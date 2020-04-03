Sailor Brinkley Cook defended wearing a much-coveted N95 mask in NYC

Sailor Brinkley Cook is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook. She’s 21 years old and a model. She’s been riding out the quarantine lockdown in New York. On Wednesday, she stepped out in Brooklyn with her boyfriend Ben Sosne, and you can see her quarantine-walk vibe, which included two N95 masks.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Claps Back Against Criticism for Wearing a N95 Mask in Public https://t.co/sNqI3Tlh9V — E! News (@enews) April 2, 2020

Those are the masks which are used by medical professionals, and those are the masks in limited supply in hospitals around the country. Doctors and nurses are dying because they don’t have access to the proper medical gear, like these masks. And Sailor and her boyfriend were just wandering down a Brooklyn sidewalk with those masks on. So people yelled at her. And she responded on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“To everyone reaching out (very angrily) about me having a mask…My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19. She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals.” She continued, by saying that her mom has been tracking down supplies for hospitals, while also donating 30% of proceeds from her brand Bellissima Prosecco to Direct Relief Foundation, an organization supplying hospitals with PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment). Brinkley-Cook also said that she and her boyfriend are “donating daily to organizations helping to create masks…. When we go to the grocery store or out on a walk we wear them so that god forbid if we might have [COVID-19] and don’t know we don’t spread it to someone less able to fight it off. Please stop sending me hateful messages, and stay safe❤️.”

While it looks bad – it really does – her explanation makes sense, and I believe that Christie probably did donate the extras. Besides, the surgeon general is now encouraging everyone (regular people) to wear masks whenever they go outside. This, after weeks of telling civilians to not wear masks, and to donate their masks to medical workers. I’m just saying, if we’re told to start wearing masks, I WON’T HAVE ANY! And Sailor will.