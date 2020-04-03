Prince William & Kate called into hospitals to thank medical staff for their work

As we all know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remain keen about all things. They are keen to tell people they are keen. They are keen to think about working. They are keen to consider helping people. They are especially keen to spread stories about how they’re basically the king and queen regents given the current pandemic. It’s actually been a rocky road for their keenness – they so badly want to be front and center, but they also want to isolate in Norfolk and do nothing. So, with all that being said, I’m not completely complaining about this: William and Kate called medical personnel to personally thank them for the work they’ve done. W&K called from Anmer Hall and William, to his credit, sounds completely genuine.
☎️ “The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands.#clapforkeyworkers @UHDBTrust @UHMonklands pic.twitter.com/B8RjNZVZto
The Cambridges called the staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire. According to Kensington Palace, “The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told the Duke and Duchess about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis.” William is the only one heard in the clip released by KP, and he’s speaking for himself and Kate when he tells them “how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you guys are doing an incredible job.”
I mean… I’ve been saying for weeks that it’s taken way too long for the Windsors to make adjustments to this crisis and what the public needs and wants from them. I still can’t f–king believe that the Queen has not been put on camera to make any kind of statement of thanks (to medical workers) or support to the nation. I can’t believe that Will & Kate thought that visiting an emergency call center on March 20th was a good idea. I can’t believe it took so long for ALL of them to shut down their schedules and isolate. But now that they’re all finally doing the right thing, yeah, this is what they should be doing – making calls, supporting medical workers, showing compassion. It’s utterly bizarre that Kate – with all of her keenness for early childhood development – hasn’t done *something* on social media about children and how to talk to them during the pandemic, or how to educate or anything like that.
Oh, just as I wrote that about the Queen, this came out:
Breaking: Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.
What took her so long, Jesus.
These lazy bastards used the phone call on the Court Circular as work. They can’t do one flipping thing out of the goodness of their hearts. Everything they do has a price and the masses have to pay it. One day it will be the Cambridges turn to pay.
Why should the royal family do anything? They’re not doctors, or psychologists, or business leaders, or school administrators. They have no particular education, intelligence, or experience in guiding anyone through a medical emergency. The best thing they could do is stay home and be quiet. Every phone call William makes is taking valuable time away from the person on the other end. I’m sorry (not really) to point out to all Brits that their royal family really is useless. Letting them stay home and be silent is the best “use” of their “talents.”
Totally agree. Also, healthcare professionals do not need validation from these two. They do more for humanity in one shift than W&K have in their lifetime.
I wonder if this was done on the same day as their call centre visit?!?! Drip dripping bits of info from the same engagement seems like it’s going to be their new PR strategy.
Also Chuck just opened a new virus hospital today via video link – can’t even let the real heir have some good press. The PR war between the heir’s is on, it’s only a matter of time before William starts leaking about his father to appease the tabloids who have him by the balls.
Don’t forget about us!
When William tries, he can be quite good at the job. He has always had potential. His arrogance is the issue.
Kate also has potential but her interest is centered on her family and kids. She doesn’t care about pleasing anyone else. She can recommend what she’s doing in her home but that may be the extent of her knowledge.
Kate’s knowledge doesn’t extend much beyond being a dull royal broodmare, sorry.
What does that mean?
I see you corrected my already-correct punctuation on another post. This post means exactly what it says. That’s basically all Kate is. No depth, no curiosity, no intellect, no public speaking skills, no charisma, no real personal style. She can barely face an audience nor even read a prepared speech. No crimes, just facts. The kids are her only “talent.” Royal brood mare is self-explanatory. Her projects are only to justify her existence is all. A garden and a survey, okay. Compare that to Meghan now. Enough said.
I corrected your punctuation? What?
Do people think I’m defending Kate’s lack of effort? @Kellebelle. You posted a reply to me and I asked for more on that.
I think Kate is intelligent and hardworking and dedicated but only to herself and her family and because of that she has failed at the public servant aspect of her job while using underhanded tactics to pretend that she hasn’t.
@Silas, sorry, that was another poster. Sorry about that. I’m not saying any of these things are crimes but her “projects” aren’t anywhere NEAR what Meghan generated and did for the British economy and the underprivileged. She may be intelligent in her way but to hear her speak and see her inability to face an audience is painful to watch. Even William looks lost. Even in their engagement interview she didn’t seem to know what to say.
Kate is not expected to just stay home with the kids. She did not work much even before the children were born.
Unless one of these headlines start with “Prince William & Kate Wrote a Cheque” I really don’t care. I don’t want to see a single celebrity or Royal (same diff) given credit or publicity for providing “moral support” unless they have also opened their g*ddamn wallets.
Totally agree. I could care less if the BRF make a public address or call some NHS workers. Open your GD wallets and make a donation to the NHS or at least let some of your palaces or other useless royal land be used for the NHS. A public address or a call is just shameless PR that’s not doing anything to help fight COVID.
