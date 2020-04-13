“Katy Perry showed off her big baby bump in an Easter Bunny costume” links

Katy Perry is a knocked up Easter Bunny. She’s far along! [Just Jared]
Oooh, LaineyGossip’s redesign looks great! [LaineyGossip]
Burning Man 2020 is going virtual, so just do drugs & light a fire in your home or backyard and that will be the same. [Dlisted]
Helena Bonham Carter is letting her grey roots come out. [Go Fug Yourself]
Will you watch Netflix’s new lesbian teen drama? [OMG Blog]
The virtual Passover seder dinner was lovely! [Pajiba]
Happy belated 104th birthday Beverly Cleary. [Jezebel]
Mitch McConnell is a motherf–ker. [Towleroad]
Lee Daniels & Jussie Smollett hate each other now. [The Blemish]
The productions of Poltergeist & The Omen are scarier than the movies. [Seriously OMG]
Here’s the Passover seder video!
It’s way, way past time that press and media organizations take the gloves off with Mitch McConnell. There is a trove of evidence available of his shady grift, starting even before he married the transportation mob princess Elaine Chao. This stuff needs to be exposed. Support fighter pilot and Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath with even $5 if you can–she can beat him and change the course of history!
https://amymcgrath.com/
Agree 100%. I have been sending Amy McGrath $25 when I can. MoscowMitch needs to go.
Come on, 2020, you owe us the defeat of Mitch!
Katie Perry has so much energy, likely she’ll put this all into motherhood. One lucky child!
Katy looks fantastic. And I think she needs to fire her makeup artist because they do her no favors.