclusive story.
Lol Sussex doesnt have to worry about the cambridges. They will be implode on their own in coming years and the press cant forever cover their ass. They will turn on them when their pocket dry. Sussex never said any done deaf but the press and cambridges accused harry as dumb one meanwhile William proves again and again how dumb and out of touch he was.
Abraham Lincoln said: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” Most people can be strong when they need to be. William didn’t say anything inspiring or controversial.
Nope. A Zoom call isn’t “helping”. Praising people for what THEY are doing isn’t helping YOURSELF. *Asking* for people to help” ISN’T helping YOURSELF. Open your damned wallet, you tight-fisted Penis with Teeth. If ANYONE in this family made a PERSONAL donation, you’d better believe we’d hear about it. All of their arms would be in slings from patting themselves on the back!
While they’re “riding it out” in their mansions and palaces, with servants still catering to them, shopping for them, no fear of bills, mortgages etc… yeah… NOT helping.
Exactly!!! Is there any chance that we’re all wrong and he’s secretly making donations and actually doing something meaningful to help? Nah..
I have been unable to un-see Penis With Teeth since I read it on here. He used to be so handsome, but eventually you get the face you deserve. He’s a d*ck from the inside out.
When I think about cambridges I always think them as moon. Where as Sussex as sun and they will shine no matter what. From this analogy you can understand why cambridges drive out the sun shine Sussex because unlike moon sun comes everyday to do its show unless clouds comes between the sun. Same as Sussex who loves to work where as cambridges like moon , sometimes comes in full or doesnt come out. In daytime too moon was there but its cant shine with sun around. Same way cambridges cant have sun shine Sussex around them. But driving them out what we have is moon and night time. People will be sick of night time and always look for day dawn and sun light. With Sussex too , people will be happy to be in their sunshine than in moonlight. Now this is cambridges time to shine , instead they are running to press and still blaming how sun is blocking them to shine. This is night time so cambridges will be shined and praised for . Moon only have few hours (for cambridges its months or years) and there is this moon , clouds and storm which is blocking the sun at this moment. But these are not permanent but temporary. sun will come out and shine bright and no one can stop and dim their light.
I think we all understand what he was trying to say, but it just came off as tone-deaf and out of touch, especially considering his comments in March about coronavirus being “overhyped.”
I have no idea what he is trying to say.
I think the reason they had take so long for figure the good behavior to adopted is due to the fact that the Cambridges are incapable of innovative ideas so they that expect to see the work of other members of the royal family to be able to copy because it is the only thing that Cambridges know how to do. Copy or attribute the work of others for thimselves.
Once the current monarch is no longer on the throne, can we replace these human mascots with her corgis as mascots instead? Think of all the benefits.
Yes Wills, just repeat what Churchill and other have said in the last when the country was facing adversity. Well done. An original thought you are not capable of
What should this crisis teach us? Appreciate the things we have and the joys of meeting at a park etc. But there’s a bother thing, its time to divest from china including zoom and Huawei. Will should educate himeslef and talk to Boris about Huawei if he actually cares for his kingdom.
I bet William just winged these calls as well.
Can any of his people please get through to him that he needs to prepare and think through what he wants to say. The amount of verbal blunders he has is ridiculous. He’s totally out of touch and lacks empathy for other people but surely he can be better at faking it.
He and his wife is done deaf and they cant show sympathy. Yet their fans praise them to heaven and says how well they are preapred for this role . It will be Interesting when he become king or even prince of Wales. We will see how duchy will be under his .
I do love how a lot of people see Will and Kate for what they are. It’s glorious. I personally loved the dragging he got. He wanted the spotlight. I hope he enjoys it.