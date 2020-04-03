San Francisco bans reusable grocery bags, should you be using them?

Many of us have seen the photos of empty freeways and deserted downtowns. We’ve read the reports about the Venice canals running cleaner than they have been in 60 years. I can personally attest that air quality in Los Angeles is the best I’ve ever seen it. In many ways, the global pandemic that has led to people across the globe staying home has done wonders for the environment. However, we have another situation on our hands now, some of the measures we’ve taken to help reduce waste may be harmful to our health. Specifically: reusable shopping bags. Basically, those bags you keep collecting and shoving in your trunk have turned fully against you by increasing your chances of picking up COVID-19 at your local grocery store. So much so, that San Francisco has banned them. Read that again, Liberal central, San Francisco, has banned the use of reusable shopping bags in public markets. So what is the answer? Plastic bags… and plenty of them.
In the latest sign of how dramatically the coronavirus pandemic is altering the social landscape, even the liberal San Francisco Bay Area this week banned reusable grocery bags as a sanitary measure, dismaying recycling advocates who say durable sacks should still be allowed at stores.
The provision was among a host of lifestyle changes imposed Tuesday by six Bay Area counties in a rewrite of their first-in-the-nation March 16 order that required millions of residents to shelter at home. The counties have been credited with taking early actions that may have helped slow the spread in California.
The rule appears to be the most stringent coronavirus-related restriction placed on reusable bags in California, which has banned single-use plastic bags since 2016. California allows the 70 or so jurisdictions whose local bans preceded the state ban, including most of the Bay Area, Los Angeles County and Sacramento County, to preempt state law.
California has aggressively moved toward reusable containers in an effort to reduce plastic consumption. Gov. Gavin Newsom last year signed the nation’s first state law banning hotels from using small single-use plastic containers for shampoo and other toiletries. State lawmakers have also worked on bills that would phase out single-use plastic by 2030 in California.
But the coronavirus has altered the state’s environmental march. Bottled water has flown off store shelves, while some fear the coronavirus will hinder efforts to build high-density housing near transit. Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee, which have coffee shops across Northern California, stopped refilling customers’ mugs earlier this month in favor of paper cups.
The plastics industry has lobbied on the federal level and in New York, New Jersey and other states, asserting that often-unwashed reusable bags are hotbeds for the coronavirus, which early research suggests can remain on surfaces. But so far, there hasn’t been evidence of industry lobbying in California.
Recycling advocates said they would prefer a statewide policy that says customers can still bring their bags into stores, but grocery employees don’t have to fill them.
“This fear of bringing reusable bags into the stores is misguided, but I certainly understand why store employees don’t want to handle somebody else’s things,” said Mark Murray, executive director of Californians Against Waste. “I wouldn’t have any expectation that somebody is going to put my groceries into my bag that I brought from home.”
“The plastics industry has lobbied on the federal level and in New York, New Jersey and other states, asserting that often-unwashed reusable bags are hotbeds for the coronavirus,” I wonder exactly how long after the first case was reported in the US did lobbyists everywhere leap to profit from this? However, in this case, are they right? According to this Huffington Post article CB sent me, yes. Food safety experts say we should be careful of anything that is being touched by others. As scientists firm up the numbers as to how long the virus really does live on surfaces, it’s best to err on the side of caution and assume it can live anywhere. Not only should you put your food in plastic, single use bags, you should use the ones provided at the store to grab any produce you want to see closer. And take advantage of those cart wipes they offer and thoroughly wipe down your cart and anything someone else might have touched. But what do we do with all this extra plastic? You can’t exactly run them through the washing machine, but you can wash them in hot water and soap. Plastic bags can help prevent freezer burn if it is wrapped tight enough around that bulk ground beef you bought. All those cute little trash cans around your house could use a liner so you don’t have to touch those tissues you are supposed to sneeze into. You can use them in place of gloves if you are wiping down delivery boxes or whatever else you bring in from your porch. Basically, find a way to reuse them that makes sense.
Back to San Francisco, are they going too far by issuing a ban on reusable bags? Much like Gov Cuomo in New York, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (the former mayor of San Francisco) took the reins of his state’s handling of COVID-19. His measures have been quick and decisive, and he has no problem going even further if it means keeping Californians safe. Wednesday he officially closed schools for the remainder of the school year. I am totally behind the decision, but it still breaks my heart. (However, the fact that it pissed Devin Nunes off eased some of the pain.) But, as Politico pointed out in another article, the Bay Area did it – they bent the curve with all of their measures. I know it’s still going to get worse before it gets better, but there were less reported cases than anticipated. This, along with the efforts of Gov. Inslee in Washington that have helped curb their numbers, has all eyes on the West Coast. Forgive my humble-bragging but honestly, when all y’all are looking at us, it’s usually because we’re living up to our rep as the Land of Fruits and Nuts.
