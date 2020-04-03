The Kourtney Kardashian-Kim Kardashian KUWTK fist-fight was bonkers

Kris Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian,Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E Peoples Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Last November, Kourtney Kardashian sort of announced that she would take a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney has been unhappy for a very long time – I’ve said before that I think Kourtney is just an unhappy person in general, and I think she seeks out therapists who do not actually provide much help, plus she’s lazy as hell and she never does the work of “being fulfilled as a person.” For the past few “seasons” of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have been at each other’s throats, and it’s often Khloe and Kim telling Kourtney that she’s being a lazy a–hole, and then Kourtney cries and says that they’re bullying her and on and on. I feel like that happened again? Which led to one of the worst physical fights between the sisters ever, and the cameras were there to cover it:

This is the fight which led to Kourtney’s announcement that she was stepping back from filming last November. And honestly… I still feel the same way, which is that Kourtney is the a–hole. I know that’s an unpopular opinion and almost everyone is like “no, Kim is always the a–hole.” But Jesus Christ, Kourtney is just such a stupid, self-absorbed jackass. And as much as she whines about how “raising her kids” is such a priority, she dumps those (very unhappy) children constantly so that she can travel and go on all of those trips by herself or with some silent young boyfriend. It’s not that hard, just leave the family and leave the KUWTK production and go away and be “private.” Why do I have such strong feelings about this? I don’t know. But lord, Kourtney is the worst. And that fight was SO BAD.

Kourtney’s tweets about the drama. Yeah, raising your kids is a job. But…

Members Of The Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West arrive at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

12 Responses to “The Kourtney Kardashian-Kim Kardashian KUWTK fist-fight was bonkers”

  1. Mac says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:24 am

    These are grown ass women fighting like toddlers. They all need to grow up.

    Reply
  2. Ali says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:26 am

    I’m in the camp Kim is always the a–hole.

    So kourtney quits the show because she doesn’t want to do it.

    But no mention of her kids father. Isnt he watching the kids when she is away?

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:28 am

    I mean, can’t they all be A-holes? They are all desperate, attention-seeking a-holes who will do anything for any kind of attention, including wearing blackface, cultural appropriation, defending Trump, and the list goes on..yeah, they’re all A-holes.

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:32 am

    I just don’t believe this….none of it.

    Although I will say Kim was scrappy in those fight scenes.

    Reply
  5. runcmc says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:32 am

    I’m not gonna watch the fight video but about her tweet: three of her sisters are moms and on the show. It’s pretty judgy of Kourtney to be like “but I’m a mom and my kids are my priority!” … she’s basically implying her sisters don’t care about their kids as much as she cares about hers. Rude.

    Reply
    • Esp.Lumiere says:
      April 3, 2020 at 8:56 am

      +1

      I watch the show. Kim can be the a**hole a lot of the time. But honestly, Kourtney makes money off the show and she doesn’t do anything/reveal anything. I’m glad she’s off it. Her whining is just annoying. I dont feel bad for her at all.

      Reply
  6. Cmc says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:37 am

    She rarely travels without her kids and when she does it’s because Scott has custody of them at the time. Kim does not comprehend that mental self care is a thing and eviscerated both Rob and Kendall for having mental illness, on television. All Kourtney wanted was out of a show that destroyed almost every meangingful relationship she ever had. Can’t imagine anyone actually thinking Kourt is in the wrong here.

    Reply
  7. Kat says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:40 am

    First thought that popped up was ‘pathetic’. Who the hell fights like this at that age??

    Reply
  8. Zapp Brannigan says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:44 am

    This family is enmeshed and toxic as hell, and you only have to look at who parented these women to see why. The best thing all of them can do is live their lives at an appropriate emotional distance from each other, establish firm boundaries and get the hell off my tv.

    Reply
  9. MellyMel says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:46 am

    They’re definitely all a-holes, but if Kourtney is that miserable, she should go. I don’t get the excuse that she’s a mom that needs to spend time with her kids, when all of them except Kendall are moms, but whatever. She doesn’t need the money, let her go.

    Reply
  10. Melissa says:
    April 3, 2020 at 9:00 am

    So when getting naked isn’t doing it anymore and you’ve either aged out of the wedding stories or the NBA has opted out, cue the physical altercation.

    If I had to pick a side, Kourtney is the least offensive – now I feel like a raccoon selecting the most palatable piece of garbage for lunch.

    Reply

