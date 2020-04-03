Duchess Kate ‘does not feel she has to compete’ with Duchess Meghan now

The Duchess of Cambridge is competitive AF. It is known. Perhaps it was even an admirable quality at one point, back when Kate was a sporty girl at a posh school. But her competitive drive took a weird turn when she got with Prince William. She would “compete” with William’s side-chicks and female friends by copying their looks and style. Then when Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle, Kate’s competitive side developed into something quite odd. Suddenly, after so many years, Kate was throwing herself into work and showing how keen she could be, all to show up Meghan. She threw together a “substantial” issue portfolio called the Early Years initiative, aka the Struggle Survey, at the very last minute. She was incredibly keen to be dressed up like a Future Queen, with lots of tiaras and diamonds (while the Queen cut off Meghan’s access to the royal jewels). Keen Competitive Kate was positioned as the perfect (white) English rose (cough) to Meghan’s deranged American.
When the Sussexit was announced, I knew what this would mean for Kate’s larger schedule and vibe. The lack of competition would mean that Kate would regress. She would no longer need the massive embiggening campaign. She would no longer need to even try a little bit. Still, I thought the regression would take a few months. Apparently not – according to the Sun’s “insider,” Kate has been regressing for months and we didn’t even notice.
Kate Middleton is said to have returned to “much simpler” hair and fashion style this year, as she no longer has to “compete” with glamorous Meghan Markle, according to an insider. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, has officially stepped back from royal duties, and moved to LA with Prince Harry and Archie, and this has left Kate feeling more comfortable.
An insider told Fabulous: “Someone who knows Kate well said ‘the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved. Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style’. Kate feels very much more relaxed now. She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan. She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while.”
The source added that now pressure has been slightly lifted, Kate’s make up artist, Arabella Preston, is now using “less eye make up, paler lips colours and more high street nail polishes in less obvious shades.” The source continued: “She wears far less make up and looks happy, relaxed and sporting high Street clothes.”
See, that was why Kate’s style was so bonkers during the Irish tour! Ol’ girl was just trying to simplify her post-Meghan style with her deranged clown ruffles and Irish flag cosplay. What I enjoy about this piece is how blunt it is about Kate’s jealousy and pettiness. After all that embiggening and all of Kate’s stalwart defenders arguing that “it’s not a competition” between Kate and Meghan, turns out it was. Turns out Kate “was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while.” FOR A WHILE. Besides all of that, it’s yet another way to blame Meghan for something: it’s Meghan’s fault that poor Kate was so intimidated and tried so hard to be glamorous and exciting, thank God Meghan is gone.
It’s a british way to say: she can go back to do nothing?
I use to like the Brit Royals so much. But, the whole bigoted competition that started when Meghan came on the scene has left a bad taste. I no longer support them and love the label, “Liz of House Petty”. They are petty, bigoted, insecure and lazy. Their entitlement and sense of being our betters is over. They are losers. (Harry and Meg excepted.)
LMAO at this article for a few reasons.
First – yeah, its so blatant with the “kate was competing with Meghan” bit. We all knew that, but its funny that someone just comes out and says it.
Second – to the extent that Meghan had any impact on Kate’s style, it was in a positive way – more trousers, Kate dressed a bit trendier, etc.
But to the second point – I don’t really understand how the article is saying Kate felt compelled to change her style and can now go back to a simpler style. Some of the things we have seen Kate wear over the past two years were some of the ugliest things she has ever worn. Was she in a competition to see who could spend more or who could wear more bespoke designer pieces? I don’t see where Kate felt she had to go more glamorous to compete with Meghan.
Meghan wipes the floor with Kate and even they know that. I’ve always said that the media would play or lay out a wish list for each royal. They wanted Meghan and Kate to switch roles. They wanted Meghan to have a touch of Kate, be docile but give them access but they wanted Kate to have Meghan’s star power and work ethic. They were absolutely insecure because an American bride overshadowed their homegrown English rose.
I call BS on this entire article. No one would ever admit to being Kate’s make up artist.
lolol
@mac, Brit and Becks – spit on
Holy moly how people would get upset that they were compared, the outrage!!! It was obvious Kate felt threatened. Meghan was doing a better job and outshine her every turn. She also got the man who would show tenderness and how much he loves and adores her. I think that too ruffled her sausage curls in a way that many haven’t realized.
Think of it this way: you spend your life chasing the golden ticket (wills) and he doesn’t show treat you with love and affection in public EVER. in fact you hear rumors that you weren’t even his first choice. Let’s not get into his trips and the Rose Garden scandal. Then come Meghan who sweeps Harry off his feet and shows her everything Wills has not shown Kate and he even gives up his place in the BRF. Now that’s a stinger, whether she consciously admits the final blow or not.
@Mac thanks for the AM laugh. I almost spit out my coffee at that.
