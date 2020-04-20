The Trump administration keeps seizing medical supplies bought by states

For the entire length of the lockdown here in America, the federal government has abdicated responsibility for handing out medical supplies to states from the federal stockpile. Jared Kushner even said the federal stockpile will never be used by the states. I thought that was bad, and it is legitimately horrifying, but it’s also so much worse. The Trump administration has told the states that they are on their own – except for the states whose governors suck up to Trump – but something else is happening. The Trump administration is now widely seizing deliveries of medical equipment and PPEs which are bought by states and individual hospitals. The Trump administration has created a “blockage” and people are dying. From this NY Magazine piece:
Whenever you start to think that the federal government under Donald Trump has hit a moral bottom, it finds a new way to shock and horrify. Over the last few weeks, it has started to appear as though, in addition to abandoning the states to their own devices in a time of national emergency, the federal government has effectively erected a blockade — like that which the Union used to choke off the supply chains of the Confederacy during the Civil War — to prevent delivery of critical medical equipment to states desperately in need. At the very least, federal authorities have made governors and hospital executives all around the country operate in fear that shipments of necessary supplies will be seized along the way. In a time of pandemic, having evacuated federal responsibility, the White House is functionally waging a war against state leadership and the initiative of local hospitals to secure what they need to provide sufficient treatment.
Yesterday, a letter published by the New England Journal of Medicine highlighted the extraordinary measures that had to be taken to secure the delivery into Massachusetts of equipment that had been bought and paid for. The NEJM, which featured the letter in its COVID-19 Notes series, is far from a platform of partisan alarm or hysteria — it is among the most sober and high-minded professional journals in the country. In this instance, the executive managed to secure the supplies, but what is most horrifying about his account is that this experience was not all that surprising to him — he expected interference from federal officials, and did everything he could (including staging the shipment in food-service trucks to avoid detection) to get around that interference.
Those measures do not seem unusual, horrifyingly enough. Last month, 3 million masks ordered by the state of Massachusetts were seized by the federal government. Last week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, was arranging secret chartered flights of supplies as a way of outmaneuvering federal interference. “The governor has clearly outlined the challenges this administration has faced as we’ve worked around the clock to purchase PPE for our health-care workers and first responders,” a spokesperson for the governor told the paper. “The supply chain has been likened to the Wild West, and once you have purchased supplies, ensuring they get to the state is another Herculean feat,” he continued. “These flights are carrying millions of masks and gloves our workers need. They’re scheduled to land in Illinois in the coming weeks and the state is working to ensure these much-needed supplies are protected and ready for distribution around the state.” A source “knowledgeable about the flights” told the paper that the governor didn’t want to be more open about the shipments “because we’ve heard reports of Trump trying to take PPE in China and when it gets to the United States.”
NY Mag also points out that the Trump administration are bidding against states too, which drives up the price of any and all equipment, PPE, etc. So even if the states manage to outbid the federal government and the equipment is being shipped to the states, the federal government (who got outbid) can and does seize the shipments. This is absolute chaos.
Because I bet anything that one of his buddies has a brand new PPE company that acts as a third party provider so states have to then repurchase it through them. So they make money off the crises. Anything this family does is about theft and making people hurt. Your leader is evil.
I saw the NEJM article before it went mainstream, and it’s pretty telling. The tone of the doctor is one of utter shock that this is the situation we have now. I really wonder how many hospital employees are rethinking their job after this is over.
Trump and his administration have laid waste to the values, ideals, and dignity of our country. His actions are so far beyond petty. Party politics. For me this isn’t about Democrat vs republican, this is about the inherent values we supposedly stand for and believe in against illegal acts and outright treason.
unfortunately, the “the inherent values we supposedly stand for and believe in against illegal acts and outright treason” you mention HAVE become Democrat vs. Republican, with the Republicans on the treasonous side.
I mentioned back in March that a friend at Stanford hospital said this was happening there, even in the early days. It’s super shady.
