Sailor Brinkley Cook defended wearing a much-coveted N95 mask in NYC

Sailor Brinkley Cook is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook. She’s 21 years old and a model. She’s been riding out the quarantine lockdown in New York. On Wednesday, she stepped out in Brooklyn with her boyfriend Ben Sosne, and you can see her quarantine-walk vibe, which included two N95 masks.
Those are the masks which are used by medical professionals, and those are the masks in limited supply in hospitals around the country. Doctors and nurses are dying because they don’t have access to the proper medical gear, like these masks. And Sailor and her boyfriend were just wandering down a Brooklyn sidewalk with those masks on. So people yelled at her. And she responded on her Instagram Stories, writing:
“To everyone reaching out (very angrily) about me having a mask…My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19. She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals.”
She continued, by saying that her mom has been tracking down supplies for hospitals, while also donating 30% of proceeds from her brand Bellissima Prosecco to Direct Relief Foundation, an organization supplying hospitals with PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment). Brinkley-Cook also said that she and her boyfriend are “donating daily to organizations helping to create masks…. When we go to the grocery store or out on a walk we wear them so that god forbid if we might have [COVID-19] and don’t know we don’t spread it to someone less able to fight it off. Please stop sending me hateful messages, and stay safe❤️.”
While it looks bad – it really does – her explanation makes sense, and I believe that Christie probably did donate the extras. Besides, the surgeon general is now encouraging everyone (regular people) to wear masks whenever they go outside. This, after weeks of telling civilians to not wear masks, and to donate their masks to medical workers. I’m just saying, if we’re told to start wearing masks, I WON’T HAVE ANY! And Sailor will.
I do think people are a bit quick to pile on at the moment (well, as much as ever). In this situation I don’t think she did anything wrong.
Pile on those who stockpiled loads to sell at marked-up heinous prices, not those who are using them individually to help stop the spread.
At least Amazon and Ebay put a stop to a lot of that.
I do wonder if this is going to wind up with another set of “common sense” laws being passed limiting the sale amounts of N95 masks beyond corporate and healthcare needs. Legitimately, there really shouldn’t be a capability for one person to walk in and buy excessive amounts of them at once and clearing out shelves because there are caretakers for the sick that need them even outside emergency situations.
I agree with you like seriously people I’m an artist too and have two old n95 masks stained with a layer of wood dust from the shop probably from a project 20 years ago I saved them because I save shit like that that I knew I could use again in the shop I refuse to be shamed over two semi-dirty 95 masks by people who have no idea of my life or circumstance This is getting out of control
I’m with Sailor. Are hospitals really going to take old and used masks? I’ve got an old one too from when I painted a few rooms in my house a couple of years ago. I wear it to prevent myself from touching my face or transmitting anything if I absolutely have to go out for something.
100% this. I actually have a couple of masks that I bought three years ago — I had a little mold growing in my basement and it was recommend I use protective equipment including a facemask when I bleached it.
It was actually cheaper to get a pack of 3 rather than one so I still have the other two but since the package is opened it can’t be donated– while I have not worn them out and about yet, I certainly will if the CDC or my local government recommends it.
My husband found 4 in the trunk of our car last week that he used on an old painting job several years ago. We kept 2 and gave 2 to an elderly couple that live in our condo complex. We also got an email about 2 weeks ago that someone here testd positive. Scary times.
I mean…my mother has an N95 mask leftover from when she did her basement, and I have an N95-level Vogmask that I purchased before sh*t really hit the fan because I traveled for my job and was a major risk even before its major spread here. So what she’s saying it totally believable to me.
I get why people are angry with her – it’s not just the lack of response of the federal government, it’s what this is revealing about income inequality – but I do think it’s misaimed because she’s an easy target. It gives us a sense of control to be angry at one person instead of the much larger and corrupt forces at work here.
Exactly It’s totally misaimed Lots of people especially creative folks and teaching artists whose livelihoods are being severely affected by this have purchased now or in the past these kinds of masks It was no big deal “back then” (anywhere from two months ago to twenty years) Its part of the tools of the trade
Yes I completely agree. People are legitimately terrified because we were told first nothing and then one thing and now another, so it was next to impossible to prepare adequately. Even a cloth mask is better than nothing, they’re saying now, and everyone apparently should wear them. I feel confused, it is hard to keep things straight, on top of the general stress of this pandemic. Attacking her is scapegoating. That should be directed at our incompetent government and yes, the brutal wealth hierarchy in this country.
I also have a couple of N95 that I purchased several months ago when a recycling plant a mile from me burned down and the air was full of ash and toxins for days. I’ve been reusing one the few time I’ve had to go out and now I’m afraid someone’s going to scream at me for having it. I’ve offered the other to a firefighter and two doctors who both declined. Since there are no other masks to be found at this point, not sure what to do.
So I have 4-5 masks in my garage left over after a kitchen Renovation job last summer. I offered to donate them but since they were opened they wouldn’t take them when I offered to. So I believe her.
