Bernie Ecclestone, 89, is expecting a child with his 44-year-old third wife

Bernie Ecclestone is the former head of Formula One, and he made it into the cash cow it is today. He’s 89 years old and he still goes to the Grand Prix and he is still involved in some way in Formula One. He’s also on his third wife, which actually isn’t too bad? By the age of 89, you might expect him to have already run through six or seven wives. He had one daughter with his first wife (the daughter, Deborah, is now 65 years old) and two daughters with his second wife (Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31). His third wife is Fabiana Flosi and she’s 44 years old. They’re expecting their first child together. Whoa.

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89 with his wife Fabiana Flosi. The billionaire businessman, who is currently at his farm near Sao Paul, Brazil amid the coronavirus crisis, is said to be gearing up to welcome his first son in July. Mr Ecclestone, a grandfather-of-five, confirmed he and his 44-year-old wife are expecting a child to Swiss newspaper Blick today. The new addition, who will be born not long before Mr Ecclestone’s 90th birthday in October, will be his fourth child. He also has three daughters. His eldest, Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before he welcomed socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic. ‘Yes, it is due in the summer,’ Mr Ecclestone told Blick. ‘Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!’ The former Formula 1 boss married Brazilian marketing director Ms Flosi in 2012 – three years after he divorced Croatian model Ms Radic. The expectant parents met through the World Motor Sport Council, where she regularly attended meetings.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… it feels a little Rupert Murdoch-ish especially when Murdoch married Wendy Deng and welcomed two daughters with her. Except… Rupert Murdoch and Bernie Eccelstone are the same age now! They’re both 89. Rupert’s girls (Chloe and Grace) are 15 and 17. Basically, Rupert stopped fathering children in his mid-70s. Eccelstone is different, I guess. I understand it slightly from Fabiana’s perspective – this was (possibly) her last chance at having a biological kid, given her age, and maybe she just genuinely wanted to be a mom. And after 89 years, he’s getting a son? Lord have mercy on all these people.

