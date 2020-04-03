Jared Kushner: States can’t use our federal stockpile of medical supplies

Perhaps because I am not watching the news, I feel like not enough has been made of the fact that Donald Trump and his administration are making the choice to not fully support “blue states” in the pandemic. Trump is literally sending all of the supplies to the states which supported him in 2016, and leaving Democratic-voting states to fend for themselves, or he’s giving the blue states broken equipment or only a fraction of the resources given to red states. It’s one of the most shocking things that’s happened in my lifetime, where a sitting president is truly trying to kill off Americans who (he assumes) don’t support him politically.

Speaking of, Jared Kushner is now sort of in charge of the coronavirus task force, and The Boy decided to “brief” reporters at the White House yesterday. There were questions about the federal stockpile of PPE and ventilators and Kushner said this:

JARED KUSHNER: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use." pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

Jared wants everyone to know that the federal stockpile is for the nation and not for…you know, states. States in dire need of supplies from the federal stockpile. And here’s Prince Jared arguing that he knows better than governors and senators about individual state’s supplies.

"Some governors you speak to or senators, and they don't know what's in their state" — Jared Kushner says he knows better than state governors and US senators about how many ventilators are in their states pic.twitter.com/26pQltZtI7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

You might think, as many governors have, that they are seeking out supplies from the federal government before the pandemic peaks in their individual states. These would be considered scientific projections, made by scientists and doctors, driven by data of what we know about the coronavirus and infection rates. But Jared is still convinced he knows better: “People who have requests for different products and supplies, a lot of them are doing it based on projections which are not the realistic projections.” Easy-peasy, Jared says, when faced with Democratic governors projecting the need for thousands of ventilators: that’s not realistic! My projections are better than yours, he says.