Would it make those front line workers feel better that William called? I doubt it. What a joke.
There are over half a million people working NHS. Some of them will be republicans who don’t want to hear from William at all. Some of them will just appreciate any break from the endless work that is responding to a pandemic. Some of them will enjoy speaking to someone famous and this is will be a fun anecdote they can share with friends and look back on fondly. Some of them will be royalists and this will be the highlight of a very difficult time. A few of them will be diehard royalists and this will be the highlight of their lives.
How exhausting, how superficial, just for good press. As superficial as it gets. I’m sure this took a HUGE chunk out of his day.
Either do something concrete to help support doctors and nurses or leave them the f**k alone and let them work.
It’s disgusting how they use the virus to have good press.
Did I miss Kate’s posh gobblydygook voice somewhere here? Because it still seems to me as if she ain’t doing nothing right now.
And oh, just FYI. I read the Daily Fail comments for this article. The peasants are starting to look around for their pitchforks. Not happy with the lazy bums holed away in their castles and large estates while the rest of the public panic. Irrelevant and useless are starting to trend with them.
Even Sarah and Eugenie had the sense to be photographed delivering food baskets.
Once you realize that this is all they’re really good for, symbolism and moral support from a distance, the complete uselessness of the RF becomes more jarring. The UK seems to value the largely superficial gestures that the royals provide, however, so well done Will and Kate. People on here may dislike them, but they’re good reps for the family.
What healthcare professionals need is protective gear & ventilators. What the public needs is money for food & shelter. I don’t understand what these PR stunts are meant to accomplish or how they are helpful except to camouflage what a poor job the government is doing.
Excellent point! A generous donation of much needed equipment from the royals would be most welcome I’m sure.
Did William apologize for his bad joke about the virus? These people must wonder about this idiot. Do the dullards need press that bad.
Okay but why is anyone so bothered by the royals “not doing anything”? I’m not and I’m British. The only good thing that can happen Royal related is if the institution is abolished. Anything less than that is just PR and I’m not going to be bothered by them saying something or not saying something, it doesn’t “comfort” me. I can’t be bothered to be mad at specific individuals and specific actions. Any other British people feel this way?
@Sanaa I am bothered by this, the audacity of these two using this pandemic to score pr points is just distasteful at this point, and to put it down as ‘work’ is an insult to the very people they were calling to boost their moral.
Our NHS staff are on the front line risking their lives everyday helping people without the protective gear they need, they are dying because our government has failed to provide what they need, today two young nurses died of the virus leaving behind three children, and today we have these two conducting their pr stunt and expecting payment for it, they couldnt find it in their hearts to do something out of goodness and our media are praising them for it! It’s a slap in the face to ALL us Brits the way we get played by these two ninnys, they should just shut up and let the Queen and Charles do their thing as they are the ‘head’ and the ‘head’ in waiting.
Open up your personal bank accounts to pay for PPE then hen I would be impressed. The queen offering Sandringham as a hospital base is a good touch. Sorry I don’t.feel like giving credit to people who were deliberately cruel to the Sussexes out of jealousy.and sicced the press on them.
They even got dragged in the DM comments for adding this to the court curricular which is weird cos they never post anything even slightly negative. I think summit could be doing down between the Cambridge’s and the press. Anyway this is so self serving. I can’t believe they are classing a phonecall as work. What an absolute joke and a slap in the face to those people working on the front line who are risking their lives everyday.
This was their opportunity to show what they are really made off, with the queen and Charles stepping aside cos they are classed as vulnerable, and H+M gone. But they are well and truly cocking it up, as the PR stunts are becoming more transparent. None of their photo ops have actually involved them helping people.
Getting CC credit for a phone call is even worse than an at home meeting. And Kate didn’t even speak. Of course they deserve to be mocked because this is less than minimal effort.
Perhaps had they not announced how they would be leading the charge against covid this wouldn’t look so foolish.
Someone pointed out the RF put this as an event so this gets listed as an offical engagement. What unindustrious people to praise a manchild to high heavens for saying thanks and why the need to let the tabloids know?!
We all know what Meghan and Harry would have done in this situation if they hadn’t been chased out of the family and the country like a couple of criminals. They would have been working the phones rallying every contact in her little black book to donate to a fund-raiser. She would have done a virtual silent auction. She would have Skyped or Zoomed with patients and medical staff to show her compassion. What do these 2 f*cking idiots do? Make a 5 minute call….. |:-[
Yes, and let us remember that Diana, back in her day, hugged an AIDS patient at a time when there was immense hysteria and fear about that disease being contagious. Now I’m not saying that Will and Kate need to be throwing their arms around Covid-19 patients, but there is no bravery and the minimum of effort in what they do. I was trying to figure out how long these calls probably took out of their day and I can’t imagine any scenario other than 15-18 minutes tops. One call scheduled at the top of the hour and the next call scheduled at a quarter past. A minute and a half on the phone and then done and back in front of the telly.