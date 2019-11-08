Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from ‘KUWTK’ to focus on being a mom

Kourtney Kardashian has been unhappy for a very long time. I think she’s just an unhappy person, one of those “my life is a gilded cage” people. For years now, Kourtney has had the least interesting plotlines on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the most interest people have in her is when Kim and Khloe are bullying her for being useless and “the least interesting person to look at” or whatever. The sisters still fight like crazy on the show, and Kim basically bullied Kourtney into making her dumb Poosh lifestyle site. And still, Kourtney talks about quitting the show and just moving away all the time. Well… it might be happening. Kourtney has announced that she’s “taking a step back” from the show:
Fans won’t be seeing Kourtney Kardashian in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as often as they’re used to. During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the mother of three revealed that she would be taking a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on her children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.
“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained to ET‘s Keltie Knight before reassuring, “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney, 40, continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”
As for whether Kim and Khloé Kardashian believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said while they will miss having Kourtney on the show, they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”
The sisters then joked that Kourtney’s absence could potentially lead to another spinoff for their family, just as they did years ago with Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. “Just Kim and Khloe take—” Kim, 39, joked, as Khloé chimed in, “Take Calabasas! It’s just Kim and I now.”
I’m not sad about it. Kourtney has needed a break from her family for some time, and I hope she gets it. My guess is that she won’t actually be chilling out in Calabasas, raising her kids quietly. She’ll probably travel more, or just move out of LA entirely. I could totally see that. And honestly… it wouldn’t be the worst thing for everyone involved. I mean… Kim and Khloe are the ones people care about. And Kylie is doing more on the show these days too, isn’t she?
awwww I will miss seeing her. so beautiful.
Can they all take a step back from KUWTK to focus on annoying me less?
OMG I was just going to say something similar to that!
I thought they kind of forced Kylie to be on the show more this season because the show’s ratings the last few years weren’t great? Kourtney will still be one of the “executive producers” I’m guessing? I wonder how much producing they actually do. I think they are gearing for Rob to make a comeback. They’ve slowly been releasing “candid pics” of Rob and how “thin” he is now. I guess you can’t be seen in that family if you’re overweight. Also, someone please tell Kourtney there are plenty of moms that work and still raise their kids…you can do both if you want to…especially a woman who is rich and has many nannies, maids, and chefs !
Her son and my nephew are in the same class. Her son is a prick. I hope it’s true and she moves out of here.
I hope you’re not talking about Mason. He seems nice on the show. It was Penelope they were having issues with I think. But then again the show is so scripted who knows what’s real. But to be honest I could see how spoiled all the Kardashian spawn are. Those kids are celebs and get whatever they want and are probably popular in school.
Penelope bitch-slapped her nanny who proceeded to quit because of it. Kris spoke up to say that she had never encountered that problem raising 6 children with nannies. I have the feeling the kid’s friends will be those who heap adulation on them. It’s what they’ve been steeped in growing up so far, admire me, admire me! I will also be astonished if they don’t grow up lying or accept it as okay.
OH NO! Said no one.
She’s probably my favorite kardashian if I had to choose one. I love the episodes where she gives birth to mason and Penélope
I actually like Kourtney the best, lol! I find her the most “normal” in that family. She hasn’t gotten insane amounts of plastic surgery (some, but she still generally looks natural and her age), she doesn’t have a zillion projects and brands going on at once, and she’s more into skincare and health than makeup and lip fillers. She has a good relationship with her ex and seems like a good mom. IDK. I find her most relatable, I suppose, because she’s more reserved like I am.
She has made it clear that shed rather be a 100% mom than work. She’s lucky that she can afford to do that. Have fun Kourt.
Didn’t all those kourtney and khloe take.. spin offs happen while she was with disick? I just think it was he who was the famewhore about wanting his life publicly broadcast not her. So now she can live a private life as she wants to. I saw his flip spin off and it was so godawful.
