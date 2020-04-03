Prince William & Kate called into hospitals to thank medical staff for their work

As we all know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remain keen about all things. They are keen to tell people they are keen. They are keen to think about working. They are keen to consider helping people. They are especially keen to spread stories about how they’re basically the king and queen regents given the current pandemic. It’s actually been a rocky road for their keenness – they so badly want to be front and center, but they also want to isolate in Norfolk and do nothing. So, with all that being said, I’m not completely complaining about this: William and Kate called medical personnel to personally thank them for the work they’ve done. W&K called from Anmer Hall and William, to his credit, sounds completely genuine.

☎️ “The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands.#clapforkeyworkers @UHDBTrust @UHMonklands pic.twitter.com/B8RjNZVZto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 2, 2020

The Cambridges called the staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire. According to Kensington Palace, “The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told the Duke and Duchess about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis.” William is the only one heard in the clip released by KP, and he’s speaking for himself and Kate when he tells them “how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you guys are doing an incredible job.”

I mean… I’ve been saying for weeks that it’s taken way too long for the Windsors to make adjustments to this crisis and what the public needs and wants from them. I still can’t f–king believe that the Queen has not been put on camera to make any kind of statement of thanks (to medical workers) or support to the nation. I can’t believe that Will & Kate thought that visiting an emergency call center on March 20th was a good idea. I can’t believe it took so long for ALL of them to shut down their schedules and isolate. But now that they’re all finally doing the right thing, yeah, this is what they should be doing – making calls, supporting medical workers, showing compassion. It’s utterly bizarre that Kate – with all of her keenness for early childhood development – hasn’t done *something* on social media about children and how to talk to them during the pandemic, or how to educate or anything like that.

Oh, just as I wrote that about the Queen, this came out:

Breaking: Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 3, 2020

What took her so long, Jesus.