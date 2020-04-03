Influencer Arielle Charnas ‘apologizes’ for traveling to the Hamptons after testing positive

The Instagram Influencers are NOT OKAY. I actually expected the Instagram models, the influencers and the “famous on the internet” people to go absolutely crazy during the pandemic, but it hasn’t been too bad – the Instagram models are, for the most part, simply trying to navigate the realities of new digital economy/recession, and the dumbass “famous on the internet” people are licking toilets. But what of the influencers who built their often-wholesome, aspirational-family brand on social media to great profit? Take Arielle Charnas, an influencer and founder of Something Navy. Charnas tested positive for the virus on or around March 18th, when she filmed herself taking a test in one of those drive-up testing facilities in New York City. Just days after she tested positive for the virus, she traveled to her Hamptons home, where she continued to post cutesy Tik Toks and Instagrams. Now she’s “apologizing.”
Instagram influencer and Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas is tearfully apologizing to fans after receiving a lot of backlash for her response to testing positive for coronavirus. The fashion and lifestyle blogger has been the subject of tons of criticism from people around the world ever since she shared a video of herself getting tested while sitting in her car in New York City. Arielle tested positive for the virus on March 18 and within days, she was posting TikTok videos with her family and sharing photos from her home in the Hamptons. She was called out by people for her “privilege” and not self-quarantining for the 14 days after testing positive.
In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Thursday (April 2), Arielle tearfully said that she and her family are “not bad people” and that she “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone.” Arielle also wrote a long statement, which was posted to her Instagram account.
“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” Arielle said. “I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making. I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process. I followed all of our doctor’s recommendations to a tee, which were also the recommendations put forth by the CDC.”
Arielle said that her family’s symptoms had improved by the time they traveled to the Hamptons and that everyone was without a fever for 72 hours. “We have since taken every measure to ensure we [do] not and will not come into further contact, six feet apart or otherwise, with any other individual for the foreseeable future. Based on the facts available to us right now, as well as throughout our experience in the last several weeks, I’m confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread.”
“Through all of this, I’ve learned that the reality of the career and life path I’ve chosen for myself comes with a powerful responsibility. In times of crisis, opening up about every aspect of your life is hard. We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”
“I am not searching for validation,” says the Instagram influencer who peddles glossy family inspo in the middle of a global pandemic after she tested positive for a deadly virus. I watched her IG Stories apology too and bitch can’t act worth a damn either. Her fake-crying is actually offensive. What’s also notable is that local leaders in the Hamptons have been trying for weeks to get Gov. Cuomo to issue travel bans to the Hamptons, because those beach communities’ medical resources will also be under significant strain if there’s a massive viral outbreak in their sunny paradise. It’s been all over the news – New Yorkers should not go to their Hamptons beach houses at this time, especially not if they’ve already tested positive. Quarantine in place for 14 days, for the love of God, don’t pack up your sh-t and go to the beach.
Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please know that our partnership with Arielle Charnas ended in 2019.
— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) April 2, 2020
Maybe after all this is over, people will realize that they don’t need to be influenced by these “influencers” at all. They certainly come up with a lot of idiotic things to say and do. The fact that they are still making money while so many are suffering in the crashing economy drives me bananas.
Eff these people – I’m so fed up with all the desperate celebrities right now, they are showing the world how useless they truly are. I hope we learn the lesson and give our attention and money to those who are actually useful.
To be fair, at least in my state, people are cleared to go back into society by the health department after they don’t have “extreme symptoms” for 72 hours: fever, cough, etc. She still shouldn’t have traveled to the Hamptons, but for overprivileged undereducated people, I could see why the health department saying “okay you’re good to go outside” meant “traveling is fine”, when they are NOT the same thing. ESPECIALLY not there in New York!
This just reminded me…has anyone checked in with Vanessa Hudgens is doing?
They could both get together to commiserate.
SO MANY influencers are doing this right now. Taza, Inspiralized, The Home Edit…even the NYT did a story on it. The attitude of “I made this difficult decision to flout CDC guidelines and state issued stay at home orders to do what’s best for my family and no one else” is criminal.
After getting through this I hope that we as a society can look at who we give our attention and money to. I know it’s ironic because I’m writing this on a celebrity gossip site, but I really hope that the doctors and nurses, grocery store clerks and people who are actually helping when shit is hitting the fan get our love and adoration from now on. And also that we start to question what exactly it is that we are aspiring to.
What colossal bad judgement. As a nurse I am sure she was told to stay home and isolate. She was fortunate enough to be tested. Why bother testing if you won’t follow instructions?
She actually didn’t get tested in a drive-thru facility. She called one of her doctor friends and they allowed her to get tested outside, but were not offering that to anyone else at the time nor were tests available for many ppl in NYC. And mind you she did all of this after saying she didn’t qualify for testing at the time because she didn’t meet the criteria. That was the first thing ppl were getting upset about.