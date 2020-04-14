Firefighters have been doing tributes to healthcare workers



Last week the conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked the governor from delaying the state’s primary on Tuesday, putting the lives of everyone who went to vote at risk. (In an upset that the court probably didn’t see coming, on Monday night it was reported that the sitting conservative judge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Justice Daniel Kelly, was unseated by Dane County Circuit Judge, Democrat Jill Karofsky.)

Another great story from Wisconsin comes courtesy of some selfless heroes: Wisconsin firefighters are showing their support in a very touching way for healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19:

These firefighters don’t just wear their hearts on their sleeves, they also put them to the pavement. A group of firefighters in Wisconsin paid a special tribute over the weekend to health-care workers in the battle against coronavirus. The town of Sheboygan Fire Department said on Facebook they were joining in with others as part of the #HeartsForHealthCare trend to support those trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a video posted Saturday by the department, fire equipment with lights flashing can be seen in a parking lot before zooming out to reveal the engines and ambulances were assembled in a heart. In the middle of the heart, firefighters created another heart out of a fire hose. Firefighters also joined in, displaying signs that had hearts on them. In addition, the department posted tributes that people left for them outside the firehouse.

This is so beautiful to see. I found out Monday evening that a former teacher passed away after getting sick with COVID-19, so just about everything is making me teary. As someone who knows and is related to first-responders and healthcare workers, I’m so appreciative of the ways in which they are supporting each other and are being supported by their communities.

Check out the Sheboygan Fire Department’s Facebook video. These tributes are happening all over the country. At the end of this video included on The Washington Post’s website, firefighters in New York are applauding their colleagues at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

There are so many more wonderful tributes. These are all bittersweet to watch, because I’m still reminded that states are still struggling to get the PPE that these workers need, and these brave individuals (and their patients) are still in danger.

Every night at 7:00 p.m. in New York and around the country, residents open their windows and clap and make noise to honor the city’s healthcare workers.

Here’s a video of a tribute from the San Diego Police and Fire Departments:



FDNY Battalion 22 and Squad 8 on Staten Island joined the NYPD to thank workers at Richmond University Medical Center

And here’s a tribute at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island in New York by the fire department. The photo at the top of this post is from that video.



Good Morning America has video of firefighters in Plantation, Florida, thanking staff at Westside Regional Medical Center. In southern New Jersey, Washington Township firefighters offered a tribute to healthcare workers at Jefferson Hospital. Again if you are a first-responder or a healthcare worker, thank you, thank you, thank you.

