Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from ‘KUWTK’ to focus on being a mom

Kourtney Kardashian has been unhappy for a very long time. I think she’s just an unhappy person, one of those “my life is a gilded cage” people. For years now, Kourtney has had the least interesting plotlines on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the most interest people have in her is when Kim and Khloe are bullying her for being useless and “the least interesting person to look at” or whatever. The sisters still fight like crazy on the show, and Kim basically bullied Kourtney into making her dumb Poosh lifestyle site. And still, Kourtney talks about quitting the show and just moving away all the time. Well… it might be happening. Kourtney has announced that she’s “taking a step back” from the show:

Fans won’t be seeing Kourtney Kardashian in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as often as they’re used to. During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the mother of three revealed that she would be taking a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on her children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained to ET‘s Keltie Knight before reassuring, “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney, 40, continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.” As for whether Kim and Khloé Kardashian believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said while they will miss having Kourtney on the show, they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.” The sisters then joked that Kourtney’s absence could potentially lead to another spinoff for their family, just as they did years ago with Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. “Just Kim and Khloe take—” Kim, 39, joked, as Khloé chimed in, “Take Calabasas! It’s just Kim and I now.”

I’m not sad about it. Kourtney has needed a break from her family for some time, and I hope she gets it. My guess is that she won’t actually be chilling out in Calabasas, raising her kids quietly. She’ll probably travel more, or just move out of LA entirely. I could totally see that. And honestly… it wouldn’t be the worst thing for everyone involved. I mean… Kim and Khloe are the ones people care about. And Kylie is doing more on the show these days too, isn’t she?