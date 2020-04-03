Jared Kushner: States can’t use our federal stockpile of medical supplies

Perhaps because I am not watching the news, I feel like not enough has been made of the fact that Donald Trump and his administration are making the choice to not fully support “blue states” in the pandemic. Trump is literally sending all of the supplies to the states which supported him in 2016, and leaving Democratic-voting states to fend for themselves, or he’s giving the blue states broken equipment or only a fraction of the resources given to red states. It’s one of the most shocking things that’s happened in my lifetime, where a sitting president is truly trying to kill off Americans who (he assumes) don’t support him politically.
Speaking of, Jared Kushner is now sort of in charge of the coronavirus task force, and The Boy decided to “brief” reporters at the White House yesterday. There were questions about the federal stockpile of PPE and ventilators and Kushner said this:
JARED KUSHNER: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use." pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv
Jared wants everyone to know that the federal stockpile is for the nation and not for…you know, states. States in dire need of supplies from the federal stockpile. And here’s Prince Jared arguing that he knows better than governors and senators about individual state’s supplies.
"Some governors you speak to or senators, and they don't know what's in their state" — Jared Kushner says he knows better than state governors and US senators about how many ventilators are in their states pic.twitter.com/26pQltZtI7
You might think, as many governors have, that they are seeking out supplies from the federal government before the pandemic peaks in their individual states. These would be considered scientific projections, made by scientists and doctors, driven by data of what we know about the coronavirus and infection rates. But Jared is still convinced he knows better: “People who have requests for different products and supplies, a lot of them are doing it based on projections which are not the realistic projections.” Easy-peasy, Jared says, when faced with Democratic governors projecting the need for thousands of ventilators: that’s not realistic! My projections are better than yours, he says.
Jared the no nothing slumlord.
Uh, it’s EXACTLY why we have a federal stockpile you ridiculous ignorant plastic tool. The fact that he is ignorant is incredibly obvious. The fact that he doesn’t realize his ignorance is beyond belief. The average American learns about this “job” of the federal government in beginning Civics which is taught alongside the Founding of America in the FOURTH grade.
And now everyone can feel better about not going to Harvard.
November 2016 I knew something terrible was going to happen because of the election.
Almost 4 years of stupidity and criminal behaviour.
And this administration is literally killing the people of this country. Trump, his sycophantic cabinet, his advisors, and those republican state governments are killing us.
I hope there’s a special place in hell for anyone involved in any of this.
who the fuck does he think the federal stockpile is for if not for the states that the federal government is overseeing. what a god damn moron.
You mean a guy who paid someone to do his work in high school and whose father had to make a multi million dollar donation to Harvard to get his kid in and who over paid on a building that is in default by hundreds of millions of dollars is not smart.
I believe you. 😜
Right???? He’s so stupid. he knows that….people live in the states, right? People who are US citizens and who the federal government is supposed to serve and protect? Its not like the state governments want the supplies just to put them in a warehouse. they want to use them to SAVE PEOPLE. That’s how its supposed to work.
The stockpile is for all their rich friends! Duh!
when I read his statement yesterday, I was like “oh, ‘our’ stockpile…as in ‘the Trump Companies’ stockpile…which they can sell to the highest bidder and make $ off it”.
sometimes it scares me, how much I loathe this criminal family.
The Blue Wave can’t come fast enough.
The tax dollars from people who live in states paid for that stock pile. The fact that they are using it to extract favors is criminal. As in against the law. If, god willing, Joe Biden wins, he better not do the “let’s just move forward.” There people are dangerous and should be in jail.
Nancy Pelosi is not just going to move forward without fixing things.
A friend at Stanford hospital told me that they were expecting a delivery about 2 weeks ago of protective equipment and that the federal govt commandeered the delivery. So they’re not just managing the stockpile.
He said it was the first time he’d ever heard of something like this in his 35 years in medicine.
Oh my god… that’s insane! WTH is going on?
For anyone who doubts white privilege, Jared Kushner is the poster child. Not successful in any area of his life, yet he get access and a seat at the table to make decisions about things.like the federal government, which he clearly does not understand. He gets to kill people and will get a pat on back saying job well done.
Yet his poor decision making has resulted on a 200+ million loan default because they can’t pay bills.
Wait for Corona in red States, perfect storm of ignorance and religious intolerance.