There’s no greater intervention than physical distancing.
That’s how we flatten the curve.
That’s how we save lives.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2020
Our local stores (Gatineau/Ottawa in Canada) no longer allow resusable bags during the pandemic, we can either put the items directly in the cart and take it out to the car, or take plastic bags. We’ve stopped going to the grocery store (doing direct pickups instead) so we havent had to deal with this issue… surreal times..
The town next to mine, where the majority of stores are, reversed their ban as well. Just during this time, so I hope it will go back in effect once things are better.
I don’t understand the problem. Just bring your own bag and bag your own groceries.
Where I live, the grocery stores have installed plexiglass screens around the cashiers and for obvious reasons, customers can’t come around the back of the screen and help bag. I love my Trader Joe’s totes (cheap and they hold up to repeated washing!) but I will follow the stores’ lead and accept plastic bags if it helps reduce spread and makes the employees feel safer.
I feel like you might be missing the point. The ban is because bringing your own bags could spread germs more quickly.
It’s fine if you are packing your own groceries. But many stores have people packing your groceries and it is to keep them safe. I go to Aldi’s (pack your own) and I wait until I get to the car to pack the groceries. I don’t want to be next to someone else and if you abide by the 6 foot distance only about 3 people can be packing at a time.
WHY aren’t you bagging your own groceries?? This is an American phenomenon, I swear everywhere in Europe we bag our own stuff.
Someone needs to explain this further to me. The only person touching that bag is me. How am I endangering anyone? That would mean that the clothes I’m wearing are potentially hazardous as well. I am all for being careful, not making daily trips to the supermarket, not randomly touching all kinds of products I probably won’t purchase etc. But … my bag???
In the stores where I sometimes do my shopping, the reusable bags are given to the person that “bags” the groceries for you.
How long does Covid last on clothing? I haven’t worried about my clothing until now.
Please don’t worry. I was just trying to follow that thought of “Your bag will end you.”, I did not mean to start that conversation. From what I’ve read, the discussion centers on hard surfaces, not on cloth or paper etc.
There’s no need to worry about your clothes unless you work in an environment with lots of potentially sick people: nursing home, medical clinic, etc. In those cases, you should have separate work clothes and “civilians” clothes (and it should always be the case). But going for a walk or going to the grocery? Not really a hazard; even if one or 20 infectious particles caught on your jeans at some point, you’re not going to put your pants in your mouth. You’ve never worried about catching gastro, measles or a flu from your clothes, right?
@emmy, I think the idea is that grocery workers are bagging your groceries for you, touching your (possibly) unsanitary bags. I live in a plastic-bag-ban community, and I am fastidious about washing and bleaching my grocery bags, which are canvas (Trader Joe’s canvas bags are amazing). The reusable “plastic” bags stores sell for .10 cannot be adequately cleaned, especially in today’s virus-conscious climate. I use those to gather my recyclables now, since there is no re-using them. In Target the other day I tried to bag my own groceries using my own, freshly washed canvas bags, and was yelled at by an employee. I get that everyone is on edge and can’t know how clean I keep my bags, but it does seem a bit extreme to swing from “plastic bags are the devil to our environment” to “plastic bags will save us from the virus” quite so dramatically.
From what I understood the issue is that in a lot of the grocery stores there’s someone bagging your food in the reusable bag and therefore possibly contaminating it…? Using a plastic bag would mean that you’d throw it out afterwards and not spread the virus. (Of course, that’s assuming you don’t reuse the plastic bag, which would be counterproductive if it is contaminated.)
Personally I bag my own groceries on the few occasions I don’t bring my cart on wheels, and if someone else does it for me I wipe down the cart / the handle / bag, and so on.
I’d suggest people wash their reusable bags, or if they’re that worried about it throw them out and buy cotton or canvas ones that can go in the washing machine.
Where I live, we have been bagging our own groceries for years. None of the big grocery stores pack your food for you. They touch your stuff when they run it through the scanner, then it gets moved to you for bagging. Sometimes I really miss having someone to pack my groceries so I can grab them and go, but c’est la vie.
You are entirely right. It’s not scientifically sound when you do a proper risk assessment but it feels reassuring so that’s why people do it. Fear of coronavirus is turning some people into Howard Hughes; one of the first thing you learn when making risk assessment for biohazards is that being overly cautious and use more protection than necessary is just as dangerous as being too lax.
I understand why you’d refuse that customers bring their reusable containers if an employee has to do the refills (we can usually bring tupperwares to have our meat/fish/cheese packed into instead of using styrofoam): it requires too many contacts between employee and customers. A bag that you only will handle? Very low risk for staff, other customers and yourself
Guys, thanks for the replies. Honestly, I hadn’t thought about the fact that in the US, someone bags your stuff. We don’t do that here in Germany. You handle your own things, that’s not a service we have. But honestly, wouldn’t that service have been discontinued weeks ago anyway? Just one more person to get close to. Here they put up acrylic glas so you don’t even breathe on the cashier and you’re supposed to pay with your card (we love our cash so that’s a trip for some elderly folks).
