Duchess Kate ‘does not feel she has to compete’ with Duchess Meghan now

The Duchess of Cambridge is competitive AF. It is known. Perhaps it was even an admirable quality at one point, back when Kate was a sporty girl at a posh school. But her competitive drive took a weird turn when she got with Prince William. She would “compete” with William’s side-chicks and female friends by copying their looks and style. Then when Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle, Kate’s competitive side developed into something quite odd. Suddenly, after so many years, Kate was throwing herself into work and showing how keen she could be, all to show up Meghan. She threw together a “substantial” issue portfolio called the Early Years initiative, aka the Struggle Survey, at the very last minute. She was incredibly keen to be dressed up like a Future Queen, with lots of tiaras and diamonds (while the Queen cut off Meghan’s access to the royal jewels). Keen Competitive Kate was positioned as the perfect (white) English rose (cough) to Meghan’s deranged American.

When the Sussexit was announced, I knew what this would mean for Kate’s larger schedule and vibe. The lack of competition would mean that Kate would regress. She would no longer need the massive embiggening campaign. She would no longer need to even try a little bit. Still, I thought the regression would take a few months. Apparently not – according to the Sun’s “insider,” Kate has been regressing for months and we didn’t even notice.

Kate Middleton is said to have returned to “much simpler” hair and fashion style this year, as she no longer has to “compete” with glamorous Meghan Markle, according to an insider. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, has officially stepped back from royal duties, and moved to LA with Prince Harry and Archie, and this has left Kate feeling more comfortable. An insider told Fabulous: “Someone who knows Kate well said ‘the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved. Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style’. Kate feels very much more relaxed now. She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan. She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while.” The source added that now pressure has been slightly lifted, Kate’s make up artist, Arabella Preston, is now using “less eye make up, paler lips colours and more high street nail polishes in less obvious shades.” The source continued: “She wears far less make up and looks happy, relaxed and sporting high Street clothes.”

See, that was why Kate’s style was so bonkers during the Irish tour! Ol’ girl was just trying to simplify her post-Meghan style with her deranged clown ruffles and Irish flag cosplay. What I enjoy about this piece is how blunt it is about Kate’s jealousy and pettiness. After all that embiggening and all of Kate’s stalwart defenders arguing that “it’s not a competition” between Kate and Meghan, turns out it was. Turns out Kate “was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while.” FOR A WHILE. Besides all of that, it’s yet another way to blame Meghan for something: it’s Meghan’s fault that poor Kate was so intimidated and tried so hard to be glamorous and exciting, thank God Meghan is gone.