I made myself some cloth masks if I have to go to the grocery store and wear gloves. I will only wear that N95 if I come down with corona and have to go to get tested or self isolate from the kids. Just wearing them for dog walking is a waste IMO (a surgical mask would work for that) but she’s in NYC so I think I’d feel differently if I was there.
It sounds reasonable to me.
I recently unearthed a box of two N95 masks in my closet – I must have bought them for some now forgotten project. But now that the message is changing about masks, I’ll be holding onto them and wearing one if it is deemed necessary.
God help whoever comes at me because they’re assuming I’ve got a hoard of them somewhere.
My parents found a couple in their storage that they will use. I’m not even sure they are the actual N95, but might just be something similar.
I found some other masks in my house, donated most (they accepted them as a backup) and kept 2 or 3 for myself.
I cannot believe how badly the federal government has handled this.
I have a few also, and I’ve been wearing them since mid March when I go to the supermarket. The whole ‘masks don’t help’ line fed to the public by the government infuriates me. I guess they think we are all stupid and selfish. I mean, of course, they work. Why does everyone think health care worker and first responders need them? People in other countries have been wearing them because of air pollution for ages. I wish the government had the decency to tell people that yes, they work; but make your own and limit the N95 for those in the front line. So much information coming from the government lacks common sense.
I was ready to call her a spoiled brat and a terrible person,but actually I believe what she said.Before all of this became as huge as we know it to be I just had a weird feeling,so I started to pick up an extra pack of tp here and there (I have Crohn’s disease and sometimes make many trips to the bathroom,tmi-sorry)I also bought several hand soaps and a few bottles of hand sanitizer,glad I did.During late February I tried to find masks and couldn’t-my husband even went to the hardware store to find some and they were even out.
Idk what we are supposed to do if we are out and don’t own a mask,my best guess is to wear a scarf and wash it, or since I’m a turtle neck wearer,I’ll pull it up over my mouth…
I’ve read that a scarf is okay. I’ve also been seeing instructions on how to make them yourself. Quite a few people I know are making them, some more simple and some more elaborate, with a sewing machine. Here’s a link to make one that seems pretty easy:
https://blog.japanesecreations.com/no-sew-face-mask-with-handkerchief-and-hair-tie?fbclid=IwAR0ei08cHnxc9puNHYwQC0_gfruJ02DjKc5uhyRCkj51XNkQIgciXGQ-f-8
I’m in a group of people who make masks (because I have sheets to donate, I’m useless and can’t sew). I saw a post last night saying Shop Towels filter 2 to 3 times more stuff out. If you have access to shop towels you could use that as a type of scarf/bandana.
You can buy them on Etsy. I find it so sad that people have to justify everything they do these days. Who knows what kind of health issues a seemingly healthy person has? I remember being in waiting room of Sloan Kettering with my brother waiting for his chemo. A lot of people came with 3 or 4 family members or friends for support. Unless they were in a wheelchair, which a few were, it was not possible to pick out which person in the group was there for the chemo because everyone looked healthy.
This! So much!
I’m in a similar situation. My husband is an artist who sometimes works with spray paints and solvents and other stuff he doesn’t want to be breathing in, and it turns out this whole time he’s had a stash of N95 masks in the basement that he bought a couple years ago. And I’ve got some flu masks I bought last year because some trees near one of my bus stops make me cough my head off every spring, and the masks help. We haven’t bought any new ones since well before the pandemic began, but I’m nervous to wear them in public because I don’t want people to think I’ve been hoarding them.
And now we’re SUPPOSED to wear them in public? Oy.
Where are people finding all these masks? I’ve never had one in my entire life but then I don’t paint, refurbish, or do any home improvement myself.
This entire topic is stressing me out and I feel terrible for scientists who are being bullied into making statements about masks every day. There is no scientific evidence that they work or don’t work in everyday life if people stick to good hygiene and keeping a distance. But because you cannot prove a negative, the German RKI has now said that they MIGHT POTENTIALLY do something. Well, yeah. Scientists usually deal in probabilities not absolutes. Now people are losing their shit. “Yes of course, I knew from day 1! Conspiracy!” No, they are saying the same thing they did weeks ago. This is a massive communication problem.
If someone is working in the healthcare system it makes sense to wear a mask. But the two trips per week I make to the supermarket where people are already super careful to keep a distance? I’m not taking a mask away from my best friend who works in a hospital and whose husband has asthma.
And are these N95 masks reusable?
I hear you and I was with you on this until I started realizing how many people may actually have the virus and just not know it. If there’s any chance you might unknowingly transmit the virus, it seems like wearing a mask just in case is a good idea. For everyone.
It would be if there were masks. There aren’t. At least not if you don’t find them in your basement. The problem with saying things like “Fine, it might help.” is that now people are freaking out (I’m talking about Germany only) because they are simply not available. You can’t buy any. And I personally can’t sew to save my life. So panic and/or conspiracy theories abound. The rate of new infections in Germany is slowing slightly so let’s hope our measures are the right ones. Because if masks are what will make the difference, we’re sh*t out of luck.
I believe they are reusable for non medical personnel as long as they don’t get wet. It’s best that people working with Covid 19 throw them out to not contaminate themselves or someone who doesn’t have Covid 19. Unfortunately, a lot of health workers have to reuse them and are storing them in paper bags.
