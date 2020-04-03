Influencer Arielle Charnas ‘apologizes’ for traveling to the Hamptons after testing positive

The Instagram Influencers are NOT OKAY. I actually expected the Instagram models, the influencers and the “famous on the internet” people to go absolutely crazy during the pandemic, but it hasn’t been too bad – the Instagram models are, for the most part, simply trying to navigate the realities of new digital economy/recession, and the dumbass “famous on the internet” people are licking toilets. But what of the influencers who built their often-wholesome, aspirational-family brand on social media to great profit? Take Arielle Charnas, an influencer and founder of Something Navy. Charnas tested positive for the virus on or around March 18th, when she filmed herself taking a test in one of those drive-up testing facilities in New York City. Just days after she tested positive for the virus, she traveled to her Hamptons home, where she continued to post cutesy Tik Toks and Instagrams. Now she’s “apologizing.”

Instagram influencer and Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas is tearfully apologizing to fans after receiving a lot of backlash for her response to testing positive for coronavirus. The fashion and lifestyle blogger has been the subject of tons of criticism from people around the world ever since she shared a video of herself getting tested while sitting in her car in New York City. Arielle tested positive for the virus on March 18 and within days, she was posting TikTok videos with her family and sharing photos from her home in the Hamptons. She was called out by people for her “privilege” and not self-quarantining for the 14 days after testing positive.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Thursday (April 2), Arielle tearfully said that she and her family are “not bad people” and that she “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone.” Arielle also wrote a long statement, which was posted to her Instagram account.

“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” Arielle said. “I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making. I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process. I followed all of our doctor’s recommendations to a tee, which were also the recommendations put forth by the CDC.”

Arielle said that her family’s symptoms had improved by the time they traveled to the Hamptons and that everyone was without a fever for 72 hours. “We have since taken every measure to ensure we [do] not and will not come into further contact, six feet apart or otherwise, with any other individual for the foreseeable future. Based on the facts available to us right now, as well as throughout our experience in the last several weeks, I’m confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread.”

“Through all of this, I’ve learned that the reality of the career and life path I’ve chosen for myself comes with a powerful responsibility. In times of crisis, opening up about every aspect of your life is hard. We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”