Jared needs to be reminded that the largest portion of taxes and government money are generated in California and NY area. The longer NY and CA stay off line , the more painful the coming disaster in red States especially those with little social nets, Obamacare or Medicaid Expansion. Trump needs blue states to carry red sates. Sweet Irony
Massachusetts, although a smaller state, contributes far more to the federal government than most others, behind NY and CA. We are a hot spot and Trump is ignoring us and refusing our governor’s requests for help.. The plot to kill us off for revenge will backfire when we can no longer pay everyone else’s bills.
There’s a NYT editorial entitled “ Jared Kushner is going to kill us all” today.
It lays out his disastrous, arrogant , over simplifiied approach to this crisis.
What gives that all of these deeply flawed people keep volunteering for positions they’re alarmingly incapable of performing?!
They’re not volunteering. They feel it’s their god given right to rule.
Remember how the T-rump kept bragging that he would have “all the best people” in his administration? Instead he has Jared, Repub. cronies, Jared, Ivanka, Jared.
So…the federal stockpile is for the nation, not the states. But the states are in the nation and American citizens live in these states and the federal government is supposed to protect American citizens.
I hate this administration so much and people continue to support them. In my darkest thoughts, I find myself wishing Trump supporters will be hit the hardest by this. Sometimes, that includes my own family. God, it’s 7:46 AM here and I already feel like I need a drink. I don’t know what to say.
My blue state has a Republican governor.
A Republican governor who was a Medicaid commissioner, a Secretary of a state Health & Human Services, and the CEO of one of the nation”s most highly rated health plans.
My state is a hot spot.
Hundreds of medical professionals in our hospitals have tested positive for the virus.
Our Republican governor has gone public about the problem of states being forced to outbid one another for supplies, thinking they have a deal, only to learn that the federal government has then outbid them all.
Our Republican governor has gone public with the problem that Trump only fulfilled 10% of his request for equipment, here in a hot spot.
Our Republican governor bought 3 million masks; Trump seized those masks as they went through shipping; Trump has NOT reimbursed the taxpayers of Massachusetts for those seized masks.
Yesterday, our Republican governor announced that he had reached a deal directly with the Chinese government to buy masks. To avoid Trump seizing those masks, Robert Kraft gave our governor the use of the New England Patriots plane.
Yesterday, morning, most of Massachusetts watched videos of masks being loaded onto that plane in China.
We held our breaths in prayer that Trump would not seize the plane when it landed.
Last night, our Republican governor greeted the plane, emphasizing that such steps were necessary because of what Trump has done.
This morning, trucks are leaving Gillette stadium; filled with mask. We are sharing our masks with New York.
Trump is deliberately killing Americans.
Omg….they really are murdering Americans. Yet I see online that some religious leaders are still stating this admin is doing God’s work. I weep for everyone.God bless you all.
I’m sitting here on the other side of the world and trying to follow what’s going on in the US – and it feels like I’m watching a dystopic novel play out. I fear for all Americans – your country is held hostage by a political cult of malicious morons and though I’m not particularly religious I find myself praying for you all.
I’m in MA too Lightpurple, thanks for covering this so cogently… I’ve been stressed and not following it as closely as I’d like, but yes, here’s hoping we can continue to work around the orange menace and his awful regime. Stay safe…
Thank God your masks made it. Trump was probably congratulating himself and bragging about his high ratings when so many watched that plane land. He is insane and I honestly believe that his actions constitute murder.
He is loathsome. Somehow I had avoided even hearing him speak until yesterday. And….WOW. Imbecilic, yet he is in charge of the coronavirus response? Michelle Goldberg’s op-ed on him is damning. He is going to get us all killed.
What a mess
Is there any way the House can defund the Secret Service and let all these c*******ers fend for themselves?
I see daughterwife is grooming her hubby to take over daddy’s throne by pulling tactics out of his playbook and letting him play at the microphone just like he was a real boy. 45 must be so proud right now.
I really hope people remember this at the next election – the president and his cabal literally telling people it’s pay to play for actual survival.
I wish to god major networks would stop airing these – they contribute zero real information and they’re just opportunities to dig whistles his rabid zombie base.
Watch for them to attempt to suspend the constitution so Trump doesn’t have to worry about reelection. Then, when enough laws have been altered so they won’t face prosecution, Trump will step down so daughter-wife and Jared can ascend to the throne.