How isn’t this an act of civil war?
Someone should get video of federal goons seizing supplies, and that is the only commercial Joe Biden should run between now and November.
I don’t even understand – what are they going to do with all these supplies if not use them? What does Jared Kushner mean when he says that the federal stock is not to be used by the states?? Are they stockpiling by pirating supplies aimed directly at state level to then appear as the saviors?
Not sure how much it’s been relayed in the US media, but the WH has also actively been stealing supplies that had been bought (I know of two occasions, one by Germany and one by France), by going straight onto the tarmac, out-bidding the original price paid, and getting merchandise off the plane to then divert it to the US…
I’m with you, I don’t understand it. What are they doing with all of the equipment they are seizing? Why is this lawful? Why are people letting them do it? Are they just doing it so that they become the last ones with supplies and they make the states come groveling to get any?
WTF? How are we supposed to reopen our economy if our states can’t get what they need to achieve the guidelines he’s set up? What is the federal government doing with everything it seizes?
Of all of this horrific things he’s done during this whole nightmare, this is the one that makes me I really can’t stomach.
That the president of the United States is doing this knowing that hospitals are desperately under equipped is nauseating enough – watching him do it openly and without apology or repercussion is worse. Absolute silence on this from everyone. He is legitimately stealing this equipment and no doubt profiting off it somehow and absolutely nothing is being done to stop him in any way. How is this allowed to stand??
This is what makes me hate his most rabid supporters – you want to live with the delusion that you will never get sick and that things aren’t as bad as the media says? Fine. But you can’t deny that people are getting sick. Not to mention, what if you had to go to the hospital for something unrelated to the virus? You would be okay going into a hospital in which the personnel treating you didn’t have the proper equipment??
There are unconfirmed reports that the National Strategic Stockpile was sold off to the Chinese last year and this grand theft is an attempt to restock it.
I absolutely believe it. Making money and then stealing to make more money and restock. Liars and thieves.
And then he turns around and blames the states for not having supplies. You can’t make this crap up.
If his behaviour during this crisis does not remove him from office in November, then… well.
If this doesn’t get people to see how mobbed up Trump is, I don’t know what will. He’s stealing our federal supplies and selling them off to middlemen who mark them up and sell them back to our own states, hostile dictators and wealthy individuals. I’m sure he’s done the same with our federal data–his minons have probably been downloading and selling state secrets since inauguration.
A Short History of the Trump Family
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v39/n04/sidney-blumenthal/a-short-history-of-the-trump-family
This is why the Governor of Massachusetts had to get Robert Kraft involved to fly a shipment, with a great deal of publicity, out of China, directly to Logan Airport , which Baker ordered heavily guarded by MA State Police and National Guard so Trump wouldn’t seize it just days after he seized those three million masks . The masks that Kraft then sent down to NY in the Patriots’s trucks were accompanied by MA and NY State Police escorts to protect them from Trump. Trump has not reimbursed Massachusetts for those masks either. He has outbid Baker numerous times for ventilators and other equipment AND confiscated other shipments that Baker has paid for. Just last week, he seized a truckload of equipment that a town had purchased for its first responders, hasn’t paid the town back either. MA is currently third on the list of Covid-19 cases. We desperately need this equipment to keep our people safe. We’re also one of the top states for paying the most in federal taxes and getting the least back in FFP – we financially support all those big red states, so this is like a triple financial whammy. And our governor IS Republican.
It is maddening that a governor has to depend on one of its well connected citizens to coordinate a shipment of supplies. I just read an article about a hospital in Springfield, Ma that had part of their shipment seized. They had to coordinate several routes for their trucks to deliver their supplies, all the while looking over their shoulder to see if the FBI would come and take the rest.
I have always taught my spawn not to hate. But I can’t help hating this man. Viscerally HATING the very sight, sound, and existence of him.
Please tell me this will all be used against them to throw them all in prison. Please tell me this treason will be answered with real prison time. Because I don’t know how else to live through this monstrosity.