It’s really hard to judge which rules are good rules and which are just crazy and ineffective at this point. I’m trying to listen to experts AND use common sense. But it’s not easy.
I mean – let’s say you have sneezed or coughed around your reusable bag. Then you put that bag down on the counter while bagging your groceries – you’re potentially spreading it to the counter. Then the next person who puts their things down on the counter is then potentially picking up the previous person’s germs. I assume that’s some of their logic as well.
That’s … an interesting scenario. Same thing happens as soon as I touch a plastic bag though? I can’t do these crazy puzzles, it’s too much. I keep my distance, I wash my hands, and stay home in general.
This virus seems to be able to live on surfaces for a long time. If you sneezed or coughed near your bag, or touched it with contaminated hands then it could potentially be spreading germs. Most people I see using them put the bags on the grocery bagging platform where every single customer who comes after is now putting their groceries and bags where your bag has been. I’ve read more than one article about how easily these bags can transmit bacteria like e coli or salmonella if they aren’t washed.
I went out grocery shopping yesterday and I wore extra clothes on top of my outfit (still very cold where I am so not a big deal). As soon as I got home I stripped my outer layer of clothes off. I rubbed up against the shopping cart, I came into contact with the shelves when I moved over to let someone pass me, and who knows what else my clothing touched. I have a friend who is a nurse who has told me that a lot of hospital workers are stripping in their backyards or garages so they aren’t wearing contaminated clothing into their homes. It may seem like overkill but I dont want to take unnecessary chances.
Also – I’m very disappointed to hear that there are plastic industry lobbyists. When this virus ends I hope we go back to ways of eliminating plastics and single use products. Just make sure to wash your plastic grocery bags regularly.
It’s not clear how long it can survive or, if it survives, how long it’s still infectious. But the conversation centers around hard surfaces.
People need to decide for themselves how far they will go for their own peace of mind. I haven’t heard any expert mention that my jeans might be contaminated after a trip to the supermarket. I can’t be that level of careful, it would drive me absolutely crazy. I’ve already become a hermit whose hands are cracking from all the soap and disinfectant.
Thank you, Hecate. I learned some important things from this post. I am so confused about what I should and should not touch.
As a germaphobe with OCD, those bags have always grossed me out.
I hate to tell you this, but I have a set of clothes I use when I go to the shops. If I didn’t have somewhere outside to hang them up and change into them, then I would wash them every time. I only need them once a week so it isn’t a problem. I don’t worry with my dog walking clothes, because I don’t have to touch anything and there are very few people around.
Sorry, this was a reply for Emmy (4.) but something glitched when I pressed reply. Wierd, it has never done that before.
The nurse told me the same thing early on in this, if you’re out amongst other people, change your clothes when you get home, and if you can, wash them right away. Better safe than sorry.
Hey, if this is what you do, I won’t tell you to stop. Honestly, who the hell knows at this point? I live in a big city and use public transportation (usually). You will never see me wear my “outside clothes” at home. I take them off immediately because I see what’s going on out there and who did what on that seat before me. I’m not transfering that to my couch.
I do think that if the virus could be transmitted that way, the situation would be so much worse that it already is. But again, people do what they have to do.
I was the same way when I took public transportation every day. I’d never sit on my couch in the same thing I wore while sitting on a gross bus or train seat.
And now after I go grocery shopping, I do change out of the pants I wore and hang my jacket outside for awhile.
plastics lobby?
“The plastic shopping bag has long been hunted by state and local policymakers pushing for its extinction. But still, it thrives, thanks to the deep-pocketed chemical industry that birthed it and the political influence of retailers and restaurants. Only eight states ban single-use plastic bags — nearly twice as many have laws protecting them.” – Politico, Jan 13 2020, “Plastic bags have lobbyists. And they’re still winning.”
We need to stay safe. My question is when and where well-funded and powerful interests are taking advantage of our legitimate desire for health during a pandemic?
Boston and other Massachusetts cities have reversed their plastic bag ban and the state is recommending against the reusable bags for the time being
It’s kind of an overkill and it won’t help honestly. Our grocery stores in Montreal will have us put our stuff on the counter and bag it on the other side: I’m the only person who’ll be touching my bags. Truth is, you’re far more likely going to get food poisoning from unwashed bags (if you have meat/fish juice that have leaked in it at some point) than coronavirus.
Yes, studies have shown that in controlled environments, infectious viral particles remain infectious for up to a few days but, we have to remember that we don’t live in a controlled environment: enzymes that break proteins and strings of nucleic acids are also found on every surfaces possible and they’ll contribute to the inactivation of viral particles and the virus can’t reproduce outside of a host so the number of infectious particles found on a surface will decrease with time.
