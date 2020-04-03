Ivanka Trump is rereading The Odyssey & learning to play guitar ‘in her free time’

Even though I’m not rich and I don’t live in a big mansion, I know I’m very privileged, even more so in this pandemic. I already worked from home, and the pandemic has barely disrupted my work schedule. I don’t have a job or a lifestyle where I’m being put in danger of viral infections constantly. I am still employed, still paying my bills, and I have my health and my family members are all doing well too. I’m grateful that I haven’t been too affected by what’s happening.

Someone else who hasn’t been too affected? Ivanka Trump, who has been isolating for weeks. She got exposed at some point in March, and she’s been in lockdown – ?? – I think for less than two weeks. Which means she’s not in the White House to act as “senior advisor” to daddy. So what IS Ivanka doing now that she’s spent more time with her children than she ever has before? Don’t worry, peasants, she’s keeping busy. Ivanka thinks the pandemic lockdown is the perfect moment to pick up a guitar and learn how to play. Or, you know, start learning Greek and re-read The Odyssey.

Ivanka Trump has revealed that she is rereading The Odyssey and learning to play guitar in her free time while describing her self-quarantine experience as similar to “pretty much every parent around the country” amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, President Trump’s eldest daughter appeared on Yahoo Finance to take part in a remote interview, where she discussed her father’s plans for the country as well as the steps she’s taken to help curb the spread of the virus. Describing herself as a “pretty strong advocate of social distancing from a personal practise perspective,” Ms Trump said she has been working from home and “doing as much telephonically as possible”. However, according to the mother-of-three, who shares children Arabella, Theodore and Joseph with husband Jared Kushner, it hasn’t necessarily been easy for the entire family to stay home, as the children are “growing more restless by the day” – an experience Ms Trump believes “pretty much every parent around the country is going through”. “It’s unique times but I’m trying to reframe all of it through the lens of the joy of having this family connectivity, even if it is sometimes taxing,” the 38-year-old said. The social distancing practises haven’t kept Ms Trump, who works as senior advisor to the president, from finding opportunities to “expand her mind,” however, as she told Yahoo’s Sibile Marcellus that she’s been using newly free time during her evenings and weekends that would normally have been spent at a work-related commitment or school function to “explore things I normally wouldn’t have prioritised”. “So I’ve got a Coursera free course going in Greek and Roman mythology so I’m rereading The Odyssey, and I’ve started to learn to play the guitar,” Ms Trump said. “And now I’m really working on it, as I sit with my kids when they are sleeping or napping. That’s what I’m doing.”

[From The Independent]

Tone-deaf? For sure. A lot of these Karens, Beckys and Ivankas have been showing their asses during the pandemic, as they complain about being confined to their 20-bedroom mansions or escaping to their third vacation home. The thing is, I bet a lot of (rich, elite) parents are just isolating and doing similar things, just trying to fill the time and that’s what Ivanka was trying to say. But the problem is that she’s “working from home” at her job in the Trump White House, the same administration which is actively killing people through mismanagement, neglect and stupidity. But hey, at least Ivanka is “learning Greek.”