I think this is actually the first time one has been referenced? For years it was “she’s so down to earth and even does her own makeup”
The competition is actually not only dress sense but also work ethics and charisma which Meghan has it in heaps. They (media, Rf and even her husband) wished Kate had Meghan’s Charisma. Kate might be angry everyone was comparing her to Meghan so she tried to compete, make Meghan look bad just to feel somewhat good about her sad life.
The unfortunate thing was kate didn’t have IT to compete with someone like Meghan
Fyi I watched elephants and it was amazing. The RF has lost a very good thing
good to know! We are going to watch it later today.
I also just want to add that being competitive can be a good thing, if you can channel that competitive spirt into being productive. I don’t want to say “all” but many very successful people got to where they are in part because of a competitive nature, even if just meant that you wanted to be #1 in class. The problem is when you are competitive but don’t have the hustle to back it up or channel that competitive spirit into something negative, which is what we have seen with Kate. She wants to be the #1 female royal, but is unwilling to do anything to “earn” that besides wear coatdresses and bully her SIL out of the family.
I sometimes think if Kate worked as hard at being a royal as she has with other things like getting William, she could have really made an impact. But she is lazy so no.
If Kate was really serious about being the bestest Future Queen Consort ever, she could have done it – you’re totally right, she is competitive without the hustle.
@Becks1 … Yes, but Kate surprisingly wore a pant suit while traveling on a one-day trip with William a couple of days after Meghan.
And Kate’s snub to Harry and Meghan now makes sense after the weekend of ‘sparkling Meghan in the rain in that perfect in the rain photo with Harry and doesn’t she look breathlessly beautiful, even without Royal Jewels, in that blue dress and in that red dress?’ talk all weekend before church. How could anyone be more perfect than Kate?
Those DFail stories yesterday were headspinning. RR and tabloid need to find a position o. Meghan and the Keens and stick with it. For many months, it was regal Kate, her professional demeanor, coming into her own as a royal which was reflected in her updated yet dated wardrobe of buttony coatdresses. Now we learn, Kate was intimidated by Meghan. I would be too if I dress like my skinny grandma compared to someone who is older than me numerically, but still manages to be fashionable.
What this article is what we already know, Kate needs competition, perceived or real, to DO something. No Meghan, she will go back to the country and do nothing for her patronages .. lazy Kate cometh. Also explains the horrible fashion show in Ireland, No Meghan means no effort.
So 8 months from now will we be getting stories of Kate being jealous of all the work Meghan is doing?
(I say 8 months because of the virus.)
We’ll get stories about how Kate is “restricted” because of her royal role and her #1 priority is her family and supporting the Queen, so she just cant be expected to work like Meghan does.
These papers do Kate absolutely no favors. They’re basically saying that Kate is boring and dull compared to her sister in law. That’s not something to celebrate or even criticize Meghan for. They tell on themselves all the time and you know they are furious that their cash cow is gone and it’s back to boring, uninspiring Kate at the helm and they’re already shading her. There is a lot of insecurity and wishful thinking from the press regarding Kate and how they want to be more like Meghan, whether it’s fashion, charisma or work ethic. They only supported her and William as a means of bullying the Sussexes and making themselves feel better but deep down they know it’s back to Pre Meghan dullness and it’s already leaving a sour taste no matter how much they try to deny it. You can tell they want Harry and Meghan back.
That whole article reads like a backhanded compliment full of knuckles. It basically says that Kate is a deeply insecure woman, even in her elevated royal position.
Another Carole hit job at making Unable to poor victim against that crass American upstart. And Kate’s makeup has always been sh!t, mostly because she does it herself most of the time.
GF will never stop feeling ‘intimidated’ Meghan as now they are free from the infamous ‘royal protocols’ they will fly and Meghan has already shown us her post royal fashion and its fabulous.
If this was the work of Carole Kardashians then she should go for her money . This ridiculous PR makes kate look pathetic and insecure than she already is . A one sided competition (which she lost by the way )with the 6th in line to throne wife . She couldn’t compete with Meghan hence the ridiculous sycophant pieces from her cheerleaders.
The racist trope of the “intimidating” Black woman. Sigh…
Yep, I got that too. Kaye and her white tears,designed to make women of color who refuse to be treated as doormats to look unjustifily angry and agressive.
You can see why Kate married and will stay married to Will: they are both jerks. Kate with Meghan the mean and Will with Harry the emotive .
This article is hilarious.
There is a woman on Twitter named @BrexitAlex and this just confirms my theory.
British people are so insecure and jealous of Meghan.
It is truly poisoning their minds.
Kate’s defining personality traits are jealousy, insecurity, and being work-shy. It is too bad she’s so stunted in general but she doesn’t seem to want to be a better person than those traits. Welp, hope she appreciates all the media attention and spotlight now pointing those traits out loudly.
The racist trope of the “intimidating” Balck woman. Sigh…
@Christina.. Is intimidating the new “angry”?
The whole royal family was jealous of her and did everything to cut her wings which was pathetic and myopic. They could have used her for so much if they didn’t act on their egos .