The biggest risk of contamination , and by far, remains close contact with an infected individual, not with surfaces. That pile of plastic bags will continuously be touched by a bunch of people while they are bagging their stuff: they take some and you touch the pile right after them: the risk of transmission is higher than if using your own bags.
My store banned these as well, my friend, who is a 4th grade teacher, taught her entire class to crochet strips of plastics bags to make ‘plarn’. She is using the plarn to make mats for the homeless. It takes quite a while to make one mat, but one mat uses several hundred bags, so I guess I’ll save a stockpile for her and her students….for next school year since schools here are closed for the year now Poor kids.
Why isn’t the answer paper bags? Or bag your own groceries of course. Paper bags will compost and not end up endangering ocean wildlife.
I have fabric reusable bags I use for groceries. I’ve been making sure to bring them with me when I go grocery shopping since this began. The thought of having to use the plastic bags after others have thumbed through them grosses me out.
I also spray the cloth bags with Lysol when I get home. I’d throw them in the wash but they have plastic bottoms.
My area doesn’t have a ban on plastic bags but I always bring my own. I have opted to get the stores’ bags the past couple weeks, though. Most stores around here are still letting people use their own bags, except for Trader Joes. I’m assuming others will soon follow suit.
My local grocery will allow you to use your own bags but will not put your groceries in them for you. If you want them bagged they will gladly do it for you using plastic bags. Seems like a pretty good approach to me.
Not sure why disposable bags equals plastic bags, in our new reality? How about paper?
So glad I live in the bay area. I wish everyone well.
So I accept the plastic bags now and just set them aside for 10 days. Then, after that, I use them as my bathroom trash can liners. I figure they’re safe after a week and a half. Of course I used resuable bags before.
I use them for trash can liners, too. Also to scoop out my cat’s litter box and throw away the contents.
I have three litter boxes that get cleaned twice a day. I depend on plastic bags for the waste. I use two a day, I really don’t have another option for the litter. If anyone has any ideas, I’d love to hear them. I did use little pails beside each litter box but they stink after awhile and you can’t really get the smell out. I can’t use the scented kitty litter, I’d honestly rather smell the cat crap. I don’t understand how the manufacturers or users of that stuff don’t understand the damage to their cats, having to breathe in that perfume. I don’t think the makers were thinking about cats when they created that raunchy smelling stuff.
Used plastic bags yesterday for shopping and had to toss it all out. Usually I bring my own cloth bags but not in these times.
Yes. We are still in a climate crisis as well. Most fabric bags are washable, or you can set them somewhere for a couple days to let the virus die. It doesn’t live as long on soft surfaces as it does on like stainless steel.
My county accepts single use plastic bags for recycling (separately from all other recyclables), so I routinely get my groceries packed in them, often bagging my own. I used to take my reusable bags into the store, but had to stop when I had to get my shoulders repaired — they get heavy really fast. Knowing I can recycle the things makes me feel somewhat better.
I hope many stores do what my Kroger does. You type in your card number into a handheld device (there are wipes with the device) and scan all your stuff as you go, I load straight into my bags. You finish shopping, “turn your scanner in” by scanning it to pay, tap the card, and leave. You never have to interact with anyone. No food leaves my possession once I choose it either.
Only tangentially related, but one thing that’s pissing me off is people not bagging their own gd groceries. My local store is only having people working the register to limit the number of people, so there are no baggers. And these able-bodied adults in line are impatiently waiting for the person to both scan and bag their groceries. How lazy can you be?? Wait until they get to the end of the belt, maintain distance, and bag them yourself. The people working grocery stores deserve better.
I left my bags in the car, and just carried groceries out to the car in the cart. The clerk was baffled. Loaded my bags at the car, went home.
The last time I went grocery shopping I was able to use reusable bags but that may have changed since. We had groceries delivered yesterday for the first time and it all came in reusable bags. My mom watched ALL the fruits and vegetables in soap and water in our laundry room sink and then put them out to dry. This may seem extreme but it’s what a lot of people have recommended doing. I also helped wipe down all boxed items or items wrapped in plastic with Clorox wipes. I also wiped down the 5 reusable bags we received from Fresh Direct with wipes as well and immediately washed my hands and stripped off my clothes to wash them. The reusable bags are now sitting in our garage and I’m assuming in a few days we’ll be able to touch them. I know some people seem to think the clothes changing thing is a bit paranoid but honestly you can’t be too careful.
I also received two packages from Amazon yesterday and put on gloves to bring them inside and am leaving them in the garage for about 24 hours since it says the virus can live on cardboard surfaces for about 24 hours. Our mail carrier who we briefly talked to as she left the packages outside our front door told us not to pick them up right away so they ended up sitting outside for several hours before we even brought them inside.