Same here. Have 2 left from renovating. Since they are not in a sealed packing, no one will take them as donation.
I have a single P95 mask and this is why I don’t wear it out. It’s 10 years old and been used multiple times before but some busybody would ask why it hasn’t been donated.
We shouldn’t get mad at each other for trying to protect ourselves and our families. We should be mad at the government for fucking up supply so badly that we’re in this position.
I bout my N95 mask in February, I saw the prognosis and trajectory of the virus in other countries and got prepared just in case. I also watched videos of scientists and virologists (@peak prosperity on YouTube) who were sounding the alarm. They used data/math/fact! of the exponential growth of the virus in other countries to illustrate that it was only a matter of time in the US and not when. So what did I do? Get prepared and warn friends and family. Even though I was called an alarmist. I wear my n95 mask to the grocery store and I’d love to have someone insult me for it. It’s clear we are all on our own in this situation. Because otherwise, the WHO and surgeon general wouldn’t lie to the masses about wearing masks- Singapore, Hong Kong sent masks to their citizens as one of the mitigation strategies and it worked! The virus is also spread via aerosol and there are people that are asymptomatic and should be wearing a mask. It also lingers in the air for hours. Again, the data has been out there since January from Chinese and Singaporean doctors. The reason why they initially said we shouldn’t is because they unlike some every day citizens were unprepared, despite getting classified briefings and seeing what other countries was experienced. I recommend you all wear a mask and not shame people that were prepared before this thing. It’s the responsibility of the government to be prepared and properly equip our HCP with the appropriate resources. Why is she being shamed for understanding the true manner of transmission and wanting to protect herself.
I think more people are angry that there are medical staff wearing bandanas while treated positive patients and someone like Sailor is walking around the city wearing a mask that the medical community so badly needs. Is the anger misplaced? Maybe. But I get being frustrated also.
Definitely understand the frustration but that should not be directed to people wearing N95 masks. We have no idea what their situation is–does someone have a sick relative at home for whom they are shopping and they need this to stay safe and avoid being a carrier?–or whether as in this case it is the one mask that someone had from eons ago or whether it was used and couldn’t be donated or any other number of scenario. I believe that our anger should be placed on the government and their gross mishandling of this and complete lack of support for us as a nation. Individuals walking around protecting themselves and their loved ones should be allowed to do so in peace to handle the grave situation we’re all in together. Iknow that especially in this country and even more since 45 was elected the general way is to cancel/shame/attack but we’ve got to find a way to support and care for each other through this.
I completely agree. Here in the NY area, Patient Zero (who is now in recovery) infected over 80 people. He went to work, attended religious services and social situations. I’m sure he didn’t go around sneezing, coughing or spitting on people. Therefore, this is being caught by just being in his presence and breathing the same air. A dr. on CNN said that simply clearing your throat can cause the germs to spread. He pointed out that when you can see your breath on a cold day, that breath is made up of air droplets. It’s common sense that a mask would help. Even if it doesn’t stop you from being infected, it could keep others from being infected by you before you even realize you have the illness.
Same here. We have about five left over in an open box from a spray painting project several years ago. We called the hospitals and they won’t take them. Offered them to the fireman down the street, he said he’d take them to give to a doctor friend. If you don’t know a medical professional personally you can’t give them away, and I’ve read that some hospitals won’t allow their doctors and nurses to even wear them because it scares patients and causes other medical professionals to question why they don’t have the same equipment.
She did nothing wrong and her response was very well written. It’s flat out wrong to yell at folks wearing this – who knows why they are wearing one, or how they got it? The only person we should be yelling at is Trump for creating this entire situation. He hasn’t even stopped mask exports to other countries, even now.
Goodness gracious she is stunning! I don’t blame her for wearing a mask when going out for necessities in NYC. As long as she isn’t hoarding masks I see no problem with her wearing one. I have a “prepper” as a brother and he had procured one mask for all five family members a long time ago. Again, GORGEOUS!!!!!
My husband and I found a 10-pack of N95 masks we had bought a year ago when we moved into our apartment because they were readily available then at our hardware store and we had planned to do some projects around the house. We dug them out when things started getting bad, kept two for ourselves because my parents are medical professionals and told us that despite the fact that the government was telling people masks were unnecessary we should be wearing them, and donated the rest to a friend who’s a nurse in one of the hospitals. It’s similar to what she did and I think it’s important, if you’re going outside, to take precautions to make sure you don’t end up in the ER adding to the surge of cases.
Other DIY masks can be found at Masks4All.
https://masks4all.co/how-to-make-a-homemade-mask/
Wow amazing resource! Thank you so much for posting @Jerusha
It is a bit unfair to pile on. We have a few of these masks in garage(about 8- total) leftover from the last few years during fire season when the air quality was so bad, and don’t think they are sterile enough to donate. I haven’t seen masks or hand sanitizer in the stores since February. We haven’t worn them in public during this pandemic but will keep them in case one of us gets sick or told we have to wear them in public.