Also kate cant compete with Meghan no matter how she tries, Meghan is far ahead of her ,she cant keep up .
Meghan has the IT factor, Kate is a boring girl next door robot .
@Osty – Do you really think that Prince Charles tried to marginalize Meghan? I have not yet formed an opinion and that is why I am asking you and all posters of the CB commentariat.
Aww baby. Is it because she lost? Poor Waity. It’s okay honey now you just have to compete with Rosewho
Pathetic.
The mediocrity of it all.
Kate could never compete with Meghan, they’re on very different levels in everything. If there was a competition, it was in Kate’s head.
Good Luck to the Cambridge’s because you tell the media wanted the Sussexes to stay, drop the lawsuits and give them access and now that’s gone. They are going to drop hints in articles and be more aggressive essentially about what the Cambridge’s have been doing behind the scenes. They better hope pimping out the kids and paparazzi shots keep them off because this arrangement is clearly going to backfire.
@Brit, ITAWY. Cambridges,this is a warning shot, the British tabloids are coming for you. You gonna regret the day you drove Harry and his family out of the UK.
Kate coasted for 9 years being being the IT girl of the BRF and not working foe it. Meghan came along and made Kate hustle but instead of working to show she deserves to be recognized as a future queen she helps with the bullying. Suck it up buttercup you want the spotlight and the tabloids can survive on fluff pieces for so long.
Exactly. Once the tabs And RR’s see the Sussexes thriving and being successful and they aren’t part of it, it’s going to enrage them more and I’m sure they’ll begin to turn on Charles and The Cambridge’s.
Kate better watch out. She’s beginning to sound like the evil Queen in Snow White. Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all? Of course she feels more relaxed once she had “popular” Meghan banished. I guess at this point Meghan should be glad the Cambridges weren’t sending her gift packs of poisoned apples and just stayed with the poisoned pen approach.
So which is it?
Is Kate now a confident royal who has just found her voice and it was in fact Meghan in /Kate’s/ shadow and has no peers?
Or
Was Kate intimidated by Meghan and tried to compete with her so it was KATE in /Meghan’s/ shadow and they had some sort of one-sided competition?
Which is it? Cause both narratives can’t be true
I agree. Plus, is she really relieved they are gone or is she so sad and stressed? I thought she was upset Harry left and couldn’t sleep at night because her #1 crush was gone? They need to pick a narrative
And yet she keeps cosplaying Meghan with her tuxedos and everything.
Hopefully she’ll go back to her coatdresses soon.
Kate is awfully pathetic and we knew it. Her jealousy toward Meghan and her insecurity was visible since their first event at the head together talk.
We already knew all of this but it’s funny that they’re laying it all out there. Even with the BM on her side, Kate couldn’t compete. I don’t see the comparisons stopping anytime soon tbh. BM are obsessed with Meghan and I could see them using her to yank Kate’s leash from time to time with back handed articles like this.
When Kate wore that similar blue outfit after the Endeaver awards, I knew the media put her up to that. They want her to be like Meghan and that’s been obvious for a while
Kate isn’t giving the press enough content so she’s being needled in the hope that she reacts with something they can publish.
The sad thing is that Kate never had to compete with Meghan. Kate could have welcomed her into the family and in turn could have learnt from some of the things that Meghan is good at. The two women could have supported each other and made each other better. But Kate’s immaturity and pettiness made that impossible.
I think this piece is all from the Sun. Just like that ‘SmartWorks success is down to Kate’ piece. Whilst it’s obvious that there were feelings about being overshadowed as mentioned in that Shipman piece last April, this is the Sun being bitchy& playing up female rivalry for clicks.
Its sad because I remember the bitchy Fail etc dragging Kate for overshadowing the Queen at the Jubilee celebrations for wearing red McQueen then when she went the other way& was more conservative in 2016 they called her the princess of drab.
After hailing Kate as the perfect English rose& future queen when Meghan came along, now it’s clear press want her to step up and be Meghan 2.0 so they can get clicks/sales. Shows that as a woman in the public eye you have a solid sense of who you are& can’t adopt persona etc by panel as press are flaky.
Eyeroll at playing up racial tropes of the scary black woman with calling Meghan ‘intimidating’.
I did see a screenshot from that Brexit Alex piece where she said that she’s jealous that least Harry seems really committed to Meghan. After Trumps tweet on Sunday I even saw a US conservative commentator say that Meghan had taken the best prince& that ‘bitch didn’t even want to be a princess’. So many interesting angles to all this Meghan hate& yes some jealousy involved.
Even when she was supposedly “competing” she still dressed terribly and didn’t do much work. I’m of what this “regression” will look like lol
I guess going from 1 half-baked project to none again? that’s all I got lol
I stop to read that article after that racist trope of the “intimidating” black woman.
BTW Kate hasn’t style, her looks are always dated, boring and matronly.