Val Kilmer insists that Angelina Jolie was one of his lovers/girlfriends…?

Embed from Getty Images

I’m such an Angelina Jolie stan, we could probably devote an entire Gossip with Celebitchy podcast to the gossip mysteries around Angelina’s sex life. Hell, I could probably crank out 10,000 words about all of the rumors around the filming of Oliver Stone’s Alexander in 2003, where Angelina was utterly miscast as Queen (Kween) Olympias and she apparently was being wooed by all of the men during the production, from Colin Farrell to Oliver Stone to Val Kilmer. I still remember a rumor that the men were fighting over her so much, she had to switch hotels just so they would stop pestering her. Where is this going? I’m not entirely sure that Angelina banged anybody but Colin, but Val Kilmer definitely thinks he had a relationship with her, and he is trying to spill some tea about it in a new memoir. People Magazine has excerpted quotes about his famous lovers:

He’s dated Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher, but Val Kilmer says his breakup from Daryl Hannah was by far the most difficult. Hannah, 59, and Kilmer dated in 2001 after working together on the film In God We Trust. She would later go on to marry Neil Young in 2018. In his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Kilmer, 60, fondly recalls the time the two spent together in New Mexico and says the split was devastating for him. “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.),” writes Kilmer. In his new memoir, he also opens up for the first time about his battle with throat cancer. Kilmer was diagnosed with the illness in 2015 and says Cher, whom he dated in the early 1980s, helped get him through some of his darkest days. “Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die,” he writes. Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy, chemotherapy and radiation and also turned to his Christian Science faith and prayed for healing. Today, he is thankful to be cancer free. “I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful,” he says. In his new book, he credits Crawford for helping him find happiness after his divorce from ex-wife Joanne Whalley. He also says Jolie was “perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all…. When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE,” he writes of his ex.

[From People]

Daryl Hannah is the worst heartache? Her? Don’t get me wrong, Daryl had that mystique about her which was catnip for all kinds of men, including John Kennedy Jr. I believe what he says about Cher too, I think Cher has a big heart and she stays friends with all of her lovers. But the Angelina Jolie thing… I’m sorry, but he needs to spill more details if he wants me to believe that they were lovers.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images