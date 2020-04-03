Bernie Ecclestone, 89, is expecting a child with his 44-year-old third wife

Bernie Ecclestone is the former head of Formula One, and he made it into the cash cow it is today. He’s 89 years old and he still goes to the Grand Prix and he is still involved in some way in Formula One. He’s also on his third wife, which actually isn’t too bad? By the age of 89, you might expect him to have already run through six or seven wives. He had one daughter with his first wife (the daughter, Deborah, is now 65 years old) and two daughters with his second wife (Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31). His third wife is Fabiana Flosi and she’s 44 years old. They’re expecting their first child together. Whoa.
Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89 with his wife Fabiana Flosi. The billionaire businessman, who is currently at his farm near Sao Paul, Brazil amid the coronavirus crisis, is said to be gearing up to welcome his first son in July. Mr Ecclestone, a grandfather-of-five, confirmed he and his 44-year-old wife are expecting a child to Swiss newspaper Blick today.
The new addition, who will be born not long before Mr Ecclestone’s 90th birthday in October, will be his fourth child. He also has three daughters. His eldest, Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before he welcomed socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.
‘Yes, it is due in the summer,’ Mr Ecclestone told Blick. ‘Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!’
The former Formula 1 boss married Brazilian marketing director Ms Flosi in 2012 – three years after he divorced Croatian model Ms Radic. The expectant parents met through the World Motor Sport Council, where she regularly attended meetings.
I mean… it feels a little Rupert Murdoch-ish especially when Murdoch married Wendy Deng and welcomed two daughters with her. Except… Rupert Murdoch and Bernie Eccelstone are the same age now! They’re both 89. Rupert’s girls (Chloe and Grace) are 15 and 17. Basically, Rupert stopped fathering children in his mid-70s. Eccelstone is different, I guess. I understand it slightly from Fabiana’s perspective – this was (possibly) her last chance at having a biological kid, given her age, and maybe she just genuinely wanted to be a mom. And after 89 years, he’s getting a son? Lord have mercy on all these people.
I own an apology to Mick Jagger I suppose.
A 65 year age difference between your first and last child is…wow.
He’s old enough to be this kid’s great-grandfather.
sorry, this is gross. that kid is not going to be able to do anything with his dad and probably by the time he’s old enough to form lasting memories, his dad won’t be alive anymore.
if it was important to her to have biological babies and not miss out, maybe she shouldn’t have married someone who is 45 years older than her. his first daughter is old enough to be his new kid’s grandmother!
I know this is super judgy, but this just seems so selfish and inconsiderate to the new kids.
She is at the age she still can remarry by the time he is gone and the kid may not yet be out of diappers so, she will have financial stability and has a chance of raising this child in some sort of family. Jaded and gross and gold digging gold but to each their own I guess?
Huh. He’ll have kids in three different generations. Guess he wanted a hat trick. Congrats to her I guess, imagine she knows she will probably end up a single parent at some point.
Gross.
i always like Bernie for some reason I cannot explain.
The child will be fine as there is plenty of money to take care of the child when Pappa Bernie passes. I wish Bernie and his wife all the best.
He does realize there’s a good chance he won’t live to see the child’s first birthday or even their birth, right?
Then again, I’m sure his ego is so big there’s no room for such thoughts to enter his brain.
So this poor child will grow up not knowing its father? I know that happens every days for all sorts of reasons but doing this on purpose is cruel.
OK, at least something different. I thought this would be another news about a famous elderly person passing away due to Covid. Thank God. I guess Congrats.
Jesus Christ.
There is soooooooo much I could say about this and an itching to say but in the times we are living in I will stick to wishing them both well, I hope she has a happy and healthy pregnancy and baby. A baby is always a blessing, so good luck to this two crazy kids.