Jonathan Van Ness’ DIY haircutting tips: don’t do it, it’s 3 inches tops

In the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast coming out this Monday, Kaiser and I talk about her urge to cut her hair. She put off going to the hairdresser before all this and now her (natural, long, wash and air dry, I’m jealous can you tell?) hair has grown a bit and has split ends. Spoiler – she’s considering cutting it, which she did when she was young and usually screwed up. Don’t do it Kaiser! I have long layered blonde hair and luckily I’ve been box dyeing it for about two years, which I am absolutely keeping up in quarantine. There is no way I would try to cut it myself. More people are seeing me in video chats than I typically socialized with in any given week, although of course it’s not the same. Queer Eye’s hair expert, Johnathan Van Ness, was on Fallon’s at-home show to promote his new children’s book. (Sidenote: Fallon is doing wonderfully from home. I think his wife is behind most of it, and it’s the perfect mix of open, vulnerable, and family-friendly.) Fallon asked for self-isolating haircutting tips and Johnathan didn’t mince words.
What is the advice for people who want to cut their hair?
The most important advice is just to not do it. Just don’t do it. The average human head grows between a quarter of an inch and half an inch of hair a month. Worse case scenario this is going to give you like 2, 3 inches of hair. Try a new look. Maybe you need a shag. Maybe you need a little bit of length. Save your haircuts. You don’t want to mess up your hair so bad you’re growing your hair out after the quarantine.
[From The Tonight Show via YouTube]
This is what I’m saying! Also I have seen so many friends dye their hair wild colors at this time. Hecate did a dark blue that looks really cool and I saw that Jennifer Love Hewitt just did a nice pink shade. Not everyone I know is getting good results and keep in mind if you screw your hair up now there’s no one to fix it! Once I dyed my eyebrows before a big date, ended up looking like Groucho Marx, and had to run crying to my colorist (he’s a Trump supporter, which is why I now dye at home). He gave me some powder to take it out.
So don’t cut your hair please! Just wait it out. I know this is a superficial topic, but a lot of us are thinking abou it. I also worry about people who need dental work, surgery and other procedures at this point.
Here’s Jonathan’s interview. It’s worth watching for his super cute calico cat, who sits on his lap, and the sweet way he talks about his cats. Jonathan has so many cute videos of his cats on his Instagram channel! He does their voices in different accents as they sit in the little TV cat scratching box and read the news. It’s adorable. He has four cats.
Here’s one the CATV Mews segments! It is absolutely worth watching.
And he officiated a wedding online!
View this post on Instagram
Something told me to check my DMs yesterday. I found a message from Stephanie @laxpirate , explaining that she and her fiancé Samantha @punny_lane had their first date at my show in Indianapolis last summer and now in light of cancelling their planned big wedding if I could virtually officiate. The donation to the @damiencenter really blew me away 💗 I’m so so happy for these two & that I checked that message. 💗 Young inner child me is so happy seeing queer love win in the Midwest 🏳️🌈💗
I have no urge whatsoever to cut my hair, which is currently an above shoulder bob,. It’s the color I can’t deal with but I’m not going to experiment with coloring it myself.
But worse that hat, I miss my threader. I have hairs sprouting all over the place. Yes, I know i can wax myself but I hate dealing with that and my threading appointments last about five minutes, she gets everything, and she’s a lovely person whose business I want to support.
Arrgghh!
I am going to sit my hairy self beside you Lighpurple, my eyebrows (well eyebrow at this point) are starting to scare the local children
DO IT KAISER. Be a rebel. I literally ordered a pair of hair dressing shears online today because I’m just done. My hair was at my butt before the virus, and the ends are RAGGED because I put a cut off for so long. Just make sure you’re not hacking your hair up with dull scissors and cut less than you actually want to cut!
I’m 100% only encouraging this to validate MY choices btw (so don’t take me TOO seriously here) lol. But really, box dye isn’t great for your hair either (albeit better than it used to be) but if someone is getting salon dye jobs done, a little trim with good shears isn’t going to do as much damage as mixing in a box dye when you don’t normally use one.
I think I will, but I need to order good hair-cutting scissors too
I’m much more afraid of whatever my husband plans to do to his hair than I am cutting an inch or two of mine because I just have SO MUCH HAIR.
Anastasia Beverley Hills,around 20 bucks at Nordstrom-highly rated.
I’m with you Erinn. Just do it! And I too am encouraging for validation lol. I’ve attacked my locks with shears AND a razor blade. Now that my hair’s thinned out from incredibly thick hair (menopause), I’m much more careful, but I still just dive in. When I had a ton of hair, it was cathartic doing it myself, and I couldn’t really mess up…too much hair!
I have a pixie I decided to grow out before all this started, I’m concerned about getting a mullet but more concerned I may have to cut my husband’s hair. I am also checking my eyebrows on a daily basis.
My husband asked me if would be comfortable cutting his hair. If he’s comfortable, I’m comfortable, but I don’t guarantee results.
I said the same thing to him: no guarantees! 😆
I just cut my partners hair last night for the first time! He’s very particular so I was worried he’d be upset with it but it turned out great! I ordered a trimmer and shears the other day.
I am going to order some hair cutting scissors.It’s my husband’s hair that is looking super shaggy. I had success cutting it once,so I’m going to try again.I will just basically trim the back straight and shave his neck,and cut around his ears and snip the top at an angled point .Worst case scenario he’ll wear a hat. I was considering having my daughter try my ends but she said no,and now I’m glad.I have long wavy hair so now it’s taking on its own life form and I’m hating it…
I think I’ll order hot rollers-they work for me as a way to get volume and disguise the ugly.We shall see.
Anyway it’s not the most important now staying healthy is number one so I guess in a few weeks/months I’ll be happy to see my currently out of work stylist so busy-we are learning how many people we truly depend on aren’t we-
I colour and highlight my own hair – and leave the cutting to the experts. But I did have a go at the ends the other day. Previous (bad) experiences have taught me to cut very small sections of hair at a time – and just take off the damaged bits. Takes forever but that way any disasters are hard to see. And I use very sharp embroidery scissors. They’re small, so you aren’t tempted to chop off big chunks.
I have (had) a short pixie cut and missed my appointment just before the shut down. Hair around my face is making me crazy! So unless it’s freshly washed, I’m wearing headbands. I also ordered a couple of those braided hair headbands, one in blonde and one in a highlighted Brown-blonde mix for when it gets rooty. I’d been looking them over for awhile and decided to go for it. They look good, but I’m saving them for back to work. As for the hubs, although he does go to a barber sometimes to get his goatee just right, I’m pretty good at trimming him up. Number 3 on the clippers for hair and beard!