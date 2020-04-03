“Gal Gadot Zoom’d with the ‘WW’ cast for Pedro Pascal’s b-day” links

Note from Celebitchy If you like us please consider whitelisting us in your ad blocker. It helps and we appreciate it!
Gal Gadot Zoom’d with the Wonder Woman cast for Pedro Pascal’s b-day. [Just Jared]
Have you taken this character-personality test? It’s crazy! [LaineyGossip]
Oprah is donating $10 million to coronavirus relief. [Dlisted]
What did people wear to the Bring It On premiere? [Go Fug Yourself]
Please fill out the LGBTQ media survey! [OMG Blog]
I love Seth Meyers so much. [Pajiba]
Australia is providing free childcare to flatten the curve. [Jezebel]
Dr. Fauci is getting more security. [Towleroad]
Toilet paper alternatives? Oh God. [Seriously OMG]
Happiest birthday @PedroPascal1 !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! ❤️ love you pic.twitter.com/S02yH60vki
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) April 3, 2020
