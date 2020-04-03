Ivanka Trump is rereading The Odyssey & learning to play guitar ‘in her free time’

Even though I’m not rich and I don’t live in a big mansion, I know I’m very privileged, even more so in this pandemic. I already worked from home, and the pandemic has barely disrupted my work schedule. I don’t have a job or a lifestyle where I’m being put in danger of viral infections constantly. I am still employed, still paying my bills, and I have my health and my family members are all doing well too. I’m grateful that I haven’t been too affected by what’s happening.
Someone else who hasn’t been too affected? Ivanka Trump, who has been isolating for weeks. She got exposed at some point in March, and she’s been in lockdown – ?? – I think for less than two weeks. Which means she’s not in the White House to act as “senior advisor” to daddy. So what IS Ivanka doing now that she’s spent more time with her children than she ever has before? Don’t worry, peasants, she’s keeping busy. Ivanka thinks the pandemic lockdown is the perfect moment to pick up a guitar and learn how to play. Or, you know, start learning Greek and re-read The Odyssey.
Ivanka Trump has revealed that she is rereading The Odyssey and learning to play guitar in her free time while describing her self-quarantine experience as similar to “pretty much every parent around the country” amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, President Trump’s eldest daughter appeared on Yahoo Finance to take part in a remote interview, where she discussed her father’s plans for the country as well as the steps she’s taken to help curb the spread of the virus.
Describing herself as a “pretty strong advocate of social distancing from a personal practise perspective,” Ms Trump said she has been working from home and “doing as much telephonically as possible”. However, according to the mother-of-three, who shares children Arabella, Theodore and Joseph with husband Jared Kushner, it hasn’t necessarily been easy for the entire family to stay home, as the children are “growing more restless by the day” – an experience Ms Trump believes “pretty much every parent around the country is going through”.
“It’s unique times but I’m trying to reframe all of it through the lens of the joy of having this family connectivity, even if it is sometimes taxing,” the 38-year-old said. The social distancing practises haven’t kept Ms Trump, who works as senior advisor to the president, from finding opportunities to “expand her mind,” however, as she told Yahoo’s Sibile Marcellus that she’s been using newly free time during her evenings and weekends that would normally have been spent at a work-related commitment or school function to “explore things I normally wouldn’t have prioritised”.
“So I’ve got a Coursera free course going in Greek and Roman mythology so I’m rereading The Odyssey, and I’ve started to learn to play the guitar,” Ms Trump said. “And now I’m really working on it, as I sit with my kids when they are sleeping or napping. That’s what I’m doing.”
Tone-deaf? For sure. A lot of these Karens, Beckys and Ivankas have been showing their asses during the pandemic, as they complain about being confined to their 20-bedroom mansions or escaping to their third vacation home. The thing is, I bet a lot of (rich, elite) parents are just isolating and doing similar things, just trying to fill the time and that’s what Ivanka was trying to say. But the problem is that she’s “working from home” at her job in the Trump White House, the same administration which is actively killing people through mismanagement, neglect and stupidity. But hey, at least Ivanka is “learning Greek.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Whaaaat. If she is truly an “advisor”, she should have ZERO free time right now!!!
This entire family belongs in jail. For multiple reasons.
Exactly. She’s an advisor only when she thinks it will result in a good photo op. Purely performative. And utterly disgusting.
All of her career since her birth is purely performative .
She has no advice to offer anyway.
Can’t wait to see the Trump family in prison. How are they still walking free? With all the con and shady business, even before big turd was the president?
She’s repulsively stupid.
She is beyond stupid.
YUP! How tf does she have free time. I work FT and I’m a mom and I have nooooooo free time right now.
Hard to fathom that she is a “senior” advisor to Trump. Regarding her free time activities, why would a UK paper even care?
Thank you for posting these really unflattering pictures of her 😂. She’s so weird looking.
And she and her grifting husband can fcuk off.
I don’t think she’s learning Greek, she’s taking a course in Greek mythology. She would have to study Ancient Greek to truly get into Homer. I don’t recommend it, get a damn translation.
Anyway. I hadn’t noticed that she had fixed the maternity leave issue yet. Good for her! She deserves me-time then, of course.
Well I just got put on unpaid leave from my job and am trying to file for unemployment but the site is down and the phone number hangs up on you. But I’m glad Nepotism Barbie has been able to squeeze in time to learn a new instrument during this time.
Oh gosh, VV, so sorry. My non-profit has been advised to furlough employees, which means no pay and no eligibility for unemployment. It’s crazy how quickly everything has turned to sh^t. Best of luck getting through.
This has to be one of the funniest, most surreal things I’ve ever heard. The guitar is bizarre enough, but she’s reading the f***ing •Odyssey.•?
This is too much. Too much. Let us know when Jared Kushner starts playing the harpsichord.
Oh but don’t you know he’s already a master of harpsichord? He mastered it years ago, like everything else.
Moronic turds.
Bitch
Rereading, my ass. Doubt she’s capable of anything more challenging than Judith Krantz.
BTW, I’m rereading Remembrance of Times Past while at the same time sewing 2000 masks and giving a piano concert on IG. Just all in a day’s work.
I read a while back she works until 9 everyday and only schedules like a couple hours a week with her kids. And Jared is busy killing us all from.coronavirus so he probably barely sees them. I noted these are not even family activities. I wonder if they even like their kids? Do their kids like them?
I’ve long suspected Ivanka got pregnant via artificial insemination. There’s no way those two do the deed with each other. They’re so asexual. Besides, ventriloquist dummies lack genitals. Looking at you Jared.
The middle child makes no effort to conceal his contempt for her when she exploits them for photo ops and I swear she photo shops perfect teeth into pictures of her daughter, who always has a full set of perfectly sized teeth despite just having turned 8. Not one picture of that girl with a missing tooth since grandpa took office.
She always tries so damned hard to look thoughtful and intelligent. You can tell there’s effort being put into that. All the rest is just about hair and perfect makeup for the cameras, photo-ops, just like her stepmother. Perfect fringed hair and fake eyelashes show up every time. Ugh.
Yes, she is the definition of try hard. I said above that everything she does is performative. She’s a ghoul.
Yes, that’s the word, performative. No substance. We all know that she knows nothing of “special assistant to the president.” She’s an air-headed fashion designer ffs. I would love to see an official job description. *snicker*
Sit down Ivanka and be quiet for once in your life.
Daughter-ife was originally going to learn how to play the fiddle during quarantine but someone told her that would be too on the nose….
Nobody is buying what you’re trying to sell witchy!!!!!!
Anyone with any kind of public service job is working HARDER THAN EVER right now — I’m a state employee and jeez but everything is harder to do right now, and still so urgent. NOT having any free time at this time!
That article was from the Onion, right?
She’s never read the Odyssey.
Thanks for the blow-up doll photo, Kaiser. Laughs are rare these days.
Except she has been at the White House, there are pictures. She has been totally obnoxious throughout this and, if the investigation reveals she took part in the decision two years ago to destroy the pandemic response teams, she belongs in prison.
Telephonically? I’m teleworking using my laptop to log into our network. Telephonically sounds like she’s trying to sound smart but instead comes across as hugely out of touch. Like when her father was asked about teleworking and he started talking about telemedicine. These people know nothing of the real world.
I had to google “telephonically” to see if that was real. It is, but it sounds just like something she’d make up. Remember when she was trying to make “architecting” happen? Gah, these imbeciles.
Vacuous airhead sounds vacuous.
Is she rereading the Cliff Notes version of the Odyssey?
Why when political things get chaotic Princess Nagini play us of the perfect house wife’s card. She is not the personal advisor who have not any experience for the orange president?