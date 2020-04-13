“Katy Perry showed off her big baby bump in an Easter Bunny costume” links

Katy Perry is a knocked up Easter Bunny. She’s far along! [Just Jared]

Oooh, LaineyGossip’s redesign looks great! [LaineyGossip]

Burning Man 2020 is going virtual, so just do drugs & light a fire in your home or backyard and that will be the same. [Dlisted]

Helena Bonham Carter is letting her grey roots come out. [Go Fug Yourself]

Will you watch Netflix’s new lesbian teen drama? [OMG Blog]

The virtual Passover seder dinner was lovely! [Pajiba]

Happy belated 104th birthday Beverly Cleary. [Jezebel]

Mitch McConnell is a motherf–ker. [Towleroad]

Lee Daniels & Jussie Smollett hate each other now. [The Blemish]

The productions of Poltergeist & The Omen are scarier than the movies. [Seriously OMG]

Here’s the Passover seder video!