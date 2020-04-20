Prince Harry: ‘I think things are better than we’re led to believe’

Prince Harry took part in the Declassified podcast at some point in the past week, and the podcast dropped over the weekend. He was there to highlight the work of Team Rubicon UK’s Op RE: ACT initiative, which deployed 200 veterans across the UK to supply vulnerable communities with food and medical supplies and more. Harry volunteered with the same organization in 2015 in Nepal. Harry also spoke at length about veterans and the spirit of volunteerism and how people can support their communities in the current crisis. Some highlights:
Being a veteran: “I’m honored to be a veteran, and honored to be part of this community. I’m just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing on a day-to-day basis. What has happened, especially in the U.K., shows the very best of human spirit. It’s also proving that I think things are better than we’re led to believe through certain corners of the media. It can be very worrying when you’re sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.”
Applauding medical workers and Team Rubicon UK veterans: “I want to say a huge thank you, as we all do, to the NHS workers and everybody that’s volunteering. Because up and down the U.K., there are literally hundreds of thousands of people volunteering. … It’s such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it.”
Finding role models: “I’ve said in the past, before I became a parent myself, but for those mums and dads out there who sometimes struggle to see who the appropriate role models are for their kids, I always say that the military community—especially the WIS community—are, to me, some of the best role models out there. It’s about selflessness rather than selfishness and I think in today’s culture, in today’s world, we need more role models that are willing to put others ahead of themselves. I think that being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everybody else’s, it kind of makes you feel totally equal, but at the same time makes you want do everything you can for the person on your left and your right. The life experiences that you get in such a short space of time not only grow you up, but they make and turn you into what I think is an exceptional human being… You represent something, you represent a community, you represent a certain set of values, and I believe that those values will be with you for the rest of your life and you want to do everything you can to give back.”
He spoke with depth and humanity and walked that fine line between saying “this crisis has brought out the best in people” versus saying “Britain is at its best when we’re in a crisis.” But of course there’s one quote from Harry which *some people* are trying to make into a thing by wildly and willfully misinterpreting it. Guess the quote! It’s this one: “It’s also proving that I think things are better than we’re led to believe through certain corners of the media.” Context clues show that he’s speaking about how the larger response to the pandemic has been “better than we’re led to believe,” as opposed to actually sitting there and arguing that Harry is trying to say that the virus itself has been hyped and overblown and that people aren’t really dying from it or whatever. Still, the Daily Mail and other outlets have run with this:
Prince Harry has sparked fury by claiming the UK’s Covid-19 crisis is not as bad as the public are being told. In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, the 35-year-old said that things here are ‘better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media’. But his comments were branded ‘outrageous’ by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who asked: ‘What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?’
Prof Sikora, who has led antibody tests and is a former No10 adviser, told The Sun: ‘I think these remarks are outrageous. As for the media, I really don’t understand what Harry’s beef is. Journalists have been reporting the facts and have been doing great work in holding the Government to account. The media has also championed the NHS and become a key ally of doctors, nurses and key workers. They should be applauded, not vilified.’
While I’ll say that the one sentence alone is open to interpretation, again, look at the context. He’s praising the reaction to the pandemic. Enough. And I’m sorry, “deserting his country in its hour of need” LMAO. These motherf–kers are so salty, it’s amazing.
