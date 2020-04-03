Zoe Saldana: Every minute with three sons is just about stopping fights & arson

I always sort of blank out on Zoe Saldana’s personal life, but she’s actually got an interesting home life. She married an Italian artist named Marco Perego in 2013. He adopted her surname and became Marco Perego Saldana, and their three children – Bowie, Zen and Cy – all carry the surname Perego-Saldana. It’s unusual but cool. Anyway, yes, she gave birth to the twins Cy and Bowie first, and they’re five years old. Zen just celebrated his third birthday in February. So, three boys under the age of five. Just put me out of my misery right now, I could not do that whatsoever. And now Zoe and Marco are isolating together with their sons and Zoe posted a video of Marco stopping a fight between the boys:
First of all, I sort of love that it’s super-obvious that Marco’s nerves are frayed. He raises his voice to remind his sons that they can’t pick up the ball in soccer (“but I want to hold it!”) and then the other one starts playing with his brother’s hair or something. Zoe posted this with a message about how she was reminded of Will Ferrell telling a story about his sons and:
It’s fun as hell, at all times- every waking minute of your day is spent trying to talk someone from beating someone else, or burning the house down, or flashing a neighbor, or smelling someone else’s butt. I swear I’m not feeling sorry for my husband and I, it’s just that being stuck at home with these cubs makes me appreciate work! #help #twins #boys
I pray for all of these Hollywood parents who are having to spend 24-7 with their kids without any nannies or day-care! It’s sort of great to see Marco trying to take this quarantine opportunity to teach his sons how to play soccer though. You can tell how annoyed he is though.
I have 2 girls, 3 and 5, and this video is exactly how our house is right now- worn out mom and dad, kids on the brink of starting a war, stopping fights all day and lots of frustrated tears hahaha. I feel this so hard!
I’m so thankful my kids are older. If I had my 4 under 10 years old now, I’d be drinking.
I’ve got 3 girls under 6, and this is 100% my life. They’re not even twins.
They are so cute!
YAS! My two boys are 7 and almost 3. The amount of fighting and whining OMG. It’s virtually impossible to “teach” my 7-year old while trying to keep my little guy happy enough not to distract his brother. I’m taking it one day at a time and expectations are LOW.
I love Marco! He’s doing his best given the circumstances…
I only have one kid (8), but he has adhd. Also he and my husband are always bickering, so it’s like having a couple. My nerves are shot.
Rough ages, too. Older kids would be a handful right now, too, but not in the endlessly needy way really little ones are. I forgot her husband was Italian, though. No wonder he has no patience for bad soccer lol.
Mm-hm. It was exactly the same for me, with two sons and a tomboy daughter. (Actually, Son 2 looks like her husband! Also Italian 😂 ) I tell you, if we weren’t explaining to the fire brigade that no, the fire wasn’t an act of arson, but simply three kids pretending to camp out and light a small fire in the interests of authenticity… in the garage…then it was recounting to the doctors at the local hospital’s emergency department that they were just pretending to be gymnasts practising on the (hastily put together from timber off-cuts) beam/parallel bars/rings, using liberal amounts of mum’s Christmas talc on their hands, that caused them to fall on their heads, arms, wrists, ears, each other; or that they’d decided to reenact yesterday’s All Blacks Vs Australia game and realised too late that one much older and much larger lad crashing into or tackling his very slight younger siblings is not conducive to an even match… and not mum or dad physically abusing their children. Every bloody weekend… Fun times. I miss those days.
I call attention seeking BS on her.
Kids can be annoying and rowdy but with understanding and effort on the grown ups part, my kids get along fine.
And, we don’t have a huge house, tons of $, or paid staff/nannies, etc.
People complaining about “it’s hard to be home with the kids” piss me off.
Why have kids if you are not willing to learn some parenting skills?
Ask yourself Who is the Adult here? Geez.