They’re already trying to seek “emergency powers.” Frightening.
This is what both Trump and the GOP have been working 2 for the past 4 years, they want full control of all 3 branches and will do whatever it takes to consolidate that and keep themselves in power.
They are parlaying the pandemic into a crisis so that they can do exact that – they are stockpiling and seizing medical equipment to create a massive disaster which is their excuse to suspend the constitution and American democracy so Trump can become Emperor and daughter wife can take his place.
Exactly.
Daughterwife and the Real Boy must spend the evenings grooming each other’s eyebrows and little girl whispering about taking over the government.
Also, someone needs to ask Jared if he’s a real boy. He reminds me of an evil ventriloquist dummy from a Goosebumps novel.
The doll from The Boy
I knew it! I freaking knew it!
I hate this man with a passion
I am so grateful for the leadership of our elected members in my part of the world, Western Australia. The vid is worth a watch…shows the great leadership of our Premier, Mark McGowan in his efforts to cheer up our very frightened and confused kids, by eggs-empting the Easter Bunny from our strict travel restrictions.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/thewest.com.au/news/coronavirus/coronavirus-crisis-premier-mark-mcgowan-grants-easter-bunny-special-eggs-emption-to-travel-within-wa-ng-b881509328z.amp
Jared Kushner the face of evil. The body never lies, there is no humanity in the face of this man. I continue to agree the current WH administration needs to be ignored by media. Dr Fauci is making appearances on CNN recently. Did he give up his roll of prop for Drumpf? Kudos to Robert Kraft for setting politics aside and delivering masks to Massachusetts.
I know right…the translucent skin and cold dead eyes. Something just soulless about him. The netflix special on his slum landlord ways tells us more than we need to know about him. How did we ever think he’d be a moderating force…?
“How did we ever think he’d be a moderating force…?”
Probably because he looks like a neutered Ken doll.
I do feel sorry for the American people… How can someone be so petty that he’s willing to let thousands of people die / get infected by a virus because they didn’t vote for him???
There are no words to describe Trump, definitely… Maybe Satan?
I’m sorry… I feel sorry for the Americans, the British and the Brazilians… All three chose the three stooges as presidents… ;( Only that the three stooges were funny, these are just sociopaths….
We’re doomed
What an entitled piece of 💩. The fact that he is even up there is beyond all reason. No credentials to back him and yet he is up there saying: our stockpiles. Dumdass Jared, who the hell are they for if not for the states? I just can’t even today. I cannot wait for the Howdy Doody show to leave the White House.
USA becomes first country in the world to register over 1000 Covid-19 deaths in a 24 hour period.
We’re #1! We’re #1! Happy now, MAGAts?
You can’t fix arrogance and stupid. It says on the agency’s website that is their mission:
“Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out. When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency. Organized for scalable response to a variety of public health threats, this repository contains enough supplies to respond to multiple large-scale emergencies simultaneously.”
https://www.phe.gov/about/sns/Pages/default.aspx
How about the story of Trump’s NY friends calling Trump to tell him that the hospitals needed supplies…so THEN he sent them. Because his friends called. I hate the whole family.
Yeah, not much more hate left to level at this fubar family. They’ve all I own.
The US are also buying on the tarmac of Chinese airports millions of masks ordered by and for france, 3 times the price and cash. I am honestly pissed at this. My parents are working in an hospital in France and cannot wear masks because there isn’t enough supplies.
As someone from the U.K., can anyone explain the difference between the federal government and the states / governors? If they are stockpiled by the federal government for the use of the nation, do the states not make up the nation? What would the stockpiling be used for if not for this kind of scenario? Genuinely confused by the logic of this.
There is no logic. The federal stockpile exists to be shared where needed. Trump has decided to hoard it and share only with governors who talk nice to him in public from states that voted for him. Florida got everything it asked for, NY, MA, ME, and CO got next to nothing.
IT WAS LITERALLY IN THE MISSION STATEMENT BY THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ON THE WEBSITE THAT’S WHAT IT WAS FOR YOU PIECE OF SH*T.
Oh my God, guys. Oh my God. I cannot stay in this country if he gets in again with a Republican Congress. I literally put off medical school for another year, so if I desperately have to, I’m applying to attend overseas just to get the hell out. I know there’s probably some karma in this for how poorly we’ve treated the world up until this point, but for f*ck’s sake.