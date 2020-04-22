“Missy Elliott is a dance-party art installation in her new music video” links

Missy Elliott has a new music video for “Cool Off.” [Just Jared]
I love these cat-hat photos so much, I’m actually crying. [OMG Blog]
The Friends reunion show has been delayed, obviously. [LaineyGossip]
Twitter peeps are trying to cancel Adam Driver. For the love of… [Dlisted]
Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress wasn’t all that cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
The debate about the debate about There Will Be Blood. [Pajiba]
Free indie films once this pandemic is over! [Jezebel]
Peter Thiel is one of the biggest villains around. [Towleroad]
Ew, Sofia Vergara is the face of Dolce & Gabbana purses?!? [RCFA]
MISSY 👏🏾IN THIS 👏🏾B*TCH 👏🏾DOIN 👏🏾SH*T 👏🏾WE AINT 👏🏾NEVA 👏🏾SEEN ‼️ #CoolOff pic.twitter.com/xa8pyryHHN
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 20, 2020
What a cool video!!! Makes me miss the vintage green screen
Thank you, Missy Elliot. More please.
Love Missy! Always so creative and innovative