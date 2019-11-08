Brittany Snow on her rescue dog: I was looking for a couch, instead I got a dog

It’s Friday! My gawd do I feel like I earned this Friday too. What better way to end this dumpster fire of a week than capping it with an adorable rescue pet story? (Hint: there isn’t one, pet stories are the best). This week’s comes by way of Today’s PetTale series, and features Brittany Snow talking about her adopted pup, Billie Jean. Billie is a ten-year old ‘angel’ who is a terrier mix, (with what looks like a heavy dose of Maltese) and she came into Brittany’s life by chance when the furniture store she wanted to look for couches in turned out to be next door to the rescue organization, Barks n’ B!tches in Los Angeles. Brittany popped in for a some gratuitous puppy petting, and left with a life companion.

The way Brittany describes meeting Billie Jean is like the best meet-cute ever. Seriously, they should make a movie from this:

Billie Jean September Snow is a 10-year old mutt, terrier mix, we don’t exactly know, I rescued her. She’s an angel. I came to adopt Billie Jean because I was looking for a couch and instead of buying a couch, I got a dog. There was a furniture store next to this place called Barks n’ B!tches on Fairfax in Los Angeles, and I went in to just pet some puppies and I saw her from across the room and she looked like Falkor from The Neverending Story and I just held her and- I just knew. She was the one. I mean, when I first adopted Billie, she was shaking so hard, at the adoption place. And I held her in my arms and I said, “it’s you and me kid.” And I swear, she looked into my soul and stopped shaking. And so I knew that I had to take her home and that night, I just kind of curled up to her and started looking at her and we’ve had a connection like that ever since. She’s been with me through a lot of break ups, too, where we just, like, stare at each other and, although that’s really weird and awkward, I swear she helps me, somehow

Each bit of Brittany’s story reminded me of my own pet stories throughout my life. The first pets I adopted, as an adult, were my cats, Merlin and Gandalf. I was deciding between them, who were sleek, black kittens, and this little grey furball tabby. I swear my boys asked me to pick them with their eyes. Same deal as Brittany, looked in my soul. So, I did and it was just in time as their card had already been pulled for euthanasia, the guy had to race to get it back.

Brittany said she knew to marry her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, because of the bond he formed with Billie. I don’t know much about him, but I whole-heartedly support their engagement based on Billie Jean’s approval. I posted the pic of Billie Jean doing her meerkat impression below, but Billie Jean has her own Instagram account that you really need to go spend some serious time on. Speaking of Instagram, after I heard Brittany refer to Billie Jean as Falkor, I asked my husband to post this video from earlier this year of him singing Neverending Story to our little Falkor look-alike, Dorothy Gale. I actually got emotional watching Brittany’s whole PetTalk, I really identified with so much of it, like the part about how Billie Jean saved her as much as she saved Billie Jean. But it was the shaking in her arms and then trusting Brittany enough to go home with her, that really set me off. I can remember that look on every dog and cat I’ve brought into my life. Your heart cannot get any fuller than when a pet puts all their trust in you that you’ll make all the hurt go away. Oh my gawd, here – look at these adorable pics of Billie Jean while I go hug my babies.

Wait, where’s Billie Jean? I just seeing this happy